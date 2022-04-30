The Galibier Regale Ultra Optics provide crystal clear view and a completely uninterrupted field of vision. The fit is also great, and they're comfortable too thanks to the minimal pressure from the arms.

The first time I put the Regales on I thought there might be an issue, as there's very inward little pressure from the arms. I was expecting them to come flying off my face over the first bump, but that worry proved completely unfounded, even away from the road out on the gravel tracks.

For me at least, Galibier has got it spot on – there's just enough pressure to keep them in place, but not enough to cause discomfort. That's a bonus on longer rides.

The frameless design means that nothing is there to block your vision when looking in front, to the side or even over your shoulder, and the nose piece is easily adjustable for the perfect fit.

Five different lens options are available: 'Plasma' lenses in blue, clear, gold or red, and a photochromic one that shifts from clear to grey as skies brighten.

All but the clear ones have a Cat 3 rating (meaning they're tinted for strong sunlight), while the whole range offers UV 400 protection (the highest level, which blocks at least 99% of ultraviolet light).

I was sent three pairs: the Gold Plasma, the Red Plasma and the Photochromic. The clarity of all versions is great, giving a pristine field of vision even on the curve of the lenses.

The Red Plasma lens actually has a blue tint for the wearer, and allows 15% of visible light through. It's great for brighter days, as is the Gold Plasma which allows 12% light transmittance.

I enjoyed the gold lens for riding off-road, as it seems to make the colours really 'pop' and helps define potholes in gravel tracks – they can often be hard to see from certain angles on a sunny day.

The Photochromic lens is ideal for those days where the weather can't make its mind up. As the sun comes out, they darken but in a way that is barely noticeable, and they cope well with quick changes in light like, such as when riding under trees or into a tunnel.

Value

The prices vary for each model, but basically, they're all a bargain! The most expensive are the Photochromic ones at £59, while the Red, Blue and Gold Plasma models are £46. The Clear Plasma option is £39.

Compare that to other similar frameless glasses like the SunGod Airas ZF sunglasses (£130) or the Rapha Pro Team Frameless glasses (£110), and it highlights just what good value the Galibiers are.

Overall

These are all round great glasses; they're well made and offer great clarity of vision, all for a bargain price.

Verdict

Cheap as chips, but don't sacrifice quality or performance

