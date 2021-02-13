The Ruzer Inner Tube Repair Kit is for fixing traditional tubed setups. The glueless patches are convenient and seem more reliable than many, but it's pricey for the spec and steel tyre levers are an odd choice – they easily damage alloy rims.

Your £6.95 gets you two metal tyre levers, six glueless patches and an electroplated rasp, all apparently designed and made in the UK. According to the blurb, the metal levers are 300% stronger than plastic or nylon models and, therefore, the most dependable solution.

Then we come to the patches. Now these are 25mm wide and a good bit thicker than most stick-on types – not the most obvious choices for a really narrow road hoop, but I'm pleased to report they are very tolerant of pruning for a custom, secure fit.

The rasp is another nice touch. Yes, the humble strip of sandpaper is equally effective and easily replaced, but the rasp is more reliable – no reaching into the kit only to find you've ground it smooth.

Metal levers

Material choice aside, the levers are very slender and consequently a little tricky to grip, especially in the cold. They do the job but, for me, lack the ergonomics and rim-friendly properties of a decent quality composite.

That said, they're quite effective at shifting very stubborn, cheap OEM tyres (the sort found on children's bikes, tagalongs and utility trailers). I've also liberated Schwalbe Marathons and other notoriously stubborn, premium-grade tyres from old-fashioned Dutch roadster rims with surprising ease.

Glueless patches

I'm a traditional vulcanising solution and feather edge devotee, so was pleasantly surprised by these glueless models. Their large surface area is well suited to the 32-37mm tubes and indeed 26x1.75-2.00 in my collection. Also, their density is conductive to trimming for smaller 23-25mm tubes.

Admittedly, this requires scissors or a multi-tool with a knife (such as Topeak's Alien), so it's not the most convenient.

So long as you gently scuff the tube with the rasp and take a few extra seconds when smoothing the patch down – and observe the five minute adhesion time – they adhere convincingly to branded butyl.

Value

There are better options than this kit, even if they cost a little more up front. The B'Twin 700 Puncture Repair Kit, for instance, includes two plastic levers, three glueless patches, sandpaper, a CO2 canister and a valve head for £7.99.

The Lezyne Lever Patch Kit also has composite levers and glueless patches, plus it comes in a neat little alloy case – the 2021 price is £8.49.

Summary

On the plus side, the patches are of a decent quality and reliable by glueless standards. The reusable rasp is also a welcome addition. However, I'm not sold on the metal levers – unless you are buying specifically for a period classic or old fashioned roadster, they're best avoided.

Verdict

Decent if slow-curing patches, and metal levers can cause problems

