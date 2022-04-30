Support road.cc

review
Glasses
Galibier Regale Ultra Optics

Galibier Regale Ultra Optics

9
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Apr 30, 2022 15:45
1
£46.00

VERDICT:

9
10
Cheap as chips, but don't sacrifice quality or performance
Great value for money
Loads of coverage
Great clarity
Comfortable fit
Weight: 
33g
Contact: 
www.galibier.cc
The Galibier Regale Ultra Optics provide crystal clear view and a completely uninterrupted field of vision. The fit is also great, and they're comfortable too thanks to the minimal pressure from the arms.

The first time I put the Regales on I thought there might be an issue, as there's very inward little pressure from the arms. I was expecting them to come flying off my face over the first bump, but that worry proved completely unfounded, even away from the road out on the gravel tracks.

For me at least, Galibier has got it spot on – there's just enough pressure to keep them in place, but not enough to cause discomfort. That's a bonus on longer rides.

2022 Galibier Regale Ultra Optics - Matte Grey Frame - Gold Plasma Lens - 1.jpg

The frameless design means that nothing is there to block your vision when looking in front, to the side or even over your shoulder, and the nose piece is easily adjustable for the perfect fit.

2022 Galibier Regale Ultra Optics - Crystal Black Frame - Clear Plasma Lens - front.jpg

Five different lens options are available: 'Plasma' lenses in blue, clear, gold or red, and a photochromic one that shifts from clear to grey as skies brighten.

All but the clear ones have a Cat 3 rating (meaning they're tinted for strong sunlight), while the whole range offers UV 400 protection (the highest level, which blocks at least 99% of ultraviolet light).

2022 Galibier Regale Ultra Optics - Gloss Black Frame - Red Plasma Lens - 2.jpg

I was sent three pairs: the Gold Plasma, the Red Plasma and the Photochromic. The clarity of all versions is great, giving a pristine field of vision even on the curve of the lenses.

2022 Galibier Regale Ultra Optics - Crystal Black Frame - Clear Plasma Lens - nose piece.jpg

The Red Plasma lens actually has a blue tint for the wearer, and allows 15% of visible light through. It's great for brighter days, as is the Gold Plasma which allows 12% light transmittance.

2022 Galibier Regale Ultra Optics - Gloss Black Frame - Red Plasma Lens - side.jpg

I enjoyed the gold lens for riding off-road, as it seems to make the colours really 'pop' and helps define potholes in gravel tracks – they can often be hard to see from certain angles on a sunny day.

2022 Galibier Regale Ultra Optics - case open.jpg

The Photochromic lens is ideal for those days where the weather can't make its mind up. As the sun comes out, they darken but in a way that is barely noticeable, and they cope well with quick changes in light like, such as when riding under trees or into a tunnel.

Value

The prices vary for each model, but basically, they're all a bargain! The most expensive are the Photochromic ones at £59, while the Red, Blue and Gold Plasma models are £46. The Clear Plasma option is £39.

Compare that to other similar frameless glasses like the SunGod Airas ZF sunglasses (£130) or the Rapha Pro Team Frameless glasses (£110), and it highlights just what good value the Galibiers are.

Overall

These are all round great glasses; they're well made and offer great clarity of vision, all for a bargain price.

Verdict

Cheap as chips, but don't sacrifice quality or performance

road.cc test report

Make and model: Galibier Regale Ultra Optics

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Galibier says, "LIGHTWEIGHT, FRAMELESS CYCLING EYEWEAR WITH SUPERB CLARITY. The Regale Ultra sunglasses were designed to encompass the latest available technology, to produce light, high protection glasses with industry leading clarity.

"The curvature of the single wide lens offers excellent peripheral vision, and is seated in a durable composite frame. An adjustable nosepiece adapts to different face shapes, letting the lens sit as close to the face as possible, providing a wider field of view. The Plasma lens technology is designed to enhance colour and contrast, allowing you to see more of the world in detail as you pedal through the roads and trails. All options offer CE UV400-protection with Cat3 sun rating on the Plasma and Photochromic lens.

"All five Variations come with a Soft bag, Hard case and lens cloth."

Impressive performance from such a well priced pair of sunglasses.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Low profile integrated hinge

Frameless lens design

Rubber temple grip on frame arms

High reflectivity 'Plasma' mirror to reduce glare and blinding reflections

Weight – 29g

Anti-fog coating

Anti-glare treatment

Anti-scratch one shield

100% protection from UV rays up to 400 nm | CAT 3

Ultra light and thin

Impact resistant

Full frame made of Grilamid TR90 nylon

Adjustable nose pad and temples

Lens: Polycarbonate 6.5C lens for full coverage

Galibier Hardcase and cleaning cloth

Our glasses have past external crash test and UV protection.

Wraparound design for extended field of vision

Compatible with any helmet

Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating on lens

High-strength T6 high-performance polymer legs

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A great fit and give brilliant quality in bright sunshine.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Excellent performance for the money.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Felt like they lacked tension in the arms at first, but that soon proved unfounded.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Very well priced. The similarly-shaped SunGod Airas ZF glasses are £130, and Rapha's Pro Team Frameless glasses are £110.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, I could buy two pairs to most brand's one

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Intial concerns about a secure fit soon disappeared – these are sunglasses with excellent clarity and fit for not a lot of money.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Galibier Regale Ultra Optics 2022
Galibier Regale Ultra Optics
Galibier 2022
Galibier
Stu Kerton

