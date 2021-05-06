The Rivelo Lanterne Gilet does the job of keeping your core warm on windy, chilly days and will even keep light drizzle and road spray at bay too. If your main reason for buying it is the 'glow in the dark' feature, though, keep your cash in your pocket. It ain't all that.

With the chilly weather continuing into May, the modest gilet has become one of my staples when out for a ride at the moment, and I've worn the Rivelo many, many times as it does everything a good gilet should.

Rivelo has paid plenty of attention to detail, especially on things like the fit. The two-way stretch of the fabric and the cut allows for a close-fitting garment which cuts down on wind flap noise, and while snug, the elasticity of the material allows you to move easily.

Sizing is true to most other brands and well in line with Rivelo's own sizing guide.

The rear section is dropped for good coverage when in a tucked position and the tall neck stops unwelcome draughts from entering. It's also fleece-lined for comfort.

A baffle sits behind the zip for a bit of extra weatherproofing and there is a zip garage to stop irritation on your neck. I would have liked to see one at the bottom too, to stop damage to expensive shorts and tights.

The Lanterne has a two-way zip. As usual, you can pull it down from the top for venting if things get a little warm (and obviously removing the gilet), but sliding it up from the bottom while riding gives you easier access to your rear jersey pockets.

There is a small rear pouch at the rear for stuffing the gilet into when you aren't wearing it. When you are, though, it can be used as a pocket for a gel, or somewhere to put some ID. It's big enough for a lightweight set of gloves too.

Performance-wise, I was impressed with the Rivelo Lanterne. The 100% polyester fabric is a good windblocker, noticeable on my many rides into chilly northerly breezes, and it does well on the breathability front, no doubt helped by the mesh side panels which do a good job of stopping you getting sweaty.

I've worn it in temperatures of up to around 12°C and I'd say you'll be good up to around 14 or 15°C without it becoming too overwhelmed on all but the hardest of rides.

It also has a 5K water resistance rating, and it's just that, resistant. It'll keep out light drizzle for half an hour or so, and light road spray too.

The key selling point of the Lanterne, though, is its phosphorescent fabric, which glows in the dark. It charges itself using daylight or you can do it yourself using artificial light from a torch, bike light or phone. If I knew I was going to still be out riding as the sun went down I'd hang the Rivelo in a window for the day, or even in the garden.

But... it's all just a bit underwhelming. Yes, it does glow, but in comparison to the reflective detailing found all around the hem and arm holes of the Rivelo, it is very dull.

I suppose it can help drivers see you earlier on if their lights haven't picked you out yet as you are a long way up the road, but there would need to be absolutely no light pollution or clutter at all. (You can see how the fabric is meant to work in this video of the Lanterne jacket.)

Other than that, though, if you are likely to be riding in the dark while using lights, those and the reflective detailing of the piping and Rivelo logo will suffice.

If you want more 'see me' than that you could try the Craft Glow Vest which has large reflective panels. At £60 it's £15 cheaper than the Rivelo.

I wouldn't say the Lanterne is overly expensive compared to the opposition, though. It's a very well made garment with tidy stitching, and even though the fabric is lightweight it's proving to be very durable. I ride with a rucksack a lot of the time and the gilet hasn't marked, though there are a few stubborn stains on it from riding in the wet.

A similar quality piece of kit that I've used in the same conditions as the Rivelo over the last few months is the Chapeau Club Gilet Stripe. For comparison, it's £89.99.

Conclusion

Overall, the Lanterne Gilet is a good piece of clothing when it comes to the quality, performance against the weather and its attention to detail. Don't get too hung up on the glow in the dark qualities, though.

Verdict

A packable gilet with good performance against the weather – I can't give the phosphorescent material a 'glowing' review though

