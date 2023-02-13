Stolen Goat Fluid Alpine Bodyline Jacket

Windproof and water repellent, Stolen Goat's Fluid Alpine Bodyline keeps you warm and dry, while the elasticated cuffs reduce the chance of any exposed skin at the wrists. Personally, I'd like a little more length at the rear for riding in the drops, but that is about it. It's very good, up there with some of the best winter cycling jackets on the market.

It's certainly nice to see a winter jacket that isn't only available in black, with the bright, graduated colours of the Fluid aiding visibility on grey and overcast days. And with the darker colours placed towards the bottom, it means that staining from muddy and salty road spray isn't an issue.

As a softshell rather than a hardshell, the Fluid feels like a cross between a long-sleeved jersey and a jacket.

It performs well in all kinds of conditions, with the windproof fabric and brushed lining keeping out chilly winds and keeping you warm inside. It's soft and comfortable against the skin, so on warmer days where the temperatures were likely to creep up to the mid-teens during a ride I could wear just a summer baselayer underneath it.

In the other direction, with a suitable layer underneath, it'll easily cope with sub-zero temperatures.

The Tempest Pro fabric is classed as waterproof, though the jacket itself can't be claimed as such as the seams aren't taped on the inside. But I rode in the rain for plenty of miles and you'll need to be out a long time, or in really heavy rainfall for it to work its way through to the layers beneath. Our buyer’s guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets has more options if that's what you're looking for.

On the whole, breathability is good, unless the temperatures start to climb or you are working particularly hard. You can easily vent it, by dropping the full zip if you need to, but for the kind of conditions you are likely to see in the winter it's not going to get overwhelmed very often.

For use on a dropped bar bike there is plenty of length in the sleeves, and with elasticated material for the cuff, things are tight enough that your wrists won't be exposed. The cuffs are slim enough that they can be tucked inside a glove, or pulled over the top.

The cut is classed as medium by Stolen Goat, meaning that it isn't designed to be a full-on close fit for racers, but nor is there excess material flapping about. The sizing is good, too: this medium measured up as I'd expect and in line with Stolen Goat's guide on the website.

Length-wise, there's plenty of coverage at the front without excess material bunching up when in the drops, although I would like a bit of a longer tail for some extra coverage. A silicone-coated elasticated hem does keep the jacket in place as it is, though.

Not all jackets come with pockets, but the Fluid does – three deep ones in a traditional layout, which also wide enough to get a gloved hand into while riding. There is also a zipped valuables pocket on the right-hand side.

At the other end of the jacket you'll find a tall, fleece-lined collar to keep the draughts out, and there is a zip garage to protect the neck, too.

Overall quality is to a high standard throughout. The stitching is neat and tidy, and the fabric is robust, capable of dealing with a rucksack if you carry one on a regular basis, and resisting being snagged by brambles if you are in the back lanes or riding gravel trails.

Value

Priced at £160, the Fluid is pretty good value compared with similar jackets we've tested. Ben thought the Gobik Thermal Armour was excellent, and that's £179, and the Santini Vega Absolute Winter jacket that I tested a year ago has gone up to £250.

Rapha's Pro Team Winter Jacket was a similar price in 2021 when Rob tested it, but that has also now jumped to £220.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a tough and resilient jacket that stands up very well to wet, windy and cold conditions, and it's well priced.

Verdict

Nice bright option for riding in low light conditions, and works well against the elements

