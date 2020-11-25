The Le Col Pro Rain Jacket is a very good option for intense rides in biblical rain, with excellent waterproofing and good breathability. The fit wasn't quite right for me – perfect on the arms, shoulders and chest, a little baggy at the waist – but the long dropped tail is great when you're not running mudguards, and the bright orange colour is nice on a dull day. The price is quite good too, compared with others, though some are more packable.

Rain jackets are something that, in my opinion, should be invested in. If you can afford to, buy once and buy well – then you should have something that will last you a number of years, helping you through many a rainy mile.

Gore's C7 ShakeDry Stretch is the gold standard for me, but it does cost more than the Pro Rain Jacket. And while I don't think the Le Col matches the Gore for breathability, packability or (for me) fit around the waist, it does come in this orange colour. Combine that with the excellent waterproofing and this becomes a great option if you want a rain jacket that will add to your visibility.

A rain jacket's primary job is to keep cold rain from soaking you to the bone. I've been out in some incredibly heavy rain while using the Pro Rain Jacket and it's been doing its job very well. I've managed to stay completely dry – well, everything covered by the jacket has.

Le Col has used a three-layer fabric from ITTTAI for the jacket, and while I can't test its claim of being waterproof to a standard of 10,000mm, it has held off some huge downpours. Being a three-layer construction makes it thicker than the ShakeDry material. While we're here, I might as well talk care instructions: you'll need to zip it up, turn it inside out and wash on 30 degrees before tumble drying on a low heat. Do this and the waterproofness will stick around.

Staying dry from the outside is no use if a jacket turns into a sauna at the first sight of a hill. You'll be pleased to know that I put this to the test, smashing a few local 5 to 8-minute climbs at well above threshold. I hate going that hard at this time of year, so you're welcome! The jacket caused no excess sweating above what I'd usually expect, and when simply riding at a normal pace I found the breathability to be very good. I wouldn't say it's quite on a par with the C7, but that is absolute perfection.

There is a bit of stretch in the fabric, giving a brilliant fit around the shoulders, arms and chest. It's a very close fit, suggesting the jacket has been designed around racing where only a thin layer is worn underneath. The benefit of this is a distinct lack of flapping of material when riding at faster speeds. Even under the November rain some riders like to hammer along, so it'll interest those who want to retain some sort of aero performance when donning a jacket.

That said, considering the material's stretch, I'm slightly confused as to why the waist section is slightly looser. It might fit you perfectly, of course, but it's not an issue I usually have with jackets. Perhaps Le Col wanted to provide enough room under the tail for stuffed pockets, but the number of times that happens isn't, for me, enough to justify the baggier cut here.

Elsewhere, I found the fit very good, with a short front and long tail giving great rear end coverage.

The neck is brilliant – close enough to stop cold air and loads of rain getting down into the jacket, but not so close as to be restrictive.

There is also plenty of length in the sleeves, which means no gaps open up when wearing gloves.

Value

At £240 the Le Col Pro Rain Jacket is one of the more affordable options at the premium end of the market. It's £40 less than the Gore C7 ShakeDry Stretch I keep banging on about, which is £279.99. That's a fair old chunk of cash extra, but I found the C7 a better fit around the waist, slightly more breathable and a bit more packable too. The Le Col is far better in terms of visibility though.

You can also throw Rapha's Pro Team Lightweight Rain jacket into the ring too, at £220. That gives you the Gore-Tex ShakeDry fabric, but without the stretch panels. For those of you who want a brighter design, it also comes in an EF pro team colourway for £240, the same price as the Le Col.

The Le Col is also a little cheaper than the Castelli Idro 2, at £260, although the more aero Idro Pro 2 is £340. (Jez tested the original Idro back in 2017 and was very impressed.)

Overall, the Le Col is a very good jacket among a range of very good jackets. Which you go for will likely come down to the fit. If you can try the various options on, then you should. Certainly, if you want as aero as possible it's well worth considering.

Verdict

Very good waterproofing and very visible, if not quite as packable or breathable as some

