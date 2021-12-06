The Santini Colore Bengal Men's Thermo Jacket is one of those things that gets the job done without you really noticing it, though its stylish yet visible design means others surely will. It's warm enough for the UK's many mild winter days, water resistant and fairly windproof too.

The Colore is cut to Santini's Classic fit, the most relaxed of its three (the others being Slim and Race). It's still a nicely tailored shape, though, and the front hem is high enough that there's no scrunching if you're in an aggressive crouch.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

Though slightly loose, the fabric is too heavy to flap and there's room for a couple of layers beneath. And that's good, because this isn't the warmest of 'thermo' jackets, and nor does it feel quite as windproof as the 'Zero Wind' label implies.

I found that over a long-sleeve baselayer its limit was around 10°C, and single figures definitely need two layers beneath. Cold winds and high speeds create a slight but noticeable chilling along the arms – the black fleecy panels underneath are clearly not that windproof – and possibly on the upper chest.

I say 'possibly' because I found the neck too tight (and too heavily elasticated) to comfortably do up fully, so had to keep the zip below my Adam's apple. Maybe draughts were finding their way in there.

The upside is the Colore breathes very well. Santini says 'the inner construction of oval-shaped fleece enhance thermo-regulation'... I think it just means all the honeycomb gaps let hot, humid air out well, and it's true.

The neck is the only serious issue I have with the fit, which is otherwise very good, as is the sizing – the chart recommends me a large, which is spot on. I do think the sleeves could be just a little longer to accommodate shorter gloves more comfortably, but I had no issues with the longish cuffs of typical winter gloves. They stayed sealed.

It's water-resistant thanks to an Acquazero treatment that means water beads off instead of sinking in, and it copes with showers as well as most softshells (ie, you'll need a waterproof if it really starts raining).

I personally love the looks of this Nautica Blue option, but there are black/white, orange/black and teal/lime green versions if you prefer. They all combine good visibility with, if you ask me (go on), stylish looks. The dots between the stripes are reflective too, for some night-time shine.

There are two reflective flaps bordering the usual three rear pockets as well, though there's no fourth zipped pocket lurking alongside. I found the pockets secure enough with my largish phone, and they're built from the same thick, strong fabric as the jacket itself.

The stitching, that fabric and the overall build are all impressively neat yet rugged, as you might hope given the price.

At £189 this is a fair investment, especially as it's not quite warm and protective enough for the worst of even a UK winter. However, it's reasonable against the competition: the Sportful Fiandre Pro Medium is now £200 and covers much the same temperatures, for instance, though it does it with a good bit less bulk – it's 136g lighter at only 290g.

> 6 top tips to help keep you cycling through the winter

If it's plush, strongly windproofed warmth you want (and a more relaxed fit still), the Specialized Men's RBX Softshell is cheaper at £150, if not nearly as stylish or noticeable.

> Buyer’s Guide: 55 of the best winter cycling jackets

The dhb Aeron All Winter Softshell is cheaper still at £120 and very good too, but don't go thinking the Santini is top end. It's not. The excellent Castelli Alpha ROS 2 is very comfortable and protective all the way down to zero, for instance, but is £300.

Overall

This is a stylish, comfortable and very breathable jacket for cool to cold rides, and has just enough room for a couple of layers as you get into single figure temperatures. The collar is a very tight and potentially uncomfortable fit, though – you might want to invest in a neck warmer at the same time.

Verdict

Stylish and very breathable winter protection, but not entirely windproof and pretty tight at the neck

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website