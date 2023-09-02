With plenty of adjustment, the Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses have a secure fit on the face, and they provide great coverage too. They have lots of other details and features as well to benefit performance and further refine them, although I do wonder how much of it is necessary.

Scicon doesn't do things by halves. The kit we've been sent to review over the years is always loaded with tech and extra features – and usually a price tag to match.

At £195 the Aeroscopes aren't that extreme in terms of cost, in my opinion. Don't get me wrong, with sunglasses like those from Magicshine or Galibier costing around a quarter of the price, you are paying a lot for the Scicons for arguably stuff you don't need – but the Oakley Sutro Lite Sweeps that I tested in June don't have any adjustment of the arms, or a clear lens, and they're only slightly cheaper at £181 (up from £172). And the Poc Propels, tested by Ben in April, are £230, and they don't have any extra adjustment on offer either, although they do get a spare lens in the case.

So, what is this extra adjustment I'm talking about? Well, the arms are made in two sections, so you can slide them out or push them in to get the right fit between your face and your ears.

To be honest, I wear loads of different glasses and never really found lack of adjustment an issue, but the small increments on offer here do make quite a difference.

You can also adjust the nose-piece, but that isn't anything particularly rare.

As for other design cues, Scicon has added a small vent just above the nose-piece to allow some airflow and reduce fogging. It does this very well, and it also gives a cooling effect on your face without air hitting your eyes – ideal if you have sensitive eyes or suffer from hayfever. I found it works better than lenses with cutouts or holes at the top for directing airflow.

The clear frame material is said to be ecologically produced and a bio-based version of Grilamid TR90 that is durable, light and withstands the harshest conditions.

It feels tough, and while there is flex in the frame, as a whole the actual material is firm to the touch. Even though it's clear you can't see through it, which is a shame as there is quite a chunk of it that sits in your eyeline, most notably the bottom outer corners which limits visibility over your shoulders. At least it did on me.

Not an issue in a race, but it makes it difficult when checking behind for traffic.

The actual quality of the optics is very good. You get plenty of coverage and the view is crystal clear with no distortion at all.

The gold-coloured lens here transmits 17% of light and can be removed if needs be, which allows you to fit the included clear lens.

It's also worth noting that Scicon offers a lifetime guarantee against scratches to the lens to the original owner. If your lens gets scratched, Scicon will replace it for free, with two claims allowed per 12 months. That alone makes the overall price of these glasses easier to swallow.

You also get a decent little case to keep them in.

Conclusion

With the warranty, these Scicons do look to be decent value for money against some high-end competition, and they are well made to boot. I'm not a fan of the lens being in my eyeline, but if that doesn't bother you then these offer great coverage and clarity.

Verdict

Great quality, adjustable fit and an impressive warranty, as long as you don't mind the frame position

