Zefal Shield R35 Road Mudguard Set 2024

The Zefal Shield R35 Road Mudguard Set is designed to be used on any road bike without traditional mudguard eyelets, which in 2024, sadly, means pretty much all bikes. The mudguards have clearance for up to 700x32mm tyres, and the straps have enough adjustability to work with even the deepest of aero tubes, but fitting can be a bit finicky, and although the coverage at the rear on both my road bikes was great, up front, clearance was a bit of an issue.

The stays are fixed with Velcro-type straps and supported with rubber blocks which didn't show any signs of wearing the paint on my frame, but you might want to put some tape on first just to be doubly sure.

I found the mudguards a little finicky to fit. The rubber blocks aren't attached to the stays, so you almost need a third hand to hold them in place while setting up the mudguard and securing the strap. Once you've provisionally installed the guards, you can make minor adjustments with a hex bolt that lets the mudguard pivot up and down – although any bigger adjustments need to be made by releasing the straps and resetting the original position.

Once fitted, the guards worked okay. The rear was really good, and offered loads of protection in wet and grimy conditions. You get three mudflaps in the set, of different lengths, so you can lengthen the rear to suit your requirements. However, purely because of the nature of the design, the drivetrain and frame remain unprotected – unlike solid wraparound mudguards that will offer a good bit of protection to the front derailleur and back of the seat tube. So don't expect to be able to get away with not cleaning your bike throughout the winter if these are your only form of protection.

The front mudguard caused a few headaches for me. I tried it on both of my road bikes – a Curve Belgie and a Specialized Tarmac SL7 – and had a couple of issues.

On the Curve, the rear brake hose enters the frame underneath the down tube. Obviously, this is pretty unusual routing, but it did mean that the guard would rub on the hose.

On the Tarmac, there wasn't quite enough clearance to run 30mm tyres without the mudguard tapping against the down tube. In fairness, my SL7 is a 52cm and I'm running 30mm rubber, so on a bigger frame, or a frame with more relaxed geometry, or if you were to drop a tyre size, you might not have this issue.

The mudguards feel solid and I can't see any obvious points of failure. They're made of thermoplastic that has a little bit of flex in it, so shouldn't fatigue from road buzz over time and, provided you don't crash or lose any of the parts when swapping them between bikes, there's nothing to suggest these won't last season after season.

There are a number of alternatives out there, the Crud Roadracer3 being an obvious one, and I'd say the overall performance of the Crud model is maybe a little better – but there's a lot less adjustability, and you have to install Velcro-like pads on every bike you'd like to mount them on. They are a little cheaper at £34.99, though.

Or there's the adjustable SKS Raceblade Pro XLs, for tyres up to 32mm, which Mike reviewed back in 2016 and thought were excellent – but they're now £50.

Another alternative is the Ass Savers Win Wing, which costs £23.99 and offers a similar degree of coverage at the rear, but there is no front guard.

Overall, the Zefal Shields are a good choice if your bike doesn't have mudguard eyelets – but you might just want to make sure you have enough clearance between your front tyre and the down tube.

Verdict

Good option if your bike doesn't accept proper mudguards, and you have suitable clearance under your down tube