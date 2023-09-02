With plenty of adjustment, the Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses have a secure fit on the face, and they provide great coverage too. They have lots of other details and features as well to benefit performance and further refine them, although I do wonder how much of it is necessary.
Scicon doesn't do things by halves. The kit we've been sent to review over the years is always loaded with tech and extra features – and usually a price tag to match.
At £195 the Aeroscopes aren't that extreme in terms of cost, in my opinion. Don't get me wrong, with sunglasses like those from Magicshine or Galibier costing around a quarter of the price, you are paying a lot for the Scicons for arguably stuff you don't need – but the Oakley Sutro Lite Sweeps that I tested in June don't have any adjustment of the arms, or a clear lens, and they're only slightly cheaper at £181 (up from £172). And the Poc Propels, tested by Ben in April, are £230, and they don't have any extra adjustment on offer either, although they do get a spare lens in the case.
So, what is this extra adjustment I'm talking about? Well, the arms are made in two sections, so you can slide them out or push them in to get the right fit between your face and your ears.
To be honest, I wear loads of different glasses and never really found lack of adjustment an issue, but the small increments on offer here do make quite a difference.
You can also adjust the nose-piece, but that isn't anything particularly rare.
As for other design cues, Scicon has added a small vent just above the nose-piece to allow some airflow and reduce fogging. It does this very well, and it also gives a cooling effect on your face without air hitting your eyes – ideal if you have sensitive eyes or suffer from hayfever. I found it works better than lenses with cutouts or holes at the top for directing airflow.
The clear frame material is said to be ecologically produced and a bio-based version of Grilamid TR90 that is durable, light and withstands the harshest conditions.
It feels tough, and while there is flex in the frame, as a whole the actual material is firm to the touch. Even though it's clear you can't see through it, which is a shame as there is quite a chunk of it that sits in your eyeline, most notably the bottom outer corners which limits visibility over your shoulders. At least it did on me.
Not an issue in a race, but it makes it difficult when checking behind for traffic.
The actual quality of the optics is very good. You get plenty of coverage and the view is crystal clear with no distortion at all.
The gold-coloured lens here transmits 17% of light and can be removed if needs be, which allows you to fit the included clear lens.
It's also worth noting that Scicon offers a lifetime guarantee against scratches to the lens to the original owner. If your lens gets scratched, Scicon will replace it for free, with two claims allowed per 12 months. That alone makes the overall price of these glasses easier to swallow.
You also get a decent little case to keep them in.
Conclusion
With the warranty, these Scicons do look to be decent value for money against some high-end competition, and they are well made to boot. I'm not a fan of the lens being in my eyeline, but if that doesn't bother you then these offer great coverage and clarity.
Verdict
Great quality, adjustable fit and an impressive warranty, as long as you don't mind the frame position
Make and model: Scicon Aeroscope Performance sunglasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Scicon says, "The Aeroscope Performance sunglasses extends beyond the expected and deliver tailored precision for the ultimate sports experience. Customise the length of the temple arms, the height of your nosepiece, the comfort, and the overall fit to maximise optimal performance. Tailoring your overall eyewear fit is vital to performance without limits, and the Aeroscope delivers it all."
More adjustment than most, which gives a comfortable fit.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Scicon lists:
Lens Color: Multimirror Bronze
Visual Light Transmission (VLT): 17%
Frame: Grilamid TR90 Bio Based
Lens: Policarbonate
Lens Height: 67 mm
Lens Properties: Interchangeable lens, Mirror coating, Oleophobic coating, UV Protection, Hydrophobic
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Good clarity and eye coverage.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Adjustable ear pieces aid comfort.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Lower frame section was visible when looking over my shoulder.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can find cheaper sunnies, but compared with other (and more expensive) high-end rivals, the Scicons come with plenty of little extras, so I don't think they are too bad.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Not really.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
In terms of clarity, lens coverage and airflow, the Scicons are good but they don't really excel in any of these ways or outperform cheaper glasses I have mentioned in the review. What still makes them a good all-round package for the money, though (and therefore a 7), is the excellent replacement lens warranty.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
