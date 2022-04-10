Support road.cc

Cube Agree C:62 Pro 2022

Cube Agree C:62 Pro 2022

8
by Stu Kerton
Sun, Apr 10, 2022 15:45
0
£3,399.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Fun endurance bike with confidence-inspiring handling, and the added bonus of SRAM's latest eTap groupset
Smoother look than the 2021 model
Responsive considering the weight
SRAM's AXS at a budget price
Opposition can be a chunk lighter
Looks won't be to everyone's taste
Weight: 
9,260g
Contact: 
www.cube.eu
For 2022 Cube's Agree C:62 Pro has had a few aero tweaks, although the ride quality and way it behaves in the bends thankfully hasn't changed. It's still an easy bike to ride fast, flattering all but the most hamfisted of riders, and with the wide-ranging ratios of its electronic SRAM Rival groupset you'll always have plenty of gears whether you are ascending or coming down the other side.

Back in October last year I rode the 2021 version of the Agree C:62, and overall I was impressed. For 2022 that hasn't changed, despite tweaks to the frame and fork. The extra 1.5kg of this Pro model over the 7.7kg of that SLT is the only sacrifice, though the extra £1,300 in your pocket softens the blow.

> Buy Now: Cube Agree C:62 from Leisure Lakes Bikes for £3,399

Before we look at the modifications for this year's model, let me give you my opinion on what the C:62 is like to live with.

Ride

The Agree is Cube's endurance model, which means it's ever so slightly relaxed when it comes to the speed of the handling and your overall position on the bike.

It's still a quick bike to ride, though. It feels relatively nimble in the corners, and even with that 9.26kg all-up weight it feels responsive to accelerations and when climbing in the hills.

You are basically getting a full-on road racer without the associated twitchy handling and stretched out position, which makes it an easy bike to live with, one that flatters you as a rider as you can get away with not quite nailing the quickest line through the corner or going in a bit too fast, for instance.

2022 Cube Agree C-62 Pro - riding 2.jpg

The chilled nature of the handling allows you to make changes at the front without upsetting the overall confident feeling provided by the slightly extended (compared with a race machine) wheelbase.

That doesn't mean that the Agree isn't a bike you can have some fun on. String together the racing line through some of your favourite corners and the C:62 feels great. It's very composed, and at times the extra weight can actually be a bonus, making the Cube feel planted at speed, especially on rough road surfaces.

My favourite downhill for testing bikes has a tricky off-camber chicane at the start, and it's one of the most technical bends I use because of the speed I'm carrying as I enter it. This was the only place I found I had to work the Cube, as the slightly relaxed endurance style handling left the front end feeling a tiny bit vague as I banked the bike over from left to right. It coped admirably with the rest of the descent.

Unless you like to descend like a complete hooligan all of the time, though, that's all immaterial really. The Agree is great as a fast distance machine, with the ability to have a go for a little sprint or dig on a climb when the mood takes you.

2022 Cube Agree C-62 Pro - riding 3.jpg

The C:62 has quite a firm ride – not harsh or teeth rattling, but definitely less forgiving than many other carbon machines on the market. The standard 28mm tyres can be run at pressures that'll take the edge off if needs be, but I really wouldn't change a thing. I like the ride feel, and the frame and fork definitely provide you with plenty of information from the interaction of tyre and road. The high-frequency buzz is muted enough that you can really feel exactly what the Cube is doing beneath you.

Its firmness also translates into plenty of stiffness when you really want to stamp on the pedals, which makes the Agree a competent climber.

Frame and fork

The C:62 is so named because of the make up of Cube's carbon fibre composition being 62% carbon fibre and 38% resin; this gives a higher carbon fibre content than many others on the market according to the German brand and allows for a lighter yet stronger frame.

As I've mentioned above, the Agree has an impressively stiff frame with a fork to match.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - fork.jpg

The biggest changes for 2022 are predominantly aerodynamics focused, most notably at the front end.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - UCI sticker.jpg

The previous model ran the cables/hoses/wires internally, entering via the down tube and fork leg, but for this year Cube has followed many other brands by directing everything in through the stem and head tube for a clean front end.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - head tube badge.jpg

The change of headset and spacers used for this means the head tube length has been shortened by 13mm to 157mm, meaning it finishes lower than the upper face of the top tube. With the headset installed, though, the true stack height is just a few millimetres off what it was on the 2021 model.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - head tube.jpg

Last year's version of the C:62 rocked a round seatpost, but for 2022 it has an aero profile design with a fully integrated clamp giving a much smoother look to the frame and goes some way to soften the square edges of the seat tube, head tube and seatstay junction, which in my eyes can look a little at odds with the smoothness of the rest of the frame.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - seat post bolts.jpg

Also new for this year are mounting points underneath the top tube for Cube's own storage box, which is big enough to carry some tools, snacks and so on.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - seat tube junction.jpg

Everything else is as you'd expect on a modern road bike: flat mounts for the brake callipers, 12mm thru-axles, and twin mounting points for water bottle cages (with three bolts, so you can reposition the cage to fit other accessories).

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - seat tube bosses.jpg

Cube has opted for a press-fit bottom bracket.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - bottom bracket.jpg

The overall quality of the frame and fork looks and feels to be very good indeed, and I am a fan of the dark grey paintjob.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - top tube decal 1.jpg

Sizing takes in a decent range, with a 50cm frame being the smallest option up to a 62cm, with four more in between. The smallest has a top tube length of 522mm, the largest has one of 600mm.

This 56cm model on test has a 56cm top tube, 500mm seat tube and 157mm head tube. The seat angle is 73.5 degrees while the head angle is 72.5 degrees. Stack and reach figures are 571.7mm and 390.6mm respectively.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - front.jpg

The chainstays are 412mm long, which helps create a wheelbase of 1,006.8mm, all very much in the 'endurance' camp of geometry figures.

Groupset

SRAM's decision to release an AXS eTap version of its Rival groupset has seen lower priced bikes benefiting from electronic shifting and wide-ranging gear ratios.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - rear mech.jpg

Mat reviewed the full groupset here, which is worth a read if you want the full details on how the whole setup works, and how well it performs.

In a nutshell, it's awesome.

First of all, I love the simplicity of it. eTap shifters use a single button sitting behind the brake lever where you would normally find the DoubleTap paddle on SRAM's mechanical shifters.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - drop bar.jpg

Press the button on the right shifter and it drops from big sprocket to the smallest on the cassette; push the left shifter and it'll climb back up.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - front mech.jpg

Want to change between chainrings? Push both buttons together and it'll shift the chain to whichever ring isn't being used.

Like everything else in life at the moment, there is an app that allows you to tweak your setup and keep an eye on battery life.

This is a fully wireless system, so each mech has its own battery, and the shifters use CR2032 batteries, which are easily replaced at home.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - lever.jpg

There are various Rival gear ratio options available, and Cube has gone for the 48/35-tooth 12-speed chainset paired with a 10-36T cassette.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - crank.jpg

For me, this gives a great spread of gears. The 35x36 smallest chainring and biggest sprocket combination allowed me to climb pretty much anything in the saddle, while the 48x10 gives a tall enough gear for you to pedal down a cliff face.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - rear dropout.jpg

SRAM has managed to keep the fast end of the cassette relatively close, with small jumps between the sprockets. This does mean the gaps are bigger at the top of the cassette, but as they are mostly climbing gears, the change to your cadence isn't quite as critical.

SRAM's hydraulic braking doesn't let the side down either, offering loads of power and great modulation, which helps in the wet. The C:62 Pro comes with 160mm rotors front and rear.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - rear disc brake.jpg

Finishing kit

When it comes to contact points and finishing components, it's a decent mix for the money.

Up front is a Newman Evolution Wing handlebar with a flat top, which gives plenty of hand positions and feels comfortable. This is paired with Cube's own Aero stem, which takes care of the new cable routing system.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - stem.jpg

Sitting atop Cube's new aero seatpost is a Natural Fit Nuance saddle which I found comfortable on both short and long rides. The shape is supportive, as is the firm padding.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - saddle 2.jpg

Wheels and tyres

It's not unusual to see a bit of an entry-level wheelset on a bike costing over three grand – after all, you are getting a quality carbon fibre frameset and an electronic groupset, so sacrifices need to be made somewhere.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - rear.jpg

The C:62 Pro is wearing a set of Fulcrum Racing 77 DBs which I had absolutely no trouble with whatsoever throughout the test period. Bearing in mind a lot of the miles took place at the end of winter with rain, salt and mud covering the roads around here, the freehub bearings didn't whine or complain, and the wheels stayed true over the couple of months of testing.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - tyre and rim.jpg

They have a shallow rim which is ideal for riding in windy conditions, and a high spoke count for reliability on rough roads. They are quite heavy, though, at just under 2kg a set, and the Pro really does deserve something lighter.

I wouldn't be rushing out to upgrade straight away, though, as they are a capable set of wheels that show great reliability.

2022 Cube Agree C62 Pro - clearance.jpg

Cube has specced a set of Continental's Grand Sport Race SL tyres. It's not one of its most exciting offerings but decent enough, offering good levels of grip in the wet and dry. Rolling resistance doesn't feel too bad either, and durability is good.

Like the wheels, though, the C:62 will relish an upgrade when the originals wear out.

Value

The C:62 Pro sits towards the lower end of the Agree line-up, and its RRP of £3,399 compares well with something like the Vitus Vitesse Evo CR eTap AXS at £3,599.99 which also gets an electronic Rival groupset.

That Vitus does have a set of Prime Attaquer wheels included in the price, though, which weigh just 1,425g! That gives an overall bike weight of just 7.7kg, which makes a big difference compared with the Cube when riding hard.

> 10 of the best sportive and endurance bikes – find a great bike for long, fast endurance rides

Scott's Addict is a similar bike to the C:62 in terms of how it behaves and rides (I tested the RC 15 last year). The Addict 10 comes with a Rival eTap AXS groupset, full internal cable routing and a set of Syncros RP2.0 wheels, and it'll cost you £3,149.

Conclusion

The C:62 Pro is pushed a bit on the value front by some brands, but on the whole it is a very capable bike for all types of road riding, and isn't a bad price when you take into account the electronic groupset. The ride is great too, if a little hampered by the weight of the wheels.

Verdict

Fun endurance bike with confidence-inspiring handling, and the added bonus of SRAM's latest eTap groupset

road.cc test report

Make and model: Cube Agree C62 Pro

Size tested: 56cm

About the bike

List the components used to build up the bike.

BRAKE SYSTEM: Sram Rival HRD, Hydr. Disc Brake (160/160)

REAR DERAILLEUR: Sram Rival eTap AXS™, 12-Speed

FRONT DERAILLEUR: Sram Rival eTap AXS™

SHIFT/ BRAKE LEVERS: Sram Rival eTap AXS™

BOTTOM BRACKET: Sram DUB Road, 86mm Pressfit

CRANKSET: Sram Rival DUB, 48x35T, 170mm (50/53cm), 172.5mm (56/58cm), 175mm (60/62cm)

CASSETTE: Sram XG-1250, 10-36T

CHAIN: Sram Rival D1

WHEELSET: Fulcrum Racing 77 DB

TYRES: Conti Grand Sport Race SL, 28-622

STEM: CUBE Aero Stem w/ Cable Routing

HANDLEBAR: Newmen Evolution Wing Bar

HANDLEBAR TAPE: ACID Bartape RD

SEAT POST: Agree C:62 Aero, Comfort Flex

SEATCLAMP: CUBE Full Integrated Aero Clamp

SADDLE: Natural Fit Nuance

HEADSET: ACROS, Top Integrated 1 1/2" w/ Integrated Cable Routing, Bottom Integrated 1 1/4"

Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?

Cube says, "Beyond a certain speed, the biggest barrier to going faster isn't you. It's your bike. That's why, for the brand-new Agree C:62, we took inspiration from our sleek, high-end road race and time trial bikes to make a frame that's as slippery moving through the air as it is good to look at. But a great all-rounder is light and comfortable too, which is why we finessed the carbon layup and used slender stays and careful tube profiling. Semi-integrated cable routing reduces both turbulence and maintenance. And the optional storage box enables you to take food, tools or an extra layer to keep you riding for longer."

The new cable routing gives the C:62 a smoother look than its predecessor and the ride from the frameset is firm, while still offering comfort.

Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options

The Agree range has five models starting with the standard C:62, with this Pro next in line. Above are the Race, the SL, and the SLT which costs £7,099 coming equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2.

Frame and fork

Overall rating for frame and fork
 
8/10

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?

Both the frame and fork look and feel to be built to a high quality.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?

Frame: C:62 Advanced Twin Mold Technology, Internal Cable Routing, Integrated Seat Post Clamp, Flat Mount Disc, Storage Box Option, AXH, 12x142mm

Fork: CUBE CSL Evo Aero C:62 Technology, 1 1/8" / 1 1/4" Tapered, Flat Mount, 12x100mm

Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?

The geometry is endurance based, having a slightly slacker front end than a race bike, which makes the handling a little bit more relaxed, and the riding position isn't quite so extreme in length. Full figures are available on Cube's website.

How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?

The stack and reach figures are typical of an endurance bike of this size.

Riding the bike

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.

Overall, comfort is good. It's a firm ride but not harsh, even on rough surfaces.

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?

There are no issues with stiffness at all.

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?

On the whole yes, the stiffness of the frame makes it feel efficient although the weight of the wheels just takes the edge off.

Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?

No.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Quick without being twitchy.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?

The handling feels on the predictable side, with no surprises, unless the corners are really technical and fast where the relaxed front end and can feel a little vague at high speed.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?

I got on well with the saddle and liked the wing section of the handlebar.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?

The wheels aren't the stiffest I've ever ridden, but they stand up well to hard efforts.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?

I love the large spread of the Rival eTap groupset, giving you plenty of low and high gears.

Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
 
7/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
 
7/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
 
7/10

The drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for value:
 
6/10

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?

SRAM Rival eTap works really well. It is simple to use and has a great choice of ratios.

Wheels and tyres

Rate the wheels for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
 
6/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for value:
 
6/10

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?

A reliable set of wheels, though they are a bit weighty.

Rate the tyres for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for value:
 
6/10

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?

A good balance of performance and durability for year-round riding.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for value:
 
6/10

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?

A good selection of kit that all works well. I like the wing section on the top of the handlebar, and the shallow drop is accessible to all.

Your summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes

Would you consider buying the bike? Yes

Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes

How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For comparison, the Vitus Vitesse is £200 more but comes with a better set of wheels which, amongst other things, sees it weigh 1.5kg less than the Cube. The Scott Addict 10 has much the same sort of finishing kit as the Cube, but costs £250 less. So, the Cube is in the right ballpark.

Rate the bike overall for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
 
5/10

Use this box to explain your overall score

A very good all-round bike with an impressive ride quality from the stiff frameset, and quality finishing kit. A wheel upgrade to something lighter would really transform it in the hills.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Cube Agree C:62 Pro 2022
Cube Agree C:62 Pro
Cube 2022
Cube
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

