As the name suggests, the Rapha Women's Pro Team Crit Bib Shorts have been designed specifically for crit racing, to be fast but also comfortable. Their high-stretch, lightweight fabrics are aimed at giving riders an aerodynamic advantage, while the reflective logos are bright and eye-catching. They're a little pricey at £175, but I found them comfortable on long training rides as well as racing, which makes the cost a little easier to swallow.

Crit races typically involve racing around several laps of the same circuit for under an hour, so comfort and an aerodynamic advantage are key to performing well. I can't verify the aerodynamics, but Rapha has used lightweight fabrics, bonded seams and a dual density chamois from its Pro Team Bib Shorts II to create a comfortable and high quality product that certainly won't hold you back.

> Buy these online here

The chamois is sewn neatly into the shorts so there is a smooth transition between it and the Lycra. The pad is denser on the rear for added comfort for your sit bones and it's really comfortable. I have a pair of Rapha Core Shorts that are a couple of years old and found the chamois in the Pro Team Crit Bibs noticeably more comfortable, especially as the distance and intensity of my rides increased.

Part of the testing period was in the last of the summer heat, and after things got a bit hot during rides on a warm day I can confirm that the mesh on the body is fast drying. The straps are very stretchy, which makes them easy to get on and off, and should also mean the shorts will fit riders of different heights comfortably.

The flat bonded edges of the bib section are unnoticeable on the skin – there's no discomfort or chafing. It's a subtle design detail that I feel give the bibs a more racy feel, reducing bulk and (perhaps) giving an aerodynamic edge – not one that would necessarily shave seconds off your time, but make you feel confident that you're not wasting any energy when racing.

The small, low-profile silicone dots inside the hems work well at keeping the legs in place – the shorts didn't move during any of my rides and didn't cause any discomfort.

There is a radio pocket on the back of the bibs for those doing 'proper races'. I doubt it'll be used for that purpose by many – as Jamie mentions in his review of the men's Pro Team Crit Bib Shorts, racers over category C have to wear club colours – but it's useful for stowing an emergency gel.

I think Rapha has done a brilliant job with the design for these bibs – apparently the inspiration was taken from road markings flashing under a racer's wheel as they go around a crit circuit. The Rapha logo on the leg is also reflective in low light, an added safety feature.

The logo and patterns used in the bibs match those in the Pro Team Crit Jersey that I also tested. I think they make a very nifty matching set and received very positive comments when I wore these on rides with friends.

As with the jersey, I tested a size small but could have gone down to an XS for a really skin-tight feel; this matches what Rapha advises on its website. Rapha has a size guide specifically for its Pro Fit range – be sure to check this out to get the correct fit.

I have washed the bibs several times at 30 degrees, as advised by Rapha, and they've come out like new each time.

Priced at £175, these bibs are at the higher end of the market, though there are more costly options out there – the Pro Team Bib Shorts are £195, and Gore Wear's C7s, which performed really well and were liked for being exceptionally comfortable, are £179.99, though these aren't aimed specifically at short circuit races.

> How to get into racing

You can spend less though: Rapha's Women's Pro Team Training bibs and the BioRacer Epic bib shorts are both £140, while Santini's Women Legend Bib Shorts cost £110, although Emma had issues with the high neck, so they might not be everyone's cup of tea.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling shorts here

Overall, Rapha's Pro Team Crit Bibs are comfortable, aerodynamic and look brilliant. The overall fit and quality are great for long rides and short intense sessions. They're not cheap at £175, and you can undoubtedly buy bibs for less that will perform well, but they probably won't look as snazzy or feel as race-ready as these.

Verdict

Good aerodynamic fit, comfortable and a great design – perfect for short races and long rides

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website