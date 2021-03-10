Sometimes all you want is a handy, basic lightweight mudguard that'll protect your back and butt from the worst of the road filth, rather than a full-on fitted guard. The RideGuard Gaiter is designed for road and gravel bikes, is simple to use, light, effective, inexpensive and it gets bonus points for being made from recycled plastic.

Wet weather riding can be a stain in the backside but full mudguards are not always what's wanted or needed, particularly as spring starts to roll round. The lightweight, low-profile design of a guard that fits to the underside of the saddle rails can be an easy solution to the problem of water and mud spraying off the wheel and up your back, and won't break the bank or cause the extra faff.

> 9 top survival tips for cycling in the rain

RideGuard is a British company, operating from Bristol, and its USP is that its cool-looking mudguards are made from 100% recycled plastic waste. The mudguards are even recyclable afterwards too.

The Gaiter is designed for gravel and road bikes with tyres of between 23mm and 40mm, but the company does offer wider designs for chunkier tyres too. Currently available in six designs, there's something to suit most tastes.

In terms of what you get for your £9, it's a shaped piece of recycled plastic with two ready-to-bend seams and a tie-wrap to secure the guard once positioned under the saddle.

It's easy to fit, although keeping it in position successfully while tightening the tie-wrap required a bit of dexterity. Once in place, though, it felt secure.

The design extends further back than many similar guards, making for a bit of extra protection. Out on the road, it did a pretty good job of keeping my backside from getting wet and muddy, and stopped that tell-tale track of grot up the back of my kit that's so difficult to wash out. It's not a replacement for a full mudguard, and you'd probably still get dark looks from other cyclists on a group ride, but for antisocial riders like me it does a great job as a quick fix for the wettest months.

> Buyer’s Guide: 32 of the best waterproof cycling jackets

The tie-wrap is pretty standard too, meaning that if you buy a pack of 50 or so for a few pounds, you can take it off and re-use at will.

> Buyer’s Guide: 17 of the best mudguards

The Gaiter is around the same price as the Ass Saver Regular that does a similar job, and the Zefal Shield S10, but a bit pricier than the SKS S-Guard Rear Mudguard at £7.99. Personally, I would be happy to pay the extra £2 for the RideGuard being a British made product with funky designs and high environmental credentials.

If you're after a quick fix to a soggy bottom, then the RideGuard Gaiter is a cost-effective option with plenty to recommend it.

Verdict

Well-designed and effective wet weather protection at a good price with a nice positive environmental story

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website