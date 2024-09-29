The Ribble Allroad SL - Enthusiast (with Shimano 105 2x12-speed mechanical) is the entry-level model in the company's new mixed-terrain road bike range. With decent tyre clearance, relaxed geometry and a respectable price, the Allroad SL is ideal if you're looking for a one-bike-does-it-all kind of thing, or it would make a good winter trainer, commuter or lightweight tourer if you want to keep your fast road bike for special days.
Let's put the Allroad into context. Ribble describes the new line-up as a mixed-terrain road bike, so what does that mean?
Basically, the Allroad SL combines the geometry of an endurance road bike with bigger tyre clearances, which allows you to ride smooth tarmac, rough back lanes and other hardpacked surfaces in relative comfort and control. Shall we call it 'pre-gravel'? (Or check out our feature, What is an allroad bike? Maybe the answer lies there…)
The more expensive SL R and SL R e models can take bigger tyres – up to 38mm – while the SL has clearance for 35mm; that still allows for some chunky rubber, while not being especially groundbreaking. Many allroad bikes on the market are capable of this.
When fitting mudguards the clearance is reduced to 32mm, which I think is still plenty (to put that in context, I rode the 2017 edition of the Dirty Reiver on a set of 32mm tyres and while things got a bit sketchy on some of the tougher gravel sections, I coped fine), but no doubt some will want to go larger.
Its ability to take full mudguards is something that many allroad bikes can't do, though, and is what sets the SL up for me as the ideal all-weather machine. If I was to go back to my 175-miles-a-week commute then this is the type of bike I'd be buying.
So, how does it ride?
Ribble Allroad SL: Ride
Those 32mm tyres allow you to run lower pressures for comfort, and their width gives a bit of reassurance on poor surfaces, or when things are wet and greasy.
The bike has a longish wheelbase which gives a feeling of confidence and stability, and a tall front end that puts you into an upright, relaxed position, which I found not only reduced pressure on my shoulders, neck and lower back but also gave a good view of what's ahead – ideal for riding in an urban environment with busy traffic.
The head angle hasn't been slackened off like that of a gravel bike, so while the riding position is relaxed, the steering isn't especially. Though it never enters the realms of twitchy, the handling is still quick, and I found the SL a lot of fun to ride on twisty back lanes and when descending.
At just over 9kg it isn't the most nimble of climbers, but its weight gives it a planted feel on the road at speed, whether the tarmac's smooth or not. The stiffness in the frame and fork is more than capable of coping with hard out-of-the-saddle efforts and heavy steering and braking loads without complaint.
It does just miss the mark for me in terms of the overall ride quality, though; it's certainly not what I'd class as uncomfortable, more a bit... unnoticeable, I suppose. With many bikes I ride I can feel the carbon fibre lay-up working in a way that provides plushness where it needs to, or at least where it does its best to isolate you from road buzz... The SL doesn't really give any of that; it's simply firm, though not to the point of being harsh. That may not bother you, but it does me – I like a bit of 'involvement' with the bike I'm riding, and the SL just feels a little subdued.
As I said, though, it's not harsh or uncomfortable, so I was fine riding it for many hours at a time without feeling like my contact points were taking a battering. This would make the Allroad a competent tourer, whether you are looking for a machine capable of day rides or much longer trips.
Once rolling, the SL ticks along at a decent speed, too, making it a good mile-muncher, and although it's too heavy to race on seriously, it definitely wouldn't feel out of place on the chaingang or group ride.
On the whole, it's an easy bike to ride, which is exactly what you want from an allroad machine.
Ribble Allroad SL: Frame & fork
The Allroad SL uses a blend of Toray's T700 and T800 grades of carbon fibre composite, which sit below the T1000 used on the SL R and SL R e models, but strike a good balance of weight, stiffness and robustness.
It has some of the design elements of the more expensive SL R models, like the boxy down tube and bulbous head tube, but then the rest of the frame is quite svelte – like the top tube as it meets the seat tube, the seat tube itself and the seatstays.
Overall, I think it is quite a good-looking bike, and this Anthracite/Orange Rust is probably my favourite in the line-up (though you can upgrade to other colours).
Aside from those mudguard mounts I talked about earlier, the SL gets a couple of bottle cage mounting points in the traditional position, highlighting its road characteristics rather than being adorned with multiple mounts like a gravel machine. Then again, with the number of strap-mounted frame bags on the market these days, should you want to go down the adventure/touring route the SL won't stop you.
I will point out that the mudguard mounts aren't in a traditional position, so you'll need to fettle any stays on the guards to get them to fit.
Other details include a seat tube that accepts a standard round seatpost (ideal for upgrades at a later date), a BSA threaded bottom bracket, and 12mm thru-axles front and rear.
The cable/hose routing is semi-internal, as in it runs internally from just behind the head tube but not down through the headset and head tube, as is the current trend.
It's available in five sizes ranging from XS to XL, with top tube lengths spanning 505mm to 585mm. The large model I have here has a 565mm top tube, 180mm head tube and 550mm seat tube. The head angle is 73 degrees and the seat angle 73.5. The chainstays are measured at 415mm, while the wheelbase is 1,007mm.
If you like to go by stack and reach, then you are looking at 581.8mm and 392.7mm respectively.
Ribble Allroad SL: Groupset
The SL is available off-the-shelf in three builds, starting with the Sport at £1,699 based around a Shimano Tiagra groupset and Mavic Aksium 1 Disc wheels, and topping out with the Pro, which has a 105 Di2 groupset and Mavic Cosmic S carbon wheels for £2,999. This Enthusiast build, with the latest 105 mechanical groupset, R7100, sits in between and costs £1,999.
The groupset is now 12 speed and has many small tweaks over the previous iteration to make it even more of a joy to use.
For the full breakdown you can read my groupset review, but to give you the basics I'd say 105 mechanical strikes a near perfect balance between performance and budget.
The gear shifts are quick and crisp, and the braking power is powerful with plenty of control. The rotors aren't range specific, and aren't quite as high performing as those used higher up Shimano's ranges, but I have no complaints when using this setup on many test bikes over the last few months.
Specifically, the Allroad SL uses RT70 CL rotors measuring 160mm front and rear.
For the gear ratios Ribble has specced a 50/34T compact chainset with an 11-36T cassette, which gives a great spread of gears for the kind of riding I'd expect the Allroad to be used for.
Ribble Allroad SL: Finishing kit
Level is Ribble's in-house component brand and you'll find it dotted around the bike. The alloy handlebar is fairly typical in terms of reach and drop, making it usable for pretty much anyone without too much of a stretch.
The alloy stem... does what a stem should do, and that's really all there is to say about it.
The seatpost is alloy, too, and 27.2mm in diameter. The clamp is easily adjustable, and I was quite impressed with the Selle Italia Model X saddle fitted to it. I like its short nose design, and the firm padding suits my usual preference.
Ribble Allroad SL: Wheels & tyres
The wheels are Mavic's Aksium 1s which, while a bit on the portly side, are a good choice for a bike like the Allroad. I've used these loads over the years, and they are reliable and offer a good ride feel.
They'll take pretty much everything you throw at them, which is ideal if you decide to dart down that unloved country lane or ask them to tackle a bit of canal path or hardpacked byway.
The Pirelli P7 Sports, specced here as standard in a 32mm width, are decent training tyres – Steve described them as dependable, durable, predictable, and ideal for winter when he reviewed them a few years back.
They aren't the quickest tyres out there, but they'll handle differing road qualities with ease. I'd upgrade to something a bit nippier when it comes to spring, though.
Ribble does offer you the chance to upgrade a few things at the point of order, including custom paint jobs, with flip paints (they change colour when viewed at different angles) costing £400, and solid and metallic paints for £350, and you can upgrade the Aksium wheels to the Cosmic S Carbons found on the Hero model for an extra £800. There are a few saddle upgrades possible, too, including women-specific models.
Ribble Allroad SL: Value
One thing Ribble has always achieved with its bikes is competitive pricing, and that looks to still be the case, with the Allroad SL - Enthusiast coming in cheaper than some rivals.
I'm a big fan of Merida's Scultura Endurance range, having recently ridden the Rival Edition (£3,600), and the 4000 last year, which is the entry point into the carbon fibre frameset models. The latest version of the 4000 has 12-speed 105 but still costs £2,250, so a bit more expensive than the Ribble.
The Scultura has a great frameset, with a similar riding position to the Allroad, the same tyre clearance at 35mm, and it'll also take mudguards, but I think it has a better ride quality.
Giant doesn't describe its Defy as an allroad bike (going with endurance instead), but with clearance for 38mm tyres it certainly fits the bill. In fact, in his review of the Defy Advanced 1, John described it as unflappable on bad roads.
It, too, takes mudguards and has geometry similar to the Ribble, but prices start at £2,299 for the Advanced 3 which comes with Tiagra, and the 105-specced Advanced 2 is £2,699. So, again, more expensive than the Ribble, but it is a very capable machine.
Ribble Allroad SL: Conclusion
The Allroad SL is a versatile road bike that will suit those who don't want to be limited to riding on smooth roads. Being able to take mudguards is a bonus, and while I don't think it has the best ride quality out there, I can overlook that for its do-a-bit-of-everything capabilities for year-round riding.
Verdict
Versatile, with easy-to-live-with road manners, although the ride quality isn't as involving as some
Make and model: Ribble Allroad SL - Enthusiast
List the components used to build up the bike.
From Ribble:
Alloy Seat Clamp Black 31.8mm
Alloy Seatpost 350mm 27.2mm w/Ribble Logo
Shimano BBR60 68mm Bottom Bracket
Shimano CN-M7100 SLX 12spd Chain 126 Links
Shimano CS-HG710 12spd Cassette HG 11-36T
Embossed Black Bar Tape
Shimano FC-R7100 105 12spd Chainset 165mm 50-34T
Shimano FD-R7100 105 12spd Front Derailleur Braze On
Shimano RD-R7100 105 12spd Rear Derailleur
Shimano RT70 CL Rotor 160mm
Shimano ST-R7120 105 STI Lever & BR-R7170 Caliper 12spd RH
Shimano ST-R7120 105 STI Lever & BR-R7170 Caliper 2X LH
Wheelset:
Mavic Aksium 1 Disc Front Wheel 700c CL
Mavic Aksium 1 Disc Rear Wheel 700c CL HG
Inner Tube 700x28/35 SV40mm
Pirelli P7 Sport Black 700x32mm
Handlebar: Level Alloy Handlebar
Stem: RS-2 Stem 80mm
Saddle: Model X Superflow Saddle
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Ribble says, "The Allroad SL is designed around our 'all-day comfort' endurance geometry featured on the flagship SL R platform, which has a range of elements designed to optimise for comfort without sacrificing performance. Vertical compliance is provided through the dropped seat stays to cushion your ride, providing flexibility when needed. The carefully considered 'endurance' rider position is optimised for mixed-terrain riding and will leave you feeling comfortable and in control across every surface you ride."
The Allroad SL is a capable road bike for those who want a comfortable position and a machine that is capable of taking them off the beaten track if needs be.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
There are three models in the range, with this one sitting in the middle. Full specs and prices are mentioned in the review.
Overall rating for frame and fork
8/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
The build quality looks to be very good throughout.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
The frameset uses a mixture of Toray's T700 and T800 carbon fibre.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The geometry is endurance based, so a more relaxed position and handling speed compared with a pure road bike.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
There aren't any surprises here. The top tube length is as you'd expect and the tall head tube means that the front end has a relaxed position.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
The ride quality is okay but not as refined as some; I was a little disappointed with the level of feedback.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
Stiffness is good around the bottom bracket area and I had no problems with out-of-the-saddle climbing efforts.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
The SL feels reasonably efficient considering the 9kg weight.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Neutral.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
The SL is designed to work on mixed terrain and the handling reflects that. The steering is neutral, which means you aren't in for any surprises if the surface isn't the best, while it's still quick enough to cope with on-road descending.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
I liked the shape of the saddle, which I found comfortable for long rides.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
The Mavic Aksium wheels offer good lateral stiffness and there wasn't much flex in the handlebar when out of the saddle.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
Lighter wheels and tyres would benefit performance when the weather is good.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
7/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
7/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
7/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
8/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
7/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
One of the best bang-for-buck groupsets out there, specced with a good range of gears here.
Rate the wheels for performance:
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
6/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
Decent wheels for the price of the bike, and capable of taking plenty of knocks. Their weight blunts its performance though.
Rate the tyres for performance:
7/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
Good training tyres, but like the wheels, an upgrade would work well to unleash better performance when the weather is good.
Rate the controls for performance:
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
Good finishing kit that does the job without any surprises.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Overall, yes.
Would you consider buying the bike? Possibly
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's competitively priced, as shown against the Merida Scultura Endurance and the Giant Defy mentioned in the review.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
7/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
6/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
The SL is well priced for the build on offer. I don't think it's the best out there in terms of the ride quality, but it's a good solid all-round performer.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
