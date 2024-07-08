The Rudy Project Nytron helmet is comfortable and easy to fit with decent ventilation for an aero helmet. With no obvious reason to disbelieve the claims of its aerodynamic prowess, it shapes up as a solid option if the aesthetics are to your taste.
> Buy now: Rudy Project Nytron helmet for £144.49 from TradeInn
Looks-wise, most aero road helmets are a little idiosyncratic and the Nytron is no exception. Viewing it on myself for the first time, I felt it sat a little high on my head. However, after much swapping between helmets I eventually concluded that this was a bit of an illusion.
Viewed square-on from the front, the Nytron is quite high in the middle where most helmets are flatter-topped. The stacked mouths of the twin air vents below somehow accentuate this, but viewed from almost any other angle, you'd do well to notice.
Those air vents do a decent of hoovering in a breeze and the helmet is decently open at the rear as well. Aero helmets unavoidably demand at least a little compromise when it comes to ventilation, but the Nytron should prove airy enough for all but the hottest days – unless you're a literal hothead.
The local climate permitted me a couple of rides when the temperature was in the mid-20s and I felt entirely comfortable riding on the flat. Uphill, at slower speeds, heat built a little on these days, but there are a couple of vents on top and a couple on the sides as well, so it's certainly not an oppressive design relative to some others. If the majority of your riding is in the UK, I don't think you'd have too many days a year when you'd be lamenting its shortcomings.
There's a choice of five colours: black, white, red, blue metal (shiny) and pink fluoro. Those last two are pretty bold.
At 282g the Nytron is a smidge heavier than a lot of aero helmets – which tend to be weightier anyway – but I wouldn't say it feels in the least bit hefty and the fit suited me. The size guide suggested I was in the middle of the 'small-medium' size range and looking at where I set the dial fastener, it does indeed look like it would also fit both the fractionally bigger- or smaller-headed. This is the smallest size though (55-58cm) and the only other size is large (59-61cm).
The dial clicks tighter nicely and then sort of gradually releases when you go the other way, eventually expanding without clicks. You also get half a dozen settings for vertical fine-tuning.
The padding within is sufficient without being over-the-top. The strap is pretty basic-feeling though and the fastener, from Fastex, is a fairly typical plastic one. Given the option, I'd prefer a magnetic one, but I can't say two-handed fastening is a real blight on my life. It's no colossal hardship to do this fastener up, and once it's done, it's done.
The dividers below the ears are fairly standard too. They're fine. They work. There are functional sunglasses slots too.
Safety
The Nytron is EN 1078 certified, but doesn't feature Mips. It does however pass Rudy Project's own WG11 experimental protocol test.
This WG11 rotational impact test is a protocol adopted 'in cooperation with accredited and notified bodies, to test and measure the performance of the helmets against rotational impacts'.
As Stu has previously reported, this is not a part of either the European or US standards' testing protocols, but Rudy Project says 'it takes inspiration from ECE 22.06 (a new standard for motorcycle helmets) and it is based on real accident data and scientific sources'.
Value
Whether you measure the Nytron's value for money relative to its rivals’ RRPs or what each helmet is actually selling for at any given moment, it’s not bad.
The Specialized S-Works Evade 3 is, on the face of it, in a different price bracket at £250, but you can buy it for £75 less than that – but then you can also buy the Nytron for around £50 less than its RRP.
At full price the Nytron compares well with the Met Manta Mips Aero Road helmet at £220 (£195 on eBay), though the Met is a bit lighter and – as you can judge from the name – also features Mips. It’s also cheaper than the Trek Ballista Mips at £229.99 (£159 on various websites).
The HJC Furion 2.0 is slightly less at £180, significantly lighter, and boasts a 'Selfit' mechanism to keep the helmet snug to your head without feeling too tight – although it's apparently not the best ventilated. It’s currently available for £122.95 on eBay.
Our best aero cycling helmets buyer's guide details our favourite lids for slicing your way through the air.
Conclusion
The Rudy Project Nytron is a really nice, comfortable aero helmet. While there's little to quibble with, it isn't perhaps doing an enormous amount to distinguish itself from the pack – unless you're a fan of the look.
Verdict
A solid, comfortable aero helmet suitable for all but the very hottest days.
Make and model: Rudy Project Nytron helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Aero road cycling helmet "that combines excellent aerodynamic performance with exceptional comfort".
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
"Nytron exceeds the Rudy Project WG11 experimental protocol test. The WG11 rotational impact test is a protocol adopted by Rudy Project, in cooperation with accredited and notified bodies, to test and measure the performance of the helmets against rotational impacts."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Well put-together, but the strap and fastener seem unremarkable for a bike helmet at this price.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Comfortable and easy to fit with decent ventilation for an aero helmet. No obvious reason to disbelieve that it's not aerodynamic.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Not heavy, but there are lighter helmets that are still geared towards aerodynamics.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Fits well, airy enough and little to go wrong with it – and it certainly looks aero.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Just a solid product with no particular niggles.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Many aero helmets are more expensive, and while most are actually available for less – so is the Nytron.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A really nice, comfortable aero helmet that isn't perhaps doing an enormous amount to distinguish itself from the pack – unless you're a big fan of the look.
Age: 44 Height: 185 Weight: 78
I usually ride: Giant Defy Advanced Pro 3 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, E-bike/utility
