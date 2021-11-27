The Renpho R3 Mini Massage Gun has met most of my recovery needs handsomely. It's ergonomically shaped, the kit is comprehensive and it lets you tailor pressure very accurately. The run times are quite generous too and, despite being bigger than some, it's pretty comfortable for longer periods – though if you have a sprinter's physique you may find the stall-force and low stroke length leave you wanting.

> Buy this online here

Complete with a nice, solid carry case, the Renpho R3 kit is more comprehensive than many, especially at this price.

You get five interchangeable heads. First up, there's a high-density foam ball for larger muscle groups. A flat head made from a firm composite serves a similar purpose, and is generally a good bet for deeper tissue relief.

Fork head

The 'bullet' is for precision work - joints, palms, soles of the feet and so on – while the hard composite 'fork' head avoids direct contact with the spine when you want to do your neck.

Finally, we have the air cushion head, which is for sensitive areas and bony parts. Note that the instructions warn you not to include your head or genitals in that list, though, since it can lead to serious injuries...

Mini adventure

The gun itself is stocky and on the portly side for a minigun – it's closer to a midi, if there were such a category. The composite body is very nicely executed, and the titanium swirl effect looks very classy. Everything feels reassuringly solid.

It tips the scales at 1.5 kilos and measures 7.3x2.3 inches. Part of the weight is the 2500mAh lithium-ion battery, which charges in 3hrs from flat via USB C cable and is reckoned good for 80 minutes from fully juiced. It does indeed do it, but lithium-ion batteries really don't like being totally discharged – the maximum charge it can hold will degrade at the highest rate that way – so it's better to regularly top it up instead.

Keeping the R3 generally above 75% charge will hugely increase the amount of charge cycles it can take before it permanently drops below a useful level of performance – it's considered done for when it can only hold 70% of its original charge, no matter how long you try.

Buzz off

There are five speed options, denoted by blue LEDs, and less is sometimes more. Some massage guns have 30 speeds, and working through those can be tedious. The settings range from 1800 to 3200 percussions per minute.

If you want to actively massage an area, rather than simply provide superficial vibrational therapy, then stroke length (the distance the head travels) and stall force are very important. Here it's 10mm, which isn't huge but is fine for the price and intent.

Stall force refers to the amount of pressure the motor can supply before it cuts out – here it's a claimed 25lbs. While these numbers won't be enough for heavily-muscled athletes – think boxers, bodybuilders and sprinters – those of a more toned, or whippet-like physiques will find it just fine. I did.

It means it's refreshingly quiet, too. At 40-45 decibels, it's unlikely to draw unwanted attention, sniggering, or suggestive remarks (though obviously we all know what you're doing in there).

Magic bullet

I've been pleasantly surprised by how well this performs. I am vulnerable to shoulder discomfort, following a series of knocks while racing and a couple of nasty motorcycle accidents too. I found the bullet effective in releasing tension, discomfort and for improving post-ride recovery with 15-30 minutes at setting two. That also leaves ample battery power for tackling other regions (steady) if I felt the need.

Even though the stroke force is lower than some, I really felt a definite benefit within my muscles. It goes much deeper than superficial vibration and the stall force hasn't presented any issues for me, either.

The compact dimensions and T-shaped, rubber-sleeved handle mean it's user-friendly and easy to use solo. That said, the handle's angle places pressure on the wrist which can become a little tiring after 40 minutes or so. A little more angle would make a good design great.

Ball head

The other heads are genuinely useful, although neck and shoulders aside I've defaulted to the ball and flat heads. There has been no need to employ massage oil, and the R3 has been great for busting lactic acid and general fatigue. It's equally comfortable against the skin or on a T-shirt or base layer.

It's worth noting this will invigorate and stimulate, rather than induce a sleep-like relaxation, so it's best avoided before bed.

> road.cc's Best Cycling Gadgets and Accessories of the Year 2019/20

The whole kit feels reassuringly solid and save for superficial wear to the EVA head, there's little to suggest it won't pay for itself many times over.

Value

At £79.99, this is competitively priced. The Pulseroll Mini Massage Gun boasts four heads, four settings and an impressive claimed battery life of up to six hours, for instance, but is £129.99. It does come with a 90-day money-back guarantee, though.

There are cheaper options if you aren't set on a minigun. The Fitindex Muscle Massage Gun comes in at £63.99 with six massage heads, a claimed battery life of six hours, and 20 speeds. At 45 decibels, it's similarly quiet. However, being a full-size model, the quoted weight of 2.2lbs is a little heavier than the Renpho R3, which may be noticeable if you're using it for longer periods.

Alternatively the Aerlang EM8 is cheaper still at £45.99, includes six heads, promises a six-hour run time is also full size. The 16mm stroke rate is arguably better suited to the heavily-muscled, too.

Summary

The Renpho R3 is a competent and user-friendly introduction massage guns. Those with considerable muscle mass might find it lacking, but for general recovery and relaxation for most typical cyclists, it's money well spent.

Verdict

Effective, quiet and easy to use massager with a comprehensive set of heads

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website