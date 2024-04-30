The Feathertail Mudguard Extension is light, fits easily and drops down to near the floor, greatly reducing spray for following riders.

It attaches with Velcro to your existing guard, the Velco held on with strong double-sided tape. It's important to clean the surface very carefully before sticking – there's an alcohol wipe included for a final degreasing, which is a nice touch.

> Buy now: Feathertail Mudguard Extension for £14 from Feathertail

I stupidly didn't wait for the alcohol to dry totally, and the flap ended up falling off. To sort this, I heated the the glue with a lighter and then stuck it again. It's been absolutely solid ever since.

The Velcro makes attaching and removing it the work of seconds.

For solo rides it's not really doing much – unless you count adding visibility via its reflective stripe – but fitted to my SKS Raceblade it gave a noticeably cleaner ride for anyone behind me.

I fitted it to the Raceblade’s built-in mudflap, and it did flap backwards a bit, so if your mudguard has a flap I’d recommend either removing it first or attaching the Feathertail higher up to the solid part.

If it’s not hugging your tyre closely enough, you can warm it up on a radiator and bend it – Feathertail even includes a video on its site to show how.

Truth is, clip-ons that come up short make group rides less fun thanks to constant spray, and if you're not running full-length guards the Feathertail is a simple and easy fix, priced fairly at £14 for its convenience. Plus, at 32g it's not something you're going to notice from the cockpit.

Of course, people have been making their own for years out of all sorts of things – milk cartons, for instance – but you'll struggle to find one for a 40cm flap. And if you don't want a Blue Peter-ish shard of semi-skimmed stuck to the back of your bike, this is a good option.

Note that if you only ever ride on your own, or with people you don't really like, there's no reason to have it. Get all your mates to fit one, though, and it's a real boon.

Verdict

Neat, effective and convenient alternative to a shonky DIY mudflap

Verdict

Neat, effective and convenient alternative to a shonky DIY mudflap

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose Keeps following riders a lot cleaner and drier than they would be without it. Tell us what you particularly liked about the product I like the ease of attachment, along with how much of a difference it makes for the riders behind. Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product It's possible to make something similar for next to nothing, although these never work as well. How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc? You can get a mudflap for less than a tenner, but these never mount as nicely and tend to need drilling and zip ties, or rivets. Did you enjoy using the product? Yes Would you consider buying the product? Yes Would you recommend the product to a friend? If I rode with them – absolutely! Use this box to explain your overall score The Feathertail is a well-thought-out and easy-to-use mudflap which makes a real difference for riders behind you. The Velcro attachment makes it very easy to fit and remove. It's a good product with no real downside – yes, you can make your own flap, though you'd struggle to make one this long. Overall rating: 7/10

If you really want it to hug the wheel pop it on a warm radiator for a couple minutes before folding, then once folded chill it in the freezer for a minute or two.