The Ribble Allroad SL - Enthusiast (with Shimano 105 2x12-speed mechanical) is the entry-level model in the company's new mixed-terrain road bike range. With decent tyre clearance, relaxed geometry and a respectable price, the Allroad SL is ideal if you're looking for a one-bike-does-it-all kind of thing, or it would make a good winter trainer, commuter or lightweight tourer if you want to keep your fast road bike for special days.

Let's put the Allroad into context. Ribble describes the new line-up as a mixed-terrain road bike, so what does that mean?

Basically, the Allroad SL combines the geometry of an endurance road bike with bigger tyre clearances, which allows you to ride smooth tarmac, rough back lanes and other hardpacked surfaces in relative comfort and control. Shall we call it 'pre-gravel'? (Or check out our feature, What is an allroad bike? Maybe the answer lies there…)

The more expensive SL R and SL R e models can take bigger tyres – up to 38mm – while the SL has clearance for 35mm; that still allows for some chunky rubber, while not being especially groundbreaking. Many allroad bikes on the market are capable of this.

When fitting mudguards the clearance is reduced to 32mm, which I think is still plenty (to put that in context, I rode the 2017 edition of the Dirty Reiver on a set of 32mm tyres and while things got a bit sketchy on some of the tougher gravel sections, I coped fine), but no doubt some will want to go larger.

Its ability to take full mudguards is something that many allroad bikes can't do, though, and is what sets the SL up for me as the ideal all-weather machine. If I was to go back to my 175-miles-a-week commute then this is the type of bike I'd be buying.

So, how does it ride?

Ribble Allroad SL: Ride

Those 32mm tyres allow you to run lower pressures for comfort, and their width gives a bit of reassurance on poor surfaces, or when things are wet and greasy.

The bike has a longish wheelbase which gives a feeling of confidence and stability, and a tall front end that puts you into an upright, relaxed position, which I found not only reduced pressure on my shoulders, neck and lower back but also gave a good view of what's ahead – ideal for riding in an urban environment with busy traffic.

The head angle hasn't been slackened off like that of a gravel bike, so while the riding position is relaxed, the steering isn't especially. Though it never enters the realms of twitchy, the handling is still quick, and I found the SL a lot of fun to ride on twisty back lanes and when descending.

At just over 9kg it isn't the most nimble of climbers, but its weight gives it a planted feel on the road at speed, whether the tarmac's smooth or not. The stiffness in the frame and fork is more than capable of coping with hard out-of-the-saddle efforts and heavy steering and braking loads without complaint.

It does just miss the mark for me in terms of the overall ride quality, though; it's certainly not what I'd class as uncomfortable, more a bit... unnoticeable, I suppose. With many bikes I ride I can feel the carbon fibre lay-up working in a way that provides plushness where it needs to, or at least where it does its best to isolate you from road buzz... The SL doesn't really give any of that; it's simply firm, though not to the point of being harsh. That may not bother you, but it does me – I like a bit of 'involvement' with the bike I'm riding, and the SL just feels a little subdued.

As I said, though, it's not harsh or uncomfortable, so I was fine riding it for many hours at a time without feeling like my contact points were taking a battering. This would make the Allroad a competent tourer, whether you are looking for a machine capable of day rides or much longer trips.

Once rolling, the SL ticks along at a decent speed, too, making it a good mile-muncher, and although it's too heavy to race on seriously, it definitely wouldn't feel out of place on the chaingang or group ride.

On the whole, it's an easy bike to ride, which is exactly what you want from an allroad machine.

Ribble Allroad SL: Frame & fork

The Allroad SL uses a blend of Toray's T700 and T800 grades of carbon fibre composite, which sit below the T1000 used on the SL R and SL R e models, but strike a good balance of weight, stiffness and robustness.

It has some of the design elements of the more expensive SL R models, like the boxy down tube and bulbous head tube, but then the rest of the frame is quite svelte – like the top tube as it meets the seat tube, the seat tube itself and the seatstays.

Overall, I think it is quite a good-looking bike, and this Anthracite/Orange Rust is probably my favourite in the line-up (though you can upgrade to other colours).

Aside from those mudguard mounts I talked about earlier, the SL gets a couple of bottle cage mounting points in the traditional position, highlighting its road characteristics rather than being adorned with multiple mounts like a gravel machine. Then again, with the number of strap-mounted frame bags on the market these days, should you want to go down the adventure/touring route the SL won't stop you.

I will point out that the mudguard mounts aren't in a traditional position, so you'll need to fettle any stays on the guards to get them to fit.

Other details include a seat tube that accepts a standard round seatpost (ideal for upgrades at a later date), a BSA threaded bottom bracket, and 12mm thru-axles front and rear.

The cable/hose routing is semi-internal, as in it runs internally from just behind the head tube but not down through the headset and head tube, as is the current trend.

It's available in five sizes ranging from XS to XL, with top tube lengths spanning 505mm to 585mm. The large model I have here has a 565mm top tube, 180mm head tube and 550mm seat tube. The head angle is 73 degrees and the seat angle 73.5. The chainstays are measured at 415mm, while the wheelbase is 1,007mm.

If you like to go by stack and reach, then you are looking at 581.8mm and 392.7mm respectively.

Ribble Allroad SL: Groupset

The SL is available off-the-shelf in three builds, starting with the Sport at £1,699 based around a Shimano Tiagra groupset and Mavic Aksium 1 Disc wheels, and topping out with the Pro, which has a 105 Di2 groupset and Mavic Cosmic S carbon wheels for £2,999. This Enthusiast build, with the latest 105 mechanical groupset, R7100, sits in between and costs £1,999.

The groupset is now 12 speed and has many small tweaks over the previous iteration to make it even more of a joy to use.

For the full breakdown you can read my groupset review, but to give you the basics I'd say 105 mechanical strikes a near perfect balance between performance and budget.

The gear shifts are quick and crisp, and the braking power is powerful with plenty of control. The rotors aren't range specific, and aren't quite as high performing as those used higher up Shimano's ranges, but I have no complaints when using this setup on many test bikes over the last few months.

Specifically, the Allroad SL uses RT70 CL rotors measuring 160mm front and rear.

For the gear ratios Ribble has specced a 50/34T compact chainset with an 11-36T cassette, which gives a great spread of gears for the kind of riding I'd expect the Allroad to be used for.

Ribble Allroad SL: Finishing kit

Level is Ribble's in-house component brand and you'll find it dotted around the bike. The alloy handlebar is fairly typical in terms of reach and drop, making it usable for pretty much anyone without too much of a stretch.

The alloy stem... does what a stem should do, and that's really all there is to say about it.

The seatpost is alloy, too, and 27.2mm in diameter. The clamp is easily adjustable, and I was quite impressed with the Selle Italia Model X saddle fitted to it. I like its short nose design, and the firm padding suits my usual preference.

Ribble Allroad SL: Wheels & tyres

The wheels are Mavic's Aksium 1s which, while a bit on the portly side, are a good choice for a bike like the Allroad. I've used these loads over the years, and they are reliable and offer a good ride feel.

They'll take pretty much everything you throw at them, which is ideal if you decide to dart down that unloved country lane or ask them to tackle a bit of canal path or hardpacked byway.

The Pirelli P7 Sports, specced here as standard in a 32mm width, are decent training tyres – Steve described them as dependable, durable, predictable, and ideal for winter when he reviewed them a few years back.

They aren't the quickest tyres out there, but they'll handle differing road qualities with ease. I'd upgrade to something a bit nippier when it comes to spring, though.

Ribble does offer you the chance to upgrade a few things at the point of order, including custom paint jobs, with flip paints (they change colour when viewed at different angles) costing £400, and solid and metallic paints for £350, and you can upgrade the Aksium wheels to the Cosmic S Carbons found on the Hero model for an extra £800. There are a few saddle upgrades possible, too, including women-specific models.

Ribble Allroad SL: Value

One thing Ribble has always achieved with its bikes is competitive pricing, and that looks to still be the case, with the Allroad SL - Enthusiast coming in cheaper than some rivals.

I'm a big fan of Merida's Scultura Endurance range, having recently ridden the Rival Edition (£3,600), and the 4000 last year, which is the entry point into the carbon fibre frameset models. The latest version of the 4000 has 12-speed 105 but still costs £2,250, so a bit more expensive than the Ribble.

The Scultura has a great frameset, with a similar riding position to the Allroad, the same tyre clearance at 35mm, and it'll also take mudguards, but I think it has a better ride quality.

Giant doesn't describe its Defy as an allroad bike (going with endurance instead), but with clearance for 38mm tyres it certainly fits the bill. In fact, in his review of the Defy Advanced 1, John described it as unflappable on bad roads.

It, too, takes mudguards and has geometry similar to the Ribble, but prices start at £2,299 for the Advanced 3 which comes with Tiagra, and the 105-specced Advanced 2 is £2,699. So, again, more expensive than the Ribble, but it is a very capable machine.

Ribble Allroad SL: Conclusion

The Allroad SL is a versatile road bike that will suit those who don't want to be limited to riding on smooth roads. Being able to take mudguards is a bonus, and while I don't think it has the best ride quality out there, I can overlook that for its do-a-bit-of-everything capabilities for year-round riding.

Verdict

Versatile, with easy-to-live-with road manners, although the ride quality isn't as involving as some