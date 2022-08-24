Support road.cc

review
Road bikes
Sportive and endurance bikes
Scott Addict 10 20222022 Scott Addict 10 - riding 1.jpg

Scott Addict 10 2022

8
by Stu Kerton
Wed, Aug 24, 2022 09:45
0
£3,149.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Smooth-handling endurance machine with a racy edge and plenty of stiffness
Wide spread of gears
Confidence-inspiring handling
Good value
Standard tyres aren't tubeless
Ride is firmer than most endurance bikes
Weight: 
8,690g
Contact: 
www.scott-sports.com
How we test

Scott's Addict 10 is a well-priced endurance bike with a high-performance ride. It has a firm feel to it, but the carbon layup helps keep the comfort levels up, and the SRAM Rival AXS groupset adds to the efficiency.

Ride

Scott describes the Addict as being designed from the ground up, with long days in the saddle at the forefront; it's Scott's endurance model, if you like.

> Buy now: Scott Addict 10 for £3,149 from Tredz

While the geometry of the front end is a bit more relaxed than you'd find on a peloton-ready race machine, the Addict is still very much a performance bike thanks to plenty of stiffness and a weight that gives it a positive feel both on the climbs and under acceleration.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - riding 4.jpg

In fact, the Addict has one of the firmest rides of an endurance bike that I know of, stopping just short of being harsh.

It's not uncomfortable by any stretch of the imagination, thanks in large part to the flex-providing slender seatstays, and the way that both the top tube and seat tube slim down in profile from where they meet the head tube and bottom bracket respectively.

The front end feels very tight. The amount of material in the head tube makes it stiff enough to cope with steering loads when hammering downhill, and the stiffness of the fork plays its part too, especially under heavy braking forces when scrubbing off high speeds.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - riding 3.jpg

The down tube's profile is huge, most noticeable at the bottom bracket shell, making full use of that width to repel the forces from hard pedalling efforts. The chunky chainstays help keep the rear wheel in check, too.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - downtube.jpg

If you want speed and fun the Addict definitely delivers.

This medium model has a 72.5-degree head angle, a degree or so less than most race bikes, but the steering is fast enough for high-speed descents. It enables you to push hard through the corners with precision, but thanks to the front end not being twitchy, or the steering really quick, it boosts confidence even if you're not the most fearless descender.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - riding 2.jpg

The wheelbase, at just over a metre, gives the Addict a composed but still relatively nimble feeling, great for making good progress on unfamiliar roads or on far from perfect surfaces.

Overall, in terms of the ride, the Addict is probably as close to a race bike as many of us need.

Geometry

There are seven sizes available, which is a decent spread, ranging from XXS to XXL which covers top tube lengths of 515mm (effective) to 600mm.

The medium on test sits bang in the middle with a 555mm top tube, 145mm head tube and 525mm seat tube.

As I mentioned above, the head angle is 72.5 degrees while the seat angle is 74, which definitely helps put you in a forward position to get the power down.

That wheelbase length is 1,010.6mm, with 420mm chainstays, and stack and reach figures are 572.4mm and 390.9mm respectively.

Frame and fork

One of the most notable thing about the Addict is its clean lines, thanks to a complete lack of any external cables, hoses or wires.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - top tube detail 2.jpg

The frame, fork and components have been designed to work as an integrated solution, between them running all of the hoses, wires and cables internally from the levers until they exit next to the components they are connected to. It looks cool, and you get a small amount of an aero boost no doubt.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - bars 1.jpg

The Addict Disc HMF frame and fork have been designed with every tube shape and wall thickness optimised for performance and comfort, according to Scott.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - fork.jpg

Scott says it uses: 'Evo-Lap technology which dictates where and how the carbon fibres are laid to get the best out of them, using countless calculations from FEA (finite element analysis) software to simulate forces on the frame and fork, alongside real world testing.'

Judging by the amount of stiffness and comfort, it's got the balance pretty much spot on.

The quality of the frame and fork is high, and I think the blue paint job makes the Scott look more expensive than it actually is, though you aren't getting all of the neat touches found on the higher spec Addict RC models, which use the lighter HMX frame and fork.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - seat tube junction.jpg

You don't get the D-shape full-carbon seatpost and slender seat clamp of the RC, for example, but a more traditional setup with a round post and standard clamp.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - seat stays.jpg

At the front the head tube is tapered from 1 1/4in to 1 1/2in, with a fork steerer to match.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - head tube badge.jpg

While Scott has gone for a press-fit bottom bracket, which won't be to everybody's taste over a threaded option, I had no issues whatsoever. The wider bottom bracket shell, created by having the bearing cups inside, at least allows for the tube junctions to be bigger, and therefore stiffer.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - bottom bracket.jpg

The Addict has the usual two sets of bottle cage mounts on the seatpost and down tube, along with some that make it compatible with Scott's Syncros mudguard kit.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - seat tube bosses.jpg

If you are adding stuff, the bike has a weight limit of 120kg overall; that includes the bike, rider, and any other equipment.

Groupset

The Addict 10 comes with SRAM's entry-level wireless electronic shifting Rival AXS groupset.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - front mech.jpg

I've used it on quite a few bikes and I'm really impressed by it, as was Mat – as you can tell by his review here.

A quick breakdown: it's a completely wireless system that is very easy to set up and adjust should the need arise, as there is just a single button on each lever to change gear. You press the right shifter to drop the chain down the cassette, and push the left button to make it climb back up again.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - drop bar and lever.jpg

To shift between the front chainrings you push both buttons and the chain will move to the other ring.

It's such a simple setup to use.

In terms of shifting speed and quality it's great, and even though it is all electronic there is good feedback from the button to let you know the chain has moved.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - lever.jpg

The chainset uses 46/33-tooth rings, paired to a 12-speed 10-36T cassette. It sounds low but I found it to be very efficient, barely needing to come out of the large chainring, and when using the 10-tooth sprocket there is plenty of high-end speed available without spinning out.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - cassette.jpg

The SRAM Paceline disc brake rotors are 160mm in diameter front and rear, which gives loads of stopping power, and just like all of SRAM's hydraulic systems, there is loads of feel and modulation.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - rear disc brake.jpg

Finishing kit

Syncros is Scott's in-house component brand so it's no surprise to see it supplying all of the components.

The Creston 2.0 Compact handlebar is made from alloy and, the clue's in the name, has a compact drop, so your position in the lowest section of the handlebar doesn't need to be too extreme.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - bars 3.jpg

The Syncros RR2.0 stem is designed to accept the cables as they exit the central section of the handlebar and guide them down through the head tube to begin their journey through the frame and fork. It's a neat looking design with plenty of stiffness.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - bars 2.jpg

The alloy seatpost has a 27.2mm diameter and is pretty standard in design, with a cradle that is easy to adjust.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - saddle and post.jpg

I got on well with the short Syncros Tofino 2.0 saddle; it's relatively firm but that's how I prefer it. I found the shape unobtrusive for all kinds of riding positions too.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - saddle 1.jpg

Wheels and tyres

Syncros also supplies the wheels: a set of RP2.0 Discs with an alloy rim and 28 spokes front and rear.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - drive train.jpg

They are shallow, so there is no aero advantage to be had, but they performed well enough in terms of weight for acceleration and climbing. Stiffness is pretty good, and I had no issues with durability.

For a road bike, the Addict has impressive tyre clearance, highlighted by the fact that it comes fitted with 32mm tyres as standard (though they're not tubeless ready).

2022 Scott Addict 10 - clearance.jpg

They're Schwalbe Ones, quick tyres that roll well and definitely have plenty of grip in both the wet and dry.

2022 Scott Addict 10 - tyre.jpg

Punctures weren't an issue either.

Value

This Addict 10 is priced at £3,145, which on the whole is competitive.

Cube's endurance model, the Agree C:62 Pro, offers a similar ride style and also comes with a Rival AXS groupset and alloy wheels. Read our review here. It's heavier than the Scott by a few hundred grams, and a bit more expensive too at £3,399.

> Best endurance road bikes – perfect for sportives, audax and mile-munching

Giant's Defy Advanced Pro 3 impressed me a lot when I reviewed it last year, apart from the wooden-feeling tyres. It weighs around the same as the Scott and comes with a set of deep-section carbon fibre wheels for its £2,999 price tag, down £200 on last year. You are only getting a Shimano 105 mechanical groupset, though, which is a big drop from the Rival AXS found on the Cube and Scott.

Conclusion

The Scott Addict 10 is ideal if you want a road bike that's stiff and fast but not super-fast, with the twitchy handling that often accompanies it. It rides very well, and Scott has managed to just keep it on the comfortable side of harsh.

Verdict

Smooth-handling endurance machine with a racy edge and plenty of stiffness

road.cc test report

Make and model: Scott Addict 10

Size tested: Medium, 55.5cm

About the bike

List the components used to build up the bike.

REAR DERAILLEUR: SRAM RIVAL eTap AXS

FRONT DERAILLEUR: SRAM RIVAL eTap AXS

SHIFTERS: SRAM RIVAL eTap AXS

CRANKSET: SRAM RIVAL Crankset, 46/33 T

BOTTOM BRACKET: SRAM DUB PF ROAD 86.5

CHAIN: SRAM RIVAL

CASSETTE: SRAM RIVAL XG1250, 10-36

BRAKES: SRAM RIVAL eTap AXS, Flat mount

ROTOR: SRAM Paceline rotor 160/F and 160/R

HANDLEBAR: Syncros Creston 2.0 Compact, Alloy 31.8mm

STEM: Syncros RR2.0, 1 1/4" / four Bolt 31.8mm

SEATPOST: Syncros Duncan 1.0, 27.2/350mm

SEAT: Syncros Tofino Regular 2.0 Channel

HEADSET: Acros AIF-1112

WHEELSET: Syncros RP2.0 Disc, 28 Front / 28 Rear, Syncros Axle w/Removable Lever with Tool

TYRES: Schwalbe ONE Fold, 700x32C

Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?

Scott says, "The ALL NEW SCOTT Addict 10 was designed from the ground up with those longer days in mind. With geometry that is less focused on racing and more on enduring, this bike is yearning to eat up some miles!"

The stiffness definitely makes the Addict feel like a race bike, but the geometry slows down the handling a touch.

Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options

This is the top model in the standard Addict range, with the 20, 30 and 40 models coming lower down the range.

Frame and fork

Overall rating for frame and fork
 
8/10

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?

The build quality is impressive with a nicely finished paint job giving it a high-end look.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?

From Scott:

FRAME: Addict Disc HMF Carbon

Endurance geometry / Replaceable Derailleur Hanger

Internal cable routing

Syncros fender kit ready

FORK: Addict HMF Disc

1 1/4"-1 1/2" Eccentric Carbon steerer

Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?

The geometry is endurance based with a slacker head tube than many and a wheelbase of over a metre. The Addict 10 has a relatively short head tube for a bike of this style and size, though, which gives it a racy edge.

How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?

The stack and reach figures are fairly typical with no surprises.

Riding the bike

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.

On the whole it is comfortable, although it is quite a firm ride for a bike of this kind.

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?

Stiffness is impressive, especially around the bottom bracket and head tube areas.

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?

There are no problems with power transfer at all. It's a stiff bike with a decent weight.

Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?

No.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Neutral.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?

The handling isn't as quick as a race bike, but its neutrality does make it easy to control without losing the fun factor.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?

I liked the saddle; the firm padding is supportive and comfortable.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?

The handlebar and stem combination worked fine from a stiffness point of view.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?

The wide-ranging SRAM gears make for an efficient ride.

Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
 
9/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
 
9/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
 
8/10

The drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?

The SRAM Rival AXS groupset works very well and gives a great spread of gears. The fully wireless system shifts quickly and the brakes are very powerful.

Wheels and tyres

Rate the wheels for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?

Entry-level wheels for this kind of money but they are durable and don't really hamper the ride of the Addict overall.

Rate the tyres for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
 
8/10

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?

Good quality tyres, and the tan sidewalls look the business too. They aren't tubeless ready though.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
 
8/10

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?

Good quality components and the stem does a good job of hiding the hoses. The compact drop of the handlebar means your position doesn't need to be too extreme to make use of them.

Your summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes

Would you consider buying the bike? Yes

Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes

How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Scott is a similar price to the Cube Agree C:62 Pro which also has a Rival AXS groupset. The Giant Defy Advanced Pro 3 is a bit cheaper, but only comes with a Shimano 105 mechanical groupset.

Rate the bike overall for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
 
6/10

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Addict 10 is a fun bike to ride at speed or cruising along when you want to cover plenty of miles efficiently. It also comes in at a good price considering the full electronic groupset and internal hose/cable routing.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

