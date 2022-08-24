Scott Addict 10 2022

Scott's Addict 10 is a well-priced endurance bike with a high-performance ride. It has a firm feel to it, but the carbon layup helps keep the comfort levels up, and the SRAM Rival AXS groupset adds to the efficiency.

Ride

Scott describes the Addict as being designed from the ground up, with long days in the saddle at the forefront; it's Scott's endurance model, if you like.

While the geometry of the front end is a bit more relaxed than you'd find on a peloton-ready race machine, the Addict is still very much a performance bike thanks to plenty of stiffness and a weight that gives it a positive feel both on the climbs and under acceleration.

In fact, the Addict has one of the firmest rides of an endurance bike that I know of, stopping just short of being harsh.

It's not uncomfortable by any stretch of the imagination, thanks in large part to the flex-providing slender seatstays, and the way that both the top tube and seat tube slim down in profile from where they meet the head tube and bottom bracket respectively.

The front end feels very tight. The amount of material in the head tube makes it stiff enough to cope with steering loads when hammering downhill, and the stiffness of the fork plays its part too, especially under heavy braking forces when scrubbing off high speeds.

The down tube's profile is huge, most noticeable at the bottom bracket shell, making full use of that width to repel the forces from hard pedalling efforts. The chunky chainstays help keep the rear wheel in check, too.

If you want speed and fun the Addict definitely delivers.

This medium model has a 72.5-degree head angle, a degree or so less than most race bikes, but the steering is fast enough for high-speed descents. It enables you to push hard through the corners with precision, but thanks to the front end not being twitchy, or the steering really quick, it boosts confidence even if you're not the most fearless descender.

The wheelbase, at just over a metre, gives the Addict a composed but still relatively nimble feeling, great for making good progress on unfamiliar roads or on far from perfect surfaces.

Overall, in terms of the ride, the Addict is probably as close to a race bike as many of us need.

Geometry

There are seven sizes available, which is a decent spread, ranging from XXS to XXL which covers top tube lengths of 515mm (effective) to 600mm.

The medium on test sits bang in the middle with a 555mm top tube, 145mm head tube and 525mm seat tube.

As I mentioned above, the head angle is 72.5 degrees while the seat angle is 74, which definitely helps put you in a forward position to get the power down.

That wheelbase length is 1,010.6mm, with 420mm chainstays, and stack and reach figures are 572.4mm and 390.9mm respectively.

Frame and fork

One of the most notable thing about the Addict is its clean lines, thanks to a complete lack of any external cables, hoses or wires.

The frame, fork and components have been designed to work as an integrated solution, between them running all of the hoses, wires and cables internally from the levers until they exit next to the components they are connected to. It looks cool, and you get a small amount of an aero boost no doubt.

The Addict Disc HMF frame and fork have been designed with every tube shape and wall thickness optimised for performance and comfort, according to Scott.

Scott says it uses: 'Evo-Lap technology which dictates where and how the carbon fibres are laid to get the best out of them, using countless calculations from FEA (finite element analysis) software to simulate forces on the frame and fork, alongside real world testing.'

Judging by the amount of stiffness and comfort, it's got the balance pretty much spot on.

The quality of the frame and fork is high, and I think the blue paint job makes the Scott look more expensive than it actually is, though you aren't getting all of the neat touches found on the higher spec Addict RC models, which use the lighter HMX frame and fork.

You don't get the D-shape full-carbon seatpost and slender seat clamp of the RC, for example, but a more traditional setup with a round post and standard clamp.

At the front the head tube is tapered from 1 1/4in to 1 1/2in, with a fork steerer to match.

While Scott has gone for a press-fit bottom bracket, which won't be to everybody's taste over a threaded option, I had no issues whatsoever. The wider bottom bracket shell, created by having the bearing cups inside, at least allows for the tube junctions to be bigger, and therefore stiffer.

The Addict has the usual two sets of bottle cage mounts on the seatpost and down tube, along with some that make it compatible with Scott's Syncros mudguard kit.

If you are adding stuff, the bike has a weight limit of 120kg overall; that includes the bike, rider, and any other equipment.

Groupset

The Addict 10 comes with SRAM's entry-level wireless electronic shifting Rival AXS groupset.

I've used it on quite a few bikes and I'm really impressed by it, as was Mat – as you can tell by his review here.

A quick breakdown: it's a completely wireless system that is very easy to set up and adjust should the need arise, as there is just a single button on each lever to change gear. You press the right shifter to drop the chain down the cassette, and push the left button to make it climb back up again.

To shift between the front chainrings you push both buttons and the chain will move to the other ring.

It's such a simple setup to use.

In terms of shifting speed and quality it's great, and even though it is all electronic there is good feedback from the button to let you know the chain has moved.

The chainset uses 46/33-tooth rings, paired to a 12-speed 10-36T cassette. It sounds low but I found it to be very efficient, barely needing to come out of the large chainring, and when using the 10-tooth sprocket there is plenty of high-end speed available without spinning out.

The SRAM Paceline disc brake rotors are 160mm in diameter front and rear, which gives loads of stopping power, and just like all of SRAM's hydraulic systems, there is loads of feel and modulation.

Finishing kit

Syncros is Scott's in-house component brand so it's no surprise to see it supplying all of the components.

The Creston 2.0 Compact handlebar is made from alloy and, the clue's in the name, has a compact drop, so your position in the lowest section of the handlebar doesn't need to be too extreme.

The Syncros RR2.0 stem is designed to accept the cables as they exit the central section of the handlebar and guide them down through the head tube to begin their journey through the frame and fork. It's a neat looking design with plenty of stiffness.

The alloy seatpost has a 27.2mm diameter and is pretty standard in design, with a cradle that is easy to adjust.

I got on well with the short Syncros Tofino 2.0 saddle; it's relatively firm but that's how I prefer it. I found the shape unobtrusive for all kinds of riding positions too.

Wheels and tyres

Syncros also supplies the wheels: a set of RP2.0 Discs with an alloy rim and 28 spokes front and rear.

They are shallow, so there is no aero advantage to be had, but they performed well enough in terms of weight for acceleration and climbing. Stiffness is pretty good, and I had no issues with durability.

For a road bike, the Addict has impressive tyre clearance, highlighted by the fact that it comes fitted with 32mm tyres as standard (though they're not tubeless ready).

They're Schwalbe Ones, quick tyres that roll well and definitely have plenty of grip in both the wet and dry.

Punctures weren't an issue either.

Value

This Addict 10 is priced at £3,145, which on the whole is competitive.

Cube's endurance model, the Agree C:62 Pro, offers a similar ride style and also comes with a Rival AXS groupset and alloy wheels. Read our review here. It's heavier than the Scott by a few hundred grams, and a bit more expensive too at £3,399.

Giant's Defy Advanced Pro 3 impressed me a lot when I reviewed it last year, apart from the wooden-feeling tyres. It weighs around the same as the Scott and comes with a set of deep-section carbon fibre wheels for its £2,999 price tag, down £200 on last year. You are only getting a Shimano 105 mechanical groupset, though, which is a big drop from the Rival AXS found on the Cube and Scott.

Conclusion

The Scott Addict 10 is ideal if you want a road bike that's stiff and fast but not super-fast, with the twitchy handling that often accompanies it. It rides very well, and Scott has managed to just keep it on the comfortable side of harsh.

Verdict

Smooth-handling endurance machine with a racy edge and plenty of stiffness

