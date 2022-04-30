The Ryder Innovation Luberetta aims to reduce waste by making sure you only lubricate the rollers of your chain. It does work, although it's slower than using a standard squirty bottle and it's not exactly a game changers. It's inexpensive, handy and great for conserving spendy lube, though and would make a good gift.
Most of us, myself included, liberally apply lube and end up wasting a fair bit on parts of the chain that don't actually need it. This results in either having to wipe off the excess or it 'gunking' up during use. The Luberetta aims to overcome this by only applying lube where it's needed –on the rollers.
The idea is that surface tension keeps the lube in the bottle until it comes in to contact with a roller, at which point a single drop is let out. It works too, though you do have to go slightly slower that with a standard squirty bottle to avoid missing links.
I didn't end up with an excess of lube on my chain, or the floor for that matter, and the whole process is certainly quicker than alternative waste-reducing methods such as using a pipette, a lá Revolube. Videos of how to use the applicator can be found here, but it is pretty self explanatory.
The little bottle holds 15ml, though when you buy it it's just air. Ryder Innovation is apparently working on its own yellow wax lube, but this a bottle only so I filled it with a few different brands, such as Muc-Off C3 Ceramic and Zefal Pro Dry. It worked well with both despite a big difference in viscosities, though inevitably the thicker lube needs a bit more squeezing to get it out.
The head of bottle is angled which feels natural to use, and the guides will happily fit 9-12 speed chains with no issues. The silicone fins are supposed to remove dirt, which I found of limited use: if your chain is that grubby it needs a proper degrease, and there's not enough inwards pressure to clean the inner links anyway.
Ryder says the spare silicone dispensers that you get with the Luberetta will be good for 100+ applications and as I've got 30 out of the first one this seems like a realistic claim.
Cleverly, the plastic cap has a little pin to prevent the hole getting blocked, so I found the Luberetta just as effective after six weeks of use as when new. It could be a useful little thing for bike packing too.
Value
We haven't tested many things like this. The Finish Line No Drip Chain Lube Kit is similar and goes for £13.99, but that comes with a 4oz (118ml) bottle of lube. It's available on its own and empty if you search around, but it's typically £7-8, though.
Overall
The Luberetta effectively applies lube and minimises wastage, but is it completely necessary? No, not really. For the cheap stuff it's a bit too much of a faff for me, but for £4.99 this appeals to me as a stocking filler far more than another bike-shaped pizza cutter – plus it's great for dispensing fancy/expensive lube you want to be frugal with.
Verdict
Reduces waste and stops your chain's sides from gumming up, but it's only slightly better than the usual methods
Make and model: Ryder Innovation Luberetta
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ryder Innovation says the Luberetta is "perfecting chain lubrication."
It works well and helps minimise wastage, but isn't completely necessary. I think it's worth it for very expensive lubes.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Ryder Innovation says:
No mess or wastage: Patented silicone dispenser puts a drop on each link
Holds 15ml Ryder yellow wax lube
Dirt removing fins with silicone dispenser and chain guide
Designed and manufactured in South Africa
2 spare silicone dispensers included
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It's good but not exceptional.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Better than foam-based rivals, and will last 100+ uses.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
It's cheap! If not exactly necessary.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performs well but not perfectly; it's only marginally better than a standard drip bottle. It does reduce waste, but I didn't find the dirt cleaning fins overly effective.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I can save expensive lube.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Slower than using a standard drip bottle.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We haven't tested many things like this. The Finish Line No Drip Chain Lube Kit is similar and goes for £13.99, but that comes with a 4oz (118ml) bottle of lube. It's available on its own for around £7-8, though.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good product and reasonably priced; it delivers on its main function of reducing wastage, but is neither a perfect nor (wait for it) indispensable dispenser.
Age: 23 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
