The Ruzer Inner Tube Repair Kit is for fixing traditional tubed setups. The glueless patches are convenient and seem more reliable than many, but it's pricey for the spec and steel tyre levers are an odd choice – they easily damage alloy rims.
Your £6.95 gets you two metal tyre levers, six glueless patches and an electroplated rasp, all apparently designed and made in the UK. According to the blurb, the metal levers are 300% stronger than plastic or nylon models and, therefore, the most dependable solution.
Then we come to the patches. Now these are 25mm wide and a good bit thicker than most stick-on types – not the most obvious choices for a really narrow road hoop, but I'm pleased to report they are very tolerant of pruning for a custom, secure fit.
The rasp is another nice touch. Yes, the humble strip of sandpaper is equally effective and easily replaced, but the rasp is more reliable – no reaching into the kit only to find you've ground it smooth.
Metal levers
Material choice aside, the levers are very slender and consequently a little tricky to grip, especially in the cold. They do the job but, for me, lack the ergonomics and rim-friendly properties of a decent quality composite.
That said, they're quite effective at shifting very stubborn, cheap OEM tyres (the sort found on children's bikes, tagalongs and utility trailers). I've also liberated Schwalbe Marathons and other notoriously stubborn, premium-grade tyres from old-fashioned Dutch roadster rims with surprising ease.
Glueless patches
I'm a traditional vulcanising solution and feather edge devotee, so was pleasantly surprised by these glueless models. Their large surface area is well suited to the 32-37mm tubes and indeed 26x1.75-2.00 in my collection. Also, their density is conductive to trimming for smaller 23-25mm tubes.
Admittedly, this requires scissors or a multi-tool with a knife (such as Topeak's Alien), so it's not the most convenient.
So long as you gently scuff the tube with the rasp and take a few extra seconds when smoothing the patch down – and observe the five minute adhesion time – they adhere convincingly to branded butyl.
Value
There are better options than this kit, even if they cost a little more up front. The B'Twin 700 Puncture Repair Kit, for instance, includes two plastic levers, three glueless patches, sandpaper, a CO2 canister and a valve head for £7.99.
The Lezyne Lever Patch Kit also has composite levers and glueless patches, plus it comes in a neat little alloy case – the 2021 price is £8.49.
Summary
On the plus side, the patches are of a decent quality and reliable by glueless standards. The reusable rasp is also a welcome addition. However, I'm not sold on the metal levers – unless you are buying specifically for a period classic or old fashioned roadster, they're best avoided.
Verdict
Decent if slow-curing patches, and metal levers can cause problems
Make and model: Ruzer Inner Tube Repair Kit
Size tested: 12cm x 3.5cm x 2cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ruzer says "NO GLUE, NO MESS, GO RIDE'The most premium self adhesive repair patch on the market. All the parts we have selected in this patch kit are designed to durable and long lasting. We include 6 PRO Patches, 2 metal tyre levers, Metal rasp. All designed to help you repair your flat fast and without messy glue."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The kit contains two metal tyre levers, six glueless patches and a rasp.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
The patches seem very reliable and sturdy, especially by glueless standards. Steel tyre levers certainly won't break but may leave their calling cards on aluminium rims.
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
Given the full five minutes the patches adhere well.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
5/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
5/10
Tyre levers aren't particularly ergonomic and the five minute curing time might isn't ideal on a very cold day.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Even allowing for the fact it's produced in the UK, it's still pricey relative to the alternatives.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The patches are effective, and the levers work with some tyre/rim combinations – but aren't a universal fit or particularly rim-friendly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Rugged, high-quality patches.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Metal levers seem an odd choice for contemporary bikes and wheelsets. It's been a while since I've broken or damaged a high-quality composite lever.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are better options than this kit, even if they cost a little more up front. The B'Twin 700 Puncture Repair Kit, for instance, includes two plastic levers, three glueless patches, sandpaper, a CO2 canister and a valve head for £7.99. The Lezyne Lever Patch Kit also has composite levers and glueless patches, plus it comes in a neat little alloy case – the 2021 price is £8.49.
Did you enjoy using the product? Indifferent
Would you consider buying the product? Might buy patches but not the kit
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
The patches are good quality. To score higher it would need composite rather than metal levers and perhaps a price drop too.
Age: 47 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
