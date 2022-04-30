The Galibier Regale Ultra Optics provide crystal clear view and a completely uninterrupted field of vision. The fit is also great, and they're comfortable too thanks to the minimal pressure from the arms.
The first time I put the Regales on I thought there might be an issue, as there's very inward little pressure from the arms. I was expecting them to come flying off my face over the first bump, but that worry proved completely unfounded, even away from the road out on the gravel tracks.
For me at least, Galibier has got it spot on – there's just enough pressure to keep them in place, but not enough to cause discomfort. That's a bonus on longer rides.
The frameless design means that nothing is there to block your vision when looking in front, to the side or even over your shoulder, and the nose piece is easily adjustable for the perfect fit.
Five different lens options are available: 'Plasma' lenses in blue, clear, gold or red, and a photochromic one that shifts from clear to grey as skies brighten.
All but the clear ones have a Cat 3 rating (meaning they're tinted for strong sunlight), while the whole range offers UV 400 protection (the highest level, which blocks at least 99% of ultraviolet light).
I was sent three pairs: the Gold Plasma, the Red Plasma and the Photochromic. The clarity of all versions is great, giving a pristine field of vision even on the curve of the lenses.
The Red Plasma lens actually has a blue tint for the wearer, and allows 15% of visible light through. It's great for brighter days, as is the Gold Plasma which allows 12% light transmittance.
I enjoyed the gold lens for riding off-road, as it seems to make the colours really 'pop' and helps define potholes in gravel tracks – they can often be hard to see from certain angles on a sunny day.
The Photochromic lens is ideal for those days where the weather can't make its mind up. As the sun comes out, they darken but in a way that is barely noticeable, and they cope well with quick changes in light like, such as when riding under trees or into a tunnel.
Value
The prices vary for each model, but basically, they're all a bargain! The most expensive are the Photochromic ones at £59, while the Red, Blue and Gold Plasma models are £46. The Clear Plasma option is £39.
Compare that to other similar frameless glasses like the SunGod Airas ZF sunglasses (£130) or the Rapha Pro Team Frameless glasses (£110), and it highlights just what good value the Galibiers are.
Overall
These are all round great glasses; they're well made and offer great clarity of vision, all for a bargain price.
Verdict
Cheap as chips, but don't sacrifice quality or performance
Make and model: Galibier Regale Ultra Optics
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Galibier says, "LIGHTWEIGHT, FRAMELESS CYCLING EYEWEAR WITH SUPERB CLARITY. The Regale Ultra sunglasses were designed to encompass the latest available technology, to produce light, high protection glasses with industry leading clarity.
"The curvature of the single wide lens offers excellent peripheral vision, and is seated in a durable composite frame. An adjustable nosepiece adapts to different face shapes, letting the lens sit as close to the face as possible, providing a wider field of view. The Plasma lens technology is designed to enhance colour and contrast, allowing you to see more of the world in detail as you pedal through the roads and trails. All options offer CE UV400-protection with Cat3 sun rating on the Plasma and Photochromic lens.
"All five Variations come with a Soft bag, Hard case and lens cloth."
Impressive performance from such a well priced pair of sunglasses.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Low profile integrated hinge
Frameless lens design
Rubber temple grip on frame arms
High reflectivity 'Plasma' mirror to reduce glare and blinding reflections
Weight – 29g
Anti-fog coating
Anti-glare treatment
Anti-scratch one shield
100% protection from UV rays up to 400 nm | CAT 3
Ultra light and thin
Impact resistant
Full frame made of Grilamid TR90 nylon
Adjustable nose pad and temples
Lens: Polycarbonate 6.5C lens for full coverage
Galibier Hardcase and cleaning cloth
Our glasses have past external crash test and UV protection.
Wraparound design for extended field of vision
Compatible with any helmet
Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating on lens
High-strength T6 high-performance polymer legs
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A great fit and give brilliant quality in bright sunshine.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Excellent performance for the money.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Felt like they lacked tension in the arms at first, but that soon proved unfounded.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Very well priced. The similarly-shaped SunGod Airas ZF glasses are £130, and Rapha's Pro Team Frameless glasses are £110.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, I could buy two pairs to most brand's one
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Intial concerns about a secure fit soon disappeared – these are sunglasses with excellent clarity and fit for not a lot of money.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
