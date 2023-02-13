Stolen Goat Fluid Alpine Bodyline Jacket

Windproof and water repellent, Stolen Goat's Fluid Alpine Bodyline keeps you warm and dry, while the elasticated cuffs reduce the chance of any exposed skin at the wrists. Personally, I'd like a little more length at the rear for riding in the drops, but that is about it. It's very good, up there with some of the best winter cycling jackets on the market.
It's certainly nice to see a winter jacket that isn't only available in black, with the bright, graduated colours of the Fluid aiding visibility on grey and overcast days. And with the darker colours placed towards the bottom, it means that staining from muddy and salty road spray isn't an issue.
As a softshell rather than a hardshell, the Fluid feels like a cross between a long-sleeved jersey and a jacket.
It performs well in all kinds of conditions, with the windproof fabric and brushed lining keeping out chilly winds and keeping you warm inside. It's soft and comfortable against the skin, so on warmer days where the temperatures were likely to creep up to the mid-teens during a ride I could wear just a summer baselayer underneath it.
In the other direction, with a suitable layer underneath, it'll easily cope with sub-zero temperatures.
The Tempest Pro fabric is classed as waterproof, though the jacket itself can't be claimed as such as the seams aren't taped on the inside. But I rode in the rain for plenty of miles and you'll need to be out a long time, or in really heavy rainfall for it to work its way through to the layers beneath. Our buyer’s guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets has more options if that's what you're looking for.
On the whole, breathability is good, unless the temperatures start to climb or you are working particularly hard. You can easily vent it, by dropping the full zip if you need to, but for the kind of conditions you are likely to see in the winter it's not going to get overwhelmed very often.
For use on a dropped bar bike there is plenty of length in the sleeves, and with elasticated material for the cuff, things are tight enough that your wrists won't be exposed. The cuffs are slim enough that they can be tucked inside a glove, or pulled over the top.
The cut is classed as medium by Stolen Goat, meaning that it isn't designed to be a full-on close fit for racers, but nor is there excess material flapping about. The sizing is good, too: this medium measured up as I'd expect and in line with Stolen Goat's guide on the website.
Length-wise, there's plenty of coverage at the front without excess material bunching up when in the drops, although I would like a bit of a longer tail for some extra coverage. A silicone-coated elasticated hem does keep the jacket in place as it is, though.
Not all jackets come with pockets, but the Fluid does – three deep ones in a traditional layout, which also wide enough to get a gloved hand into while riding. There is also a zipped valuables pocket on the right-hand side.
At the other end of the jacket you'll find a tall, fleece-lined collar to keep the draughts out, and there is a zip garage to protect the neck, too.
Overall quality is to a high standard throughout. The stitching is neat and tidy, and the fabric is robust, capable of dealing with a rucksack if you carry one on a regular basis, and resisting being snagged by brambles if you are in the back lanes or riding gravel trails.
Value
Priced at £160, the Fluid is pretty good value compared with similar jackets we've tested. Ben thought the Gobik Thermal Armour was excellent, and that's £179, and the Santini Vega Absolute Winter jacket that I tested a year ago has gone up to £250.
Rapha's Pro Team Winter Jacket was a similar price in 2021 when Rob tested it, but that has also now jumped to £220.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a tough and resilient jacket that stands up very well to wet, windy and cold conditions, and it's well priced.
Verdict
Nice bright option for riding in low light conditions, and works well against the elements
Make and model: Stolen Goat Fluid Alpine Bodyline Jacket
Tell us what the product is for
Stolen Goat says, ""Deep winter jacket. Here to keep you warm on the coldest of winter rides, our Alpine jackets are intended for when the temperatures really drop, optimal for -5 to 8°c.
"Gloomy winter days will be no match for you in the men's Stolen Goat Fluid Alpine Bodyline Jacket. The ultimate winter warmer, the Fluid Alpine jacket is a deep winter cycling jacket designed to keep you warm and keep you riding, whatever the weather.
"Featuring an insulating windproof and waterproof fabric to protect you against the elements, our jackets also feature a clever reflective detailing which keeps you visible without compromising the look of the jacket. Add three easy-to-reach rear pockets and a water-resistant 4th zipped stash pockets and you've got everything you need to enjoy those invigorating winter miles."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Stolen Goat:
Water repellent and windproof fabric*. Let the rain pour, let the wind howl. This jacket will keep you warm and dry in whatever conditions mother nature throws at you. The Tempest Protect fabric is both wind & waterproof*, protecting you from the elements so you can keep riding, even when nature is fighting back.
Soft brushed lining. Featuring a soft fleece-like Roubaix lining the Alpine jacket is ultra-cosy and thermally insulated. Keeping you at the optimal temperature on your winter adventures.
Covered zip. A covered zip helps protect against wind and cold penetration, a key benefit when the temperatures plummet.
Reflective detailing. For riding in deteriorating light or gloomy conditions, our Alpine jackets feature small but mighty heat-transferred reflective details. Placed right where you need them to help you to stay safe and be seen, these reflective details help to improve visibility without compromising the look of your jersey.
Elasticated waist gripper. To keep your jacket neatly in place, all ride long.
Close yet comfortable fit. Our Alpine Bodyline jackets offer the same close but comfortable fit as our Ibex Bodyline jerseys. Tight enough to minimise flapping in the wind, without feeling restrictive. If you prefer a more relaxed fit for your winter cycling jacket, we'd suggest going a size up. And if you're looking for protection against the elements and an ultra-aerodynamic fit – check out the Alpine Epic jackets.
Full length YKK cam-lock zipper. You only notice a zip if it's bad. We exclusively use zips from YKK, the global leader in zip technology. These open and close easily with one hand and lock in place when pushed down.
Neckline zip protector. No matter how great the zip is, if it rubs against your neck all day long, it's annoying! A zip garage at the neck of every Alpine jacket prevents contact with the skin.
Three easy-to-reach rear pockets and a water resistant 4th pocket. Three rear pockets keep the essentials handy, meanwhile the fourth water-resistant zipped stash pocket keeps valuables such as your phone or café stop cash safe and sound.
Gender specific fit. Because men's and women's bodies are different.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy to wash and keep clean with no worries about shrinkage or anything.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A warm jacket with the added bonus of keeping the rain out.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Bright colours for gloomy winter weather.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A slightly longer dropped tail would be good.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's well priced compared with similar jackets on the market.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A classic winter jacket that performs well, for a good price. Good weatherproofing, plenty of warmth and a cut tuned for a road bike. The quality is very good too.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
