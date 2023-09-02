Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Glasses
Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - worn 4.jpg

Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses

7
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Sep 02, 2023 15:45
0
£195.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Great quality, adjustable fit and an impressive warranty, as long as you don't mind the frame position
No airflow over the eyes
Don't fog up in wet conditions
Comfortable
Fair amount of frame in your eyeline
Weight: 
38g
Contact: 
sciconsports.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

With plenty of adjustment, the Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses have a secure fit on the face, and they provide great coverage too. They have lots of other details and features as well to benefit performance and further refine them, although I do wonder how much of it is necessary.

Interested in the Aeroscopes? Check out our guide to the best cycling sunglasses for more options to consider.

> Buy now: Scicon Aeroscope Sports Glasses for £195 from Scicon

Scicon doesn't do things by halves. The kit we've been sent to review over the years is always loaded with tech and extra features – and usually a price tag to match.

At £195 the Aeroscopes aren't that extreme in terms of cost, in my opinion. Don't get me wrong, with sunglasses like those from Magicshine or Galibier costing around a quarter of the price, you are paying a lot for the Scicons for arguably stuff you don't need – but the Oakley Sutro Lite Sweeps that I tested in June don't have any adjustment of the arms, or a clear lens, and they're only slightly cheaper at £181 (up from £172). And the Poc Propels, tested by Ben in April, are £230, and they don't have any extra adjustment on offer either, although they do get a spare lens in the case.

So, what is this extra adjustment I'm talking about? Well, the arms are made in two sections, so you can slide them out or push them in to get the right fit between your face and your ears.

2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - arm.jpg

To be honest, I wear loads of different glasses and never really found lack of adjustment an issue, but the small increments on offer here do make quite a difference.

2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - worn 2.jpg

You can also adjust the nose-piece, but that isn't anything particularly rare.

2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - nose bridge.jpg

As for other design cues, Scicon has added a small vent just above the nose-piece to allow some airflow and reduce fogging. It does this very well, and it also gives a cooling effect on your face without air hitting your eyes – ideal if you have sensitive eyes or suffer from hayfever. I found it works better than lenses with cutouts or holes at the top for directing airflow.

2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - frame front.jpg

The clear frame material is said to be ecologically produced and a bio-based version of Grilamid TR90 that is durable, light and withstands the harshest conditions.

It feels tough, and while there is flex in the frame, as a whole the actual material is firm to the touch. Even though it's clear you can't see through it, which is a shame as there is quite a chunk of it that sits in your eyeline, most notably the bottom outer corners which limits visibility over your shoulders. At least it did on me.

2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - frame detail.jpg

Not an issue in a race, but it makes it difficult when checking behind for traffic.

2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - worn 1.jpg

The actual quality of the optics is very good. You get plenty of coverage and the view is crystal clear with no distortion at all.

2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - inside.jpg

The gold-coloured lens here transmits 17% of light and can be removed if needs be, which allows you to fit the included clear lens.

2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - extra lense.jpg

It's also worth noting that Scicon offers a lifetime guarantee against scratches to the lens to the original owner. If your lens gets scratched, Scicon will replace it for free, with two claims allowed per 12 months. That alone makes the overall price of these glasses easier to swallow.

You also get a decent little case to keep them in.

2023 Scicon Aeroscope Sport Performance Sunglasses - case 1.jpg

Conclusion

With the warranty, these Scicons do look to be decent value for money against some high-end competition, and they are well made to boot. I'm not a fan of the lens being in my eyeline, but if that doesn't bother you then these offer great coverage and clarity.

Verdict

Great quality, adjustable fit and an impressive warranty, as long as you don't mind the frame position

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Scicon Aeroscope Performance sunglasses

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Scicon says, "The Aeroscope Performance sunglasses extends beyond the expected and deliver tailored precision for the ultimate sports experience. Customise the length of the temple arms, the height of your nosepiece, the comfort, and the overall fit to maximise optimal performance. Tailoring your overall eyewear fit is vital to performance without limits, and the Aeroscope delivers it all."

More adjustment than most, which gives a comfortable fit.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Scicon lists:

Lens Color: Multimirror Bronze

Visual Light Transmission (VLT): 17%

Frame: Grilamid TR90 Bio Based

Lens: Policarbonate

Lens Height: 67 mm

Lens Properties: Interchangeable lens, Mirror coating, Oleophobic coating, UV Protection, Hydrophobic

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Good clarity and eye coverage.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Adjustable ear pieces aid comfort.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Lower frame section was visible when looking over my shoulder.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

You can find cheaper sunnies, but compared with other (and more expensive) high-end rivals, the Scicons come with plenty of little extras, so I don't think they are too bad.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Not really.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

In terms of clarity, lens coverage and airflow, the Scicons are good but they don't really excel in any of these ways or outperform cheaper glasses I have mentioned in the review. What still makes them a good all-round package for the money, though (and therefore a 7), is the excellent replacement lens warranty.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses 2023
Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses
Scicon 2023
scicon
Stu Kerton

As part of the Tech Hub here at F-At Digital, our senior product reviewer Stu uses the knowledge gained from putting well over a 1,000 products through their paces (including hundreds of bikes) to write in-depth reviews of a huge range of kit. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 160,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. Although, as he spends a fair bit of his time reviewing ebikes these days he's becoming an expert in letting the motor take the strain. He's also waiting for 23mm race tyres to make a comeback!

Latest Comments

 