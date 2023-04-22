The POC Propel Sunglasses have two excellent lenses that offer a wide field of vision. They are easy to adjust, very comfortable and the lens clarity is excellent. However, the bold design may not appeal to all, and the price is at the very top end for cycling sunnies, even with their claimed aero benefits.
If you are looking for sunglasses as we creep towards spring, do check our best cycling sunglasses buyer's guide, featuring top-notch sunnies from just over £20 to nearer £200.
The POC Propel sunglasses claim to be aero optimised using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) testing. I have never previously been concerned about how aero my sunglasses are, and I think you really need to be a World Tour-level cyclist to care about the aero gains on offer from a pair of sunglasses. However, leaving the aero properties to one side, these are great sunglasses.
Lenses
The clarity of the lens is simply excellent – it's the best lens I've ever used. For comparison my current cycling sunnies are Oakley's Sutros, which also have a large lens but aren't so radically styled.
For glasses with such a close fit to my face, the Propels also did a good job at resisting misting up, with minimal fogging in all but the most challenging conditions, most notably a maximum climbing effort on a wet day.
The lens provides a wide field of vision. Due to the shape and size of the lens I found the vision was better when I was riding on the drops rather than in a more relaxed, sat-up position. Which, considering they are aero-optimised and designed for racier riding, does make sense.
The glasses come with a spare clear lens that was pleasingly easy to change. You can store the lens in the very nice-looking hard case that the glasses come in, though this is rather large. You also get a cloth bag that doubles up as a lens cleaner.
Fit and Integration
I found the fit of the Propel very good, and it comes with three different nose pieces so you can dial the fit to the shape of your face. The length of the arms is also adjustable, so you can move the glasses to sit closer to or further away from your face.
The integration with POC's Ventral Air helmet is excellent, with the top of the glasses closely aligning to the bottom of the helmet, pretty much preventing air getting into your eyes when you're riding. I wear contact lenses, and I found this especially useful on some long, windy descents.
There are six colour options in the Propel range, and I was testing the Fluorescent Orange Translucent with a Violet Gold mirror lens. The lens is optimised for sunny days, but not only did it prove excellent when the sun was shining, I found it also performed well on overcast days. As you'd hope for on glasses costing north of £200, the lens was durable and I found that it didn't scratch easily, which is handy for me, as I can be a little clumsy with my glasses.
Looks
There's no doubting that these have a very striking design, and I was initially sceptical of their looks. However, once I put my glasses on, I think they actually look quite good, though this was helped by the fact that I was pairing the glasses with POC's Ventral Air Mips helmet. And as with most cycling-specific sunglasses, I'd personally never wear these off the bike.
I felt that the Fluorescent Orange Translucent glasses looked a little cheap and plasticky, and that the Fluorescent Pink Uranium Black Translucent sunnies I was also trying out looked far better – more like a premium pair of sunglasses.
Value
These sunglasses are very good, the lens quality is excellent and they're easy to adjust – but at £230 the Propels are some of the most expensive sunglasses we've ever tested at road.cc.
Stu rated the Oakley Kato sunglasses as some of the best he's ever worn – and he has tested a lot of glasses – and at £245 they're one of the few pairs to top the price of POC's Propels.
The SunGod Airas BF glasses also have an excellent lens, they're a bit cheaper at £200 and Anna Marie was impressed with them. Rapha's Explore
Rapha's Explore sunnies look good, George rated them highly and, while still not cheap, at £150 they do undercut the POCs by quite a margin.
If you are looking to spend a lot less, then Stu thought the £46 Galibier Regale Ultra Optics were as 'cheap as chips' but in spite of the price they didn't sacrifice quality or performance.
Conclusion
The POC Propel Sunglasses are very good, the lenses are excellent and their adjustability helps you dial in a great fit. However, surely pretty much nobody outside of the WorldTour needs aerodynamic sunglasses and they come with a premium price by any measure.
Verdict
Excellent lens quality, good adjustability and a nice hard case – but you are paying a premium price for a premium product
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: POC Propel sunglasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
POC says: "The result of CFD (computational fluid dynamics) testing, the Propel sunglasses introduce the concept of aerodynamic gains to eyewear. Shaped to sit close to the face and to help push air away from the ears, the new sunglasses use a trailing edge on each side of the lens for the effective management of airflow over the shoulders.
The Propel sunglasses feature Clarity lenses to ensure vision is always at its sharpest, and are constructed with a biogrilamid frame. Three sizes of nose bridge are included, so it is easy to find a comfortable and secure fit on most face shapes. The temples are fully adjustable in both length and grip for absolute comfort."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Exceptional field of view – A wide lens gives an exceptional field of view with no obstruction from the frame.
Biogrilamid frame – Lightweight, strong, durable and made from majority renewable sources.
POC says: "Interchangeable nosepiece – Three nosepiece sizes are provided so each user can find a comfortable fit.
UV 400 – Complete UVA and UVB protection.
Interchangeable lens – Easily swap lens to a different tint to always have the best vision in different light conditions.
Clarity lens – Lenses with Clarity technology for sharper vision are available.
Trailing Edge – A distinct trailing edge at each end of the lens directs air away from the ears and over the shoulders for improved aerodynamics.
Adjustable temples – Both the length and the grip of the temples are easy to change for a personalised fit.
Ri-Pel™ – Ri-Pel™ protects from dirt, water, sweat, salt, oil and dust, and makes the lenses easier to keep clean.
Anti-scratch treatment – Keeps the lenses fre from blemishes that affect vision.
Extra lens included – A clear lens is included with purchase.
Soft carrying pouch – A soft carrying pouch that can also be used as a cleaning cloth is included."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Impossible to test the aero performance (just where is the road.cc wind tunnel when you need it?) but the lens clarity is excellent.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
The lenses look as good as new after a few months wear.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
At £230 these are very expensive sunglasses, a rarefied price that's more expensive than virtually all of Oakley's cycling-specific sunnies.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The lens clarity is excellent and the fit is easily adjustable. However, it would be extremely hard to test the aero benefit of sunglasses, even if I had that road.cc wind tunnel...
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The lens clarity was excellent.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The high price, and the plastic feel of the orange pair felt a bit cheap for a £230 pair of sunglasses.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are some of the most expensive sunglasses tested here at road.cc, only surpassed by the Oakley Kato sunglasses at £245. The Sungod Airas BF are £200 or the Rapha Explore are much cheaper at £150. You could also spend a lot less on the Galibier Regale Ultra Optics at only £46.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Perhaps if the price was reduced.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe, but that £230 price is hard to ignore.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, these are a very good pair of sunglasses, the lens clarity is excellent and offers a wide field of vision.
But they are a super-expensive £230 and the aero benefits aren't going to be noticeable for any of us outside of the pro peloton, and I suspect even then the gains would be marginal.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
Presumably the issue is about parking spaces, as people driving their cars are notoriously tight fisted about spending money in the shops that they...
If the cyclist's grieving family or friends come across this post do you think this comment will be nice for them to read? ...
Bloody steam engines - they come out of nowhere, you don't notice they're there, and then with all that mass they can do serious damage. It's...
853 lugged Longstaff Audax and 953 Moss - All I'll ever need.
Nice. I will part ex my Gradient when I win the lottery...
Audi driver arrested "for a variety of traffic offences" after his car rolled onto its roof in a crash with a grey Honda on the M6 on Saturday...
Yes, but it's always damp.
The problem with bike sellers is they like the flexibility of fitting substitute parts when it suits them. This keeps the supply chain active and,...
Don't like cyclists on 'your' lane? Get yourself a 🚲
These have all the quality appearance of something out of a Christmas cracker, and not one from M&S either.