review
Ass Savers Win Wing 2 Gravel2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 - 1.jpg

Ass Savers Win Wing 2 Gravel

9
by Hollis Jones
Wed, Jan 10, 2024 15:45
0
£23.50

VERDICT:

9
10
Probably the best rear mudguard around, an essential upgrade for road or gravel bikes in winter
Effective at reducing road spray
Easy to install
Lightweight
Looks great
Inexpensive
Still no help for anyone following you
Weight: 
79g
Contact: 
ass-savers.com
The Ass Savers Win Wing 2 is a relatively inexpensive, easy to install and highly-effective rear mudguard that's available in both road and gravel versions. An update to the original, this new version is said to be stronger and kinder on your bike's paintwork thanks to the included frame protection. It's now available in a new stealth black option and, in my opinion, is probably one of the most attractive ways to reduce rear road spray.

Though there was nothing really at fault with the original, John heaping praise on the road version in late 2022, Ass Savers has updated it. It now features a tougher wishbone system and clear frame protectors so that your frame doesn't get marred where it attaches to the seatstays.

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 - frame protectors.jpg

As with the original, it's available in both road and gravel versions – we tested the gravel version. It's still available in a range of eye-catching styles, including adventure-inspired Gravel Detour, attention-grabbing Spectrum, and new for v2 is a Stealth black version for those wanting more subtlety. You can find additional blades for €12.00, or around a tenner, via Ass Savers' website (I couldn't find them anywhere online).

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 - instructions.jpg

Ass Savers says that 60mm is the maximum tyre width that the Win Wing 2 Gravel is compatible with, but I managed to fit it to my Bombtrack Beyond + which has 2.8-inch wide plus tyres. Clearance was very tight, and the blade has to be set quite high above the tyre, but it's certainly doable.

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 - detail.jpg

The claimed weight of the gravel version is 72g, but ours weighed 79g on the road.cc scales. It's pretty light, with the original gravel Win Wing around the 70g mark, so it really is the most minor of differences.

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 - arm detail.jpg

In the box you get the Win Wing 2 blade, a black wishbone and the aforementioned frame protectors which are cut to size. I chose not to use these as my gravel bike is titanium, so I don't have to worry about marring the paint, but I can see that installing them is simply a case of wrapping your seat stays in the area where the wishbone mounts.

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 - arm on seat stay.jpg

Installation is as easy as before – it's a case of mounting the wishbone, and tightening each side in place with the rubber straps. Then all you have to do is move each side up or down depending on how close you want the mudguard to your rear tyre (Ass Savers recommends between 5-10mm).

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 - arm.jpg

If you're more obsessive you can centre it perfectly by adjusting each side independently. And should you be worried about theft there's a small port on each side that allows you to zip tie the wishbone in place, though a thief could unfortunately still remove the blade itself.

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 - adjustment.jpg

Once the wishbone is in place, the blade attaches securely either side; the top mount allows you to set the angle of the blade in increments to suit your choice, including -10, 0, and +10 degrees.

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 - content.jpg

In action there's not really a lot to report about this new Win Wing, other than it just works.

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 Gravel on bike 2

Although I've not tested the original to tell if the new version is much stronger, I certainly had no problem over pot-holed roads or off-road gravel rides, and it didn't fall off when I bunny-hopped a massive kerb on my last ride.

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 Gravel side on bike

As you can see from the photos I took, it kept my bike clean from the top of the seat tube and up on a particularly grim day, usefully also keeping the rear light free of dirt, and there wasn't a spot of dirt on my mustard yellow jersey either (phew!).

2024 Ass Savers Win Wing 2 Gravel - clean bike

Of course, as with the original, it's not much good on club rides as those on your tail will still get a face-full of dirt and water. For that purpose you'll need something a bit more extensive such as the Topeak TetraFender G1 & 2 Set.

Value

As rear mudguards go, the Ass Savers Wing Win 2 represents pretty good value at £23 – only a quid more than the original.

Want slightly more coverage? Off.road.cc reviewed the Mudhugger Rear Gravel Hugger, which costs the same as the Win Wing 2, and appears to offer a little more coverage, albeit at the expense of an extra 71g weight.

Mike tested the Topeak TetraFender G1 & 2 Set, which is a good choice for even more coverage, though it's much heavier than either of these options at 537g, and at £66.99 it costs a fair bit more too.

Conclusion

For reducing road spray at the rear on wider tyres, the Win Wing 2 Gravel is hard to beat. It's easy to install, inexpensive, effective and unlike a lot of mudguards it actually looks like something you might want to install on a posh bike

Verdict

Probably the best rear mudguard around, an essential upgrade for road or gravel bikes in winter

road.cc test report

Make and model: Ass Savers Win Wing 2 Gravel

Size tested: For tyre widths up to 60mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Ass Savers says: "Win Wing 2 is here! Stronger, gentler and darker, the fastest clip-on gravel mudguard on the market just got even better! The Stealth design comes loaded with darkness, a true Lo-Wiz product for all up-to-no-good cyclists out there trying to keep a low profile.

The Win Wing 2 Gravel fits practically any gravel bike, protecting the rider in even the worst conditions. No matter the terrain, on-road or off, the Win Wing won't rattle or jam, and with only 72g, you won't even notice it's there."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Full backside rider protection from the knee and up

Reinforced patent pending wishbone technology

Attaches in seconds to every bike, requires no tools

Including frame protection stickers

Suitable for tire widths up to 60mm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10

Solid build quality.

Rate the product for performance:
 
10/10

Works as intended.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Only time will tell how the uprated wishbone will work on rougher surfaces over the long term – but it's so far so good...

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
9/10

Very light, so should appeal to all but the most extreme weight weenie who worries about every 79g.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

It's the same price as the Mudhugger Rear Gravel Hugger, which offers slightly more protection but is slightly heavier. Given the thoughtful design and quality of the Win Wing 2, not to mention its usefulness, £23 doesn't seem like a lot of money.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It did exactly what I expected it to - protecting the rear of me and my bike from the top of the seatpost and upwards.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's a mudguard that I actually think looks good on an attractive bike.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It costs the same as the Mudhugger Rear Gravel Hugger, which offers slightly more protection at the cost of a higher weight. The Topeak TetraFender G1 & 2 Set is much more expensive, and not to mention heavy, but it does give you more protection.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Definitely

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

If you've got a posh gravel bike that you don't want to (or can't) fit a full mudguard to, then the Ass Savers Win Wing 2 is an essential purchase. It offers decent protection, it's is easy to fit and I think it looks very cool.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'4  Weight: 175lbs

I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,

