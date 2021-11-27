The Renpho R3 Mini Massage Gun has met most of my recovery needs handsomely. It's ergonomically shaped, the kit is comprehensive and it lets you tailor pressure very accurately. The run times are quite generous too and, despite being bigger than some, it's pretty comfortable for longer periods – though if you have a sprinter's physique you may find the stall-force and low stroke length leave you wanting.
> Buy this online here
Complete with a nice, solid carry case, the Renpho R3 kit is more comprehensive than many, especially at this price.
You get five interchangeable heads. First up, there's a high-density foam ball for larger muscle groups. A flat head made from a firm composite serves a similar purpose, and is generally a good bet for deeper tissue relief.
Fork head
The 'bullet' is for precision work - joints, palms, soles of the feet and so on – while the hard composite 'fork' head avoids direct contact with the spine when you want to do your neck.
Finally, we have the air cushion head, which is for sensitive areas and bony parts. Note that the instructions warn you not to include your head or genitals in that list, though, since it can lead to serious injuries...
Mini adventure
The gun itself is stocky and on the portly side for a minigun – it's closer to a midi, if there were such a category. The composite body is very nicely executed, and the titanium swirl effect looks very classy. Everything feels reassuringly solid.
It tips the scales at 1.5 kilos and measures 7.3x2.3 inches. Part of the weight is the 2500mAh lithium-ion battery, which charges in 3hrs from flat via USB C cable and is reckoned good for 80 minutes from fully juiced. It does indeed do it, but lithium-ion batteries really don't like being totally discharged – the maximum charge it can hold will degrade at the highest rate that way – so it's better to regularly top it up instead.
Keeping the R3 generally above 75% charge will hugely increase the amount of charge cycles it can take before it permanently drops below a useful level of performance – it's considered done for when it can only hold 70% of its original charge, no matter how long you try.
Buzz off
There are five speed options, denoted by blue LEDs, and less is sometimes more. Some massage guns have 30 speeds, and working through those can be tedious. The settings range from 1800 to 3200 percussions per minute.
If you want to actively massage an area, rather than simply provide superficial vibrational therapy, then stroke length (the distance the head travels) and stall force are very important. Here it's 10mm, which isn't huge but is fine for the price and intent.
Stall force refers to the amount of pressure the motor can supply before it cuts out – here it's a claimed 25lbs. While these numbers won't be enough for heavily-muscled athletes – think boxers, bodybuilders and sprinters – those of a more toned, or whippet-like physiques will find it just fine. I did.
It means it's refreshingly quiet, too. At 40-45 decibels, it's unlikely to draw unwanted attention, sniggering, or suggestive remarks (though obviously we all know what you're doing in there).
Magic bullet
I've been pleasantly surprised by how well this performs. I am vulnerable to shoulder discomfort, following a series of knocks while racing and a couple of nasty motorcycle accidents too. I found the bullet effective in releasing tension, discomfort and for improving post-ride recovery with 15-30 minutes at setting two. That also leaves ample battery power for tackling other regions (steady) if I felt the need.
Even though the stroke force is lower than some, I really felt a definite benefit within my muscles. It goes much deeper than superficial vibration and the stall force hasn't presented any issues for me, either.
The compact dimensions and T-shaped, rubber-sleeved handle mean it's user-friendly and easy to use solo. That said, the handle's angle places pressure on the wrist which can become a little tiring after 40 minutes or so. A little more angle would make a good design great.
Ball head
The other heads are genuinely useful, although neck and shoulders aside I've defaulted to the ball and flat heads. There has been no need to employ massage oil, and the R3 has been great for busting lactic acid and general fatigue. It's equally comfortable against the skin or on a T-shirt or base layer.
It's worth noting this will invigorate and stimulate, rather than induce a sleep-like relaxation, so it's best avoided before bed.
> road.cc's Best Cycling Gadgets and Accessories of the Year 2019/20
The whole kit feels reassuringly solid and save for superficial wear to the EVA head, there's little to suggest it won't pay for itself many times over.
Value
At £79.99, this is competitively priced. The Pulseroll Mini Massage Gun boasts four heads, four settings and an impressive claimed battery life of up to six hours, for instance, but is £129.99. It does come with a 90-day money-back guarantee, though.
There are cheaper options if you aren't set on a minigun. The Fitindex Muscle Massage Gun comes in at £63.99 with six massage heads, a claimed battery life of six hours, and 20 speeds. At 45 decibels, it's similarly quiet. However, being a full-size model, the quoted weight of 2.2lbs is a little heavier than the Renpho R3, which may be noticeable if you're using it for longer periods.
Alternatively the Aerlang EM8 is cheaper still at £45.99, includes six heads, promises a six-hour run time is also full size. The 16mm stroke rate is arguably better suited to the heavily-muscled, too.
Summary
The Renpho R3 is a competent and user-friendly introduction massage guns. Those with considerable muscle mass might find it lacking, but for general recovery and relaxation for most typical cyclists, it's money well spent.
Verdict
Effective, quiet and easy to use massager with a comprehensive set of heads
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Renpho R3 Mini Massage Gun
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Renpho says, "We are dedicated to offering a more exquisite and intense sport massager gun. This muscle massage gun is designed with premium metal housing and super powerful brushless motor, delivering high penetration, rejuvenating sore tissue and aching muscles."
This is a genuinely useful, well-made entry-level massage gun. However, those with a higher muscle mass will want something with higher stall force and stroke length.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Stall Force
25 lbs
Stroke Length
10 mm
Percussions per min.
1800-3200 ppm
Speed options
5
Battery Life
80 minutes of continues run
(non-removable)
Attachments
5
Noise
40-45 dB
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made and nicely finished, especially for the asking price.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Quiet, effective, and very reasonable run times.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Build quality and carry case feel solid.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
690g is reassuring and generally comfortable for longer periods.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Generally nice to use, although being picky, a quick tweak of the handle would further improve this.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a great introduction to mini massagers, but those of a heavier build may want something more powerful.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Solidly made, comprehensive, pleasant to use, effective at releasing tension and encouraging recovery.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Those of a heavier build may find the stall and stroke forces wanting.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £79.99, this is competitively priced. The Pulseroll Mini Massage Gun boasts four heads, four settings and an impressive claimed battery life of up to six hours, for instance, but is £129.99. It does come with a 90-day money-back guarantee, though.
There are cheaper options if you aren't set on a minigun. The Fitindex Muscle Massage Gun comes in at £63.99 with six massage heads, a claimed battery life of six hours, and 20 speeds. At 45 decibels, it's similarly quiet. However, being a full-size model, the quoted weight of 2.2lbs is a little heavier than the Renpho R3, which may be noticeable if you're using it for longer periods.
Alternatively the Aerlang EM8 is cheaper still at £45.99, includes six heads, promises a six-hour run time is also full size. The 16mm stroke rate is arguably better suited to the heavily-muscled, too.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, the Renpho R3 is an excellent introduction to massage guns and has delivered genuine deep muscle relief. It comes in a comprehensive kit and it's pleasant to use too, and though the handle's angle isn't perfect for long sessions, that's really just a niggle. It's very good.
Age: 48 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Sounds like a workable plan. It's apparent that when (not if) "emit elsewhere" vehicles become common this will lead to revamping of the tax system...
Exactly. It's called secondary gain. Do not respond
Thanks!
I'd say that getting caught driving whilst being banned should result in an immediate prison sentence if only for a week or so.
I don't know whether it's possible but when my brother was involved in a collision he was given the other drivers version of events which bore...
Q. Would you shell out this much on a set of Lightweight’s new Obermayer Evo wheels? A. No Next question.
maybe a cheery wave?
Attempt to conceal your overt criticism of various police services' racism, misoginy and corruption. Remember, he might be one of the good guys...
I do like my Proviz rucksack (though it's looking very shabby now), but the Proviz jacket that I got is a bizarre shape - arms are too short, and...
I'm getting a strange feeling of deja-vu: https://road.cc/content/forum/bbc-article-about-marshall-major-taylor-287883...