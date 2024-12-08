On paper the Ribble Allroad Ti - Enthusiast looks to tick all of the 'do a bit of everything' boxes, and at a great price. In reality, though, it misses the mark. The geometry doesn't provide you with a great handling bike either on or off road, and while the 3D printed sections may benefit aerodynamics and (for some) aesthetics, they diminish the ride quality.
With the launch of the Allroad Ti, Ribble brings a metal option to the range, with this Enthusiast model sitting about midway in the line-up.
The Allroad range now comprises four models including the top-end SL R and SL R e models, plus the lower-level SL. I've ridden all three of those carbon fibre models and, to be honest, I wasn't overly enamoured by any of them. But as a titanium fan I had high hopes for this one. After all, Ribble has delivered some great titanium bikes in the past like the CGR Ti and Endurance Ti Disc, both of which I have reviewed.
Ribble Allroad Ti Enthusiast: Ride
For me, the main reason I'd buy a titanium bike is for the ride quality. The smoothness offered from a quality titanium frame has almost become a cliché, but it is very true. As with all materials, the designer needs to create tube shapes and wall thicknesses that are going to work to create a stiff frame while allowing compliance where needed for comfort; get that right and the rider is going to benefit hugely.
The problem with the Allroad Ti is that it doesn't have that balance, and I'd say the biggest culprit is that massive 3D printed head tube junction. The front end is massively stiff, to the point where the road vibrations cancel out any benefits of using titanium at all. It also has a negative impact on feedback from the fork and front tyre, which means you feel less involved with the bike.
The reason it's there is for aerodynamics, and while it keeps the Allroad Ti looking much the same as the carbon bikes in the range, titanium has never really been the go-to material for creating aero-profiled frames. Well, apart from Litespeed making its Blade TT frame back in the early 2000s – it looked kind of cool, but it was incredibly stiff and quite heavy, not that the latter matters in triathlon or time-trialling so much.
The rest of the frame doesn't really differ much from the front, because you'll feel plenty of road noise through the saddle with nothing to damp it. I'm currently riding an R J.Ack Disc from J.Laverack and the difference in ride quality from the Allroad Ti is unbelievable.
The Ribble is quite weighty too, with this Shimano 105 Di2 build and Mavic Aksium wheels taking it up to 9.94kg overall. That's 1,100g heavier than that J.Laverack, which also includes full mudguards and a front dynamo system!
The R J.Ack also feels lighter than it is and very responsive, whereas the Allroad Ti feels sluggish, and not just on the climbs but also when changing pace. I didn't find the Allroad Ti exciting to ride at all really, even when I switched out the Aksiums for some lighter carbon wheels.
As its name suggests, the Allroad is designed to work on terrain other than just asphalt, so that means slightly different geometry than you'd find on a pure road bike.
I'll go into more detail in a minute, but what you have here is something that sits between an endurance road bike and a gravel bike. The Allroad has quite an upright position with a tallish stack height because of the 180mm head tube on this size large. I felt quite 'perched' on it, almost like I could do with stretching out a bit to get a better weight balance and lower centre of gravity on the bike. It's not a position that allowed me to get aero in any way, and I didn't feel very involved in what the bike was up to beneath me.
I love descending and this was another place where I found the Allroad a bit underwhelming. That lack of feedback and rider connection meant I just couldn't feel confident in letting the bike go, especially on sections where the surface wasn't that great – somewhere I was expecting the Allroad to perform well.
To allow you to ride on loose surfaces, the handling isn't as quick as a road bike, and although the front end is more aggressive than most gravel bikes, I still found the Allroad ponderous on the road in comparison. Nothing regarding bike/rider interaction seems to be there with the Ribble, everything about the way it behaves is muted and I just found it frustrating.
On hardpacked canal paths or bridleways the Allroad is easy to ride and gives no surprises, but if those routes are your mainstay then get a gravel bike and run some road tyres as you'll have a lot more fun.
Overall, in terms of the ride, the Allroad Ti does absolutely nothing for me, and just like the carbon SL R it feels like it's confused over what type of bike it wants to be.
Ribble Allroad Ti Enthusiast: Frame & fork
Like the majority of titanium frames on the market, the Allroad Ti is manufactured from 3Al/2.5V titanium alloy tubing, although as I mentioned earlier there are sections that have been created by 3D additive printing. Those sections are the head tube and seat tube junction.
If you haven't come across 3D printing before, it's a way of creating complex shapes that are either difficult or expensive using traditional manufacturing methods. A 3D computer aided design (CAD) model is created, which the 3D printing machine reads and builds the part out of by printing layer on layer of material until you have the finished component. In this case a titanium alloy powder (additive) would be melted by a fine beam of electrons.
Some brands use investment casting for these sections of a titanium frame, like Reilly with its Fusion, but 3D printing allows for even more complex shapes to be created.
As I said earlier, though, I don't necessarily think the chunky aero head tube section brings any positive effects to an all-road bike like this one. It's almost a case of 'just because you can, doesn't mean you should'.
The frame has a clean look with full internal cable and hose routing, and the seat clamp is also an integrated design.
In terms of mounting points, the Allroad is very 'roadie', with just a couple of bottle cage points for carrying stuff on the main triangle, and full mudguard fixings.
Tyre clearance is respectable for an all-road bike at 38mm, with that being reduced to 32mm if you have mudguards fitted, all of which makes the Allroad Ti very capable, especially as a winter trainer/commuter.
Ribble has gone with a T47 bottom bracket, which gives the oversized dimensions of a press-fit system but with the reliability and ease of a threaded system in terms of removal and installation. That's a plus here, especially if a lot of your riding is going to be in poor conditions.
The fork is full carbon and weighs 470g according to Ribble. It offers plenty of stiffness and coped fine with heavy braking and hard cornering.
The Allroad Ti is available in five sizes ranging from XS to XL, which equates to top tubes of 505mm to 585mm.
At 1.8m I'm right on the cusp of Ribble's sizes, being at the max for the medium and right at the bottom of the size large that I was riding here. I'd definitely recommend going for the upper size of the two if you are between sizes – if I'd gone for the medium with the 545mm top tube I'd definitely have felt cramped as the 565mm on the large size didn't let me stretch out either.
Other dimensions for the large frame are a 180mm head tube, 520mm seat tube and 1,005mm wheelbase. Stack and reach are 587.6mm and 391mm respectively.
The seat angle sits at 73.5 degrees, and the head angle is 73 degrees.
Ribble Allroad Ti Enthusiast: Groupset
The Allroad Ti is available in four off-the-shelf builds, with the Shimano 105 mechanical-equipped Sport model kicking things off. That one will cost you £3,499, with the upgrade to this 105 Di2 Enthusiast version costing you £4,099.
At £5,499 the Pro model starts to look on the bling side, with deep-section Mavic wheels and Ribble's aero carbon UB-2 handlebar, while the range-topping Hero is £7,999. If you are looking at these top two models I'd use Ribble's website to spec a more traditional shaped handlebar instead of that UB-2 option. I used it on the Allroad SL R and SL R e models, and it has no place on an all-road bike.
Shimano's 105 Di2 came out a couple of years ago and we're seeing it fitted to a lot of the review bikes that come through the doors of road.cc Towers. At full RRP it's not the greatest deal out there, but whether you get hold of it separately or as part of a build, you'll not be disappointed. I reviewed the groupset separately if you want the full in-depth details, and overall I was very impressed with its performance.
The ergonomics of the shifters are very comfortable, and as it benefits from all of the refinements of Ultegra and Dura-Ace over the years, its gear changes are light, precise and the buttons tactile.
The braking performance is also very good.
The Ribble is specced with a 50/34-tooth chainset and an 11-36 12-speed cassette. That's a decent spread of gears for the kind of riding the Allroad is intended for, and with 160mm rotors front and rear there is plenty of stopping power on offer.
Ribble Allroad Ti Enthusiast: Finishing kit
Up front, the Enthusiast uses Ribble's RS-2 stem which is designed to direct the brake hoses directly into the top of the head tube and into the frame for a clean look. It's not the prettiest of stems but it does the job in terms of stiffness.
The handlebar is from Level, which is Ribble's in-house component brand. It's a basic alloy bar which I found stiff enough for hard efforts. The sections where you put your hands, on the tops or on the drops, are narrow in diameter, so I'd recommend using thicker gravel bar tape or double wrapping the tape that is already fitted unless you have small hands. Increasing the diameter of the bar allows for a more relaxed grip, which is more comfortable on longer rides.
The carbon seatpost has a square profile to fit the frame and it does the job. It stayed put in the frame, and the saddle position was easy to adjust. My only issue this time of the year is that the majority of rear light brackets are designed for round seatposts, so if you are using the Allroad for commuting or you ride in the dark then you'll have to choose your lights wisely or come up with a bodge like I did.
The Model X Superflow saddle has a comfortable shape that suits me; I like its slim profile and minimal padding.
Ribble Allroad Ti Enthusiast: Wheels & tyres
Ribble tends to use a lot of Mavic's wheels in its builds, with this one getting a pair of Mavic Aksium 1 Discs. I've ridden these wheels many times and found them to be reliable, with a decent ride quality. They are hefty, though, which doesn't help the performance of the bike they are fitted to.
Ribble has chosen a set of Pirelli P7 Sport tyres to wrap them in and they are a good choice. They are designed for durability rather than performance, so they are ideal for these winter months. As you can see from our review, though, they do feel a bit sluggish.
Ribble Allroad Ti Enthusiast: Value
Titanium isn't an easy material to work with, both in terms of creating the tubing and the actual welding of the frame; it's a highly skilled job, especially because, with most frames remaining unpainted, the welder's finished product can't be hidden easily. This, as you'd expect, increases the overall price compared with bikes made from other materials.
That said, the Allroad Ti Enthusiast offers decent-ish value for money, although there is some tough competition.
The Van Nicholas Zephyr isn't considered an all-road bike but it does have 35mm tyre clearance and uses castings for the head tube, bottom bracket and rear dropouts. In a similar build to the Ribble, it costs £5,250.
The J.Guillem Major I reviewed back in 2023 was £5,052 with a 105 Di2 groupset, although that included a set of carbon Scope wheels. Currently, the same build but with DT Swiss A1800 Spline wheels – so a similar sort of build to the Allroad Enthusiast – will cost just £3,482. Tyre clearance on the Major is also 35mm, but it does come with rear rack fixings as well as mudguard mounts. The ride quality was very impressive too.
The Elan Ti MK2 is part of Spa Cycles' audax and sportive range, so it's ideal for long distance riding, and the fact that it can take 45mm tyres (40mm with mudguards) means it can easily be put into all-road use. The build we had was over 10kg, which included full mudguards and tough handbuilt wheels, but a claimed frame weight of 1.65kg is bang in line with the 1.7kg quoted for the Ribble.
Full builds are only offered with mechanical groupsets, with 105 mechanical 12-speed costing £3,175 at full RRP. That is well priced against the similarly specced Allroad Ti Sport model at £3,499.
Another bike I'm currently testing is the Gloria All Road, which has clearance for 45mm tyres and mounting points for full mudguards and a rear rack. It's a very capable machine and rides very well, whether you are using it as a road bike or a gravel bike. In a build similar to the Allroad Ti Enthusiast it costs £3,277.
Ribble Allroad Ti Enthusiast: Conclusion
The Allroad Ti isn't a bad bike, it just seems a bit mixed up, like it's trying to be too many things, covering all the current trends – aero, road, endurance, gravel, all-road, 3D printing, internal cable routing... And it's not really able to excel at any of them because there is just too much going on.
Verdict
Decent value for a versatile titanium bike, but lacks character and ride quality
Make and model: Ribble Allroad Ti - Enthusiast
List the components used to build up the bike.
Chainset: FC-R7100 105 12spd 50-34T
Front Mech: FD-R7150 105 Di2 12spd
Rear Mech: RD-R7150 105 Di2 12spd
Rotors: RT70 CL 160mm
Shifters: ST-R7170 105 Di2 12 speed
Bottom Bracket: T47 68mm Shimano 24mm Threaded
Chain: CN-M7100 SLX 12spd
Cassette: CS-HG710 12spd HG 11-36T
Wheelset: Mavic Aksium 1 Disc
Tyres: Pirelli P7 Sport 700x32mm
Handlebar: Level Alloy
Stem: RS-2
Saddle: Model X Superflow
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Ribble says, "The Allroad Ti signals a new era of titanium innovation. It blends cutting-edge 3D printing in the seat tube and head tube clusters with skilled craftsmanship to create a high-end road bike with an adventurous edge for mixed-terrain exploration. Combining titanium's signature aesthetics, durability, and ride quality with carbon-like performance, it offers speed, versatility, and aerodynamics for those who value both titanium's beauty and performance."
I think it's a bike that is trying too hard to be too much. It's quite heavy, the geometry doesn't really work and it lacks the ride quality associated with a titanium frame.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
There are four models in the range and this one sits third in the line-up. The entry-level Sport model uses Shimano 105 mechanical, while the Pro and Hero models use Ultegra Di2 and Dura-Ace Di2 respectively.
Overall rating for frame and fork
7/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
The weld quality is decent throughout, although I'm not a huge fan of the sanded finish to the welds around the 3D printed areas.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
The frame uses a mixture of 3Al/2.5V titanium tubing and 3D printed sections for the head tube and seat tube cluster. The fork is full carbon fibre.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The geometry is kind of endurance road based, with a tall front end, which is slightly at odds with the aero frame design and talk of performance.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
For its size the Allroad Ti feels short in reach and also has quite a tall stack height.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
Not as comfortable as most titanium bikes, as any feeling of plushness from the material has been designed out.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
The Ribble has plenty of stiffness throughout the frame and fork.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
The stiffness helps in this respect, but it has to offset the weight.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Neutral.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
The handling is very neutral, which helps on loose surfaces, but it feels slow and ponderous on the road.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
I liked the saddle for comfort but the handlebar could do with thicker bar tape.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
The Mavic Aksium 1 wheels offer decent lateral stiffness, and even though the handlebar has a small diameter it was still stiff enough for out-of-the-saddle efforts.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
The wheels are heavy and the tyres feel a bit sluggish.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
7/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
7/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
6/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
7/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
6/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
7/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
6/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
6/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
A great quality electronic groupset with a decent spread of gears.
Rate the wheels for performance:
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
6/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
Reliable wheels but on the heavy side.
Rate the tyres for performance:
7/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
Good training tyres thanks to decent reliability, if a bit on the slow side.
Rate the controls for performance:
7/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
Basic kit that does a decent job.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? No
Would you consider buying the bike? No
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? No
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Ribble is cheaper than the Van Nicholas Zephyr, but others like the J.Guillem, Spa Cycles Elan and Gloria All Road are all cheaper by quite a margin.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
6/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
5/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, I found the Allroad Ti to be merely okay in terms of the way it behaves and the ride quality, rather than 'good'. It's not necessarily bad in any specific area, but it certainly doesn't excel or excite either. Everything just feels a little compromised by something else, its characteristics are all a little bit mixed up. Ribble often offsets any weak points with great value but when it comes to the Allroad Ti there are many other bikes out there that do things better for the same or less money.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
