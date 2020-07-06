The Chapeau Club Gilet Stripe offers good protection from the elements while remaining highly breathable. It has a nice tight fit and is perfect for layering, as well as being easy to remove.

A gilet is a really useful piece of riding kit, especially here in the UK where our weather changes all the time. Chapeau's Club Stripe is light, packable and weatherproof while remaining breathable.

The front is windproof and splashproof, keeping out chills and stopping you from getting wet from road spray (if it's pouring down, it doesn't take long for the rain to soak through). The back of the gilet features a more mesh-like material which is less water-repellent but does allow for extra breathability.

It's breathable enough that I found it comfortable in temperatures up to around 17 degrees before I became a bit too hot – at which point I could remove it and pack it into a jersey pocket. I found it most useful at the start of a morning ride, when the roads are still damp.

The breathable mesh back also has some elasticity to it, which helps with the fit – I found it better in this regard than most that I've worn, helping to keep the shape nice and aerodynamic.

Another key feature of this gilet is its smooth-functioning full-length zip. This is especially important if you are taking layers on and off while on the move – the last thing you want is a zip getting caught in the fabric. This one works really well – I found I could remove the gilet easily while riding without fear for my safety.

Unlike some gilets, which have none, the Chapeau has three rear pockets so you can keep stuff readily available without having to delve underneath to your jersey's.

Over the course of testing in May, I had no concerns about visibility with this rather stylish flint grey colourway, but a few more reflectives wouldn't go amiss for gloomy days and evenings.

Value-wise, at £89.99 it's not cheap, but it is the same price as the recently reviewed Endura Pro SL Lite Gilet II, with many of the same features and a similar design. Chapeau does offer a free crash replacement on its gilet, which is a nice touch that adds value.

It's also a fair bit less than ashmei's similarly windproof and water-repellent gilet, which comes in at £108.

However, there are more affordable offerings out there that offer many of the same features, such as the Lussa Aqua Challenge at £64.99.

If reflectives are more important to you than a racy aero fit, the ETC Arid that Dave tested is just £50.

Overall, I liked using this gilet and found it easy to integrate into my clothing choices while out training. It offers a nice balance of weather management and breathability, which means it can be worn for extended periods of time, though I do think there's scope to improve its visibility in low light conditions while keeping it stylish.

Verdict

Very good weatherproof but breathable gilet for changeable days

