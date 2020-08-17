Pure Velo Short Leg Cycling Shorts

Pure Velo's Short Leg Cycling Shorts are a good option for women wanting to avoid compressive, performance-orientated bib shorts. The fabric and chamois are very comfortable – I found the pad good for rides up to about three hours – and the absence of silicone and elastic on the legs makes for a pinch-free, easy fit.

I've been reviewing Pure Velo's matching Halter Neck and Racer Back jerseys alongside these shorts (full reviews to come), and the theme of comfort and femininity runs through the entire collection. There is a noticeable focus on comfort with these shorts – the fabric and chamois cover are exceptionally soft and conformable.

It's this element of the shorts that you notice first. They glide over the skin and feel like silk against it. There is zero compression going on, and if you are used to performance shorts it takes some getting used to. However, this is a fit that many – especially women new to cycling – will want; not all of us want to squeeze ourselves into shorts that compress our thighs like sausages.

The waist sits relatively high and provides good coverage. A wide, elasticated band at the rear combines with a shaped, stretchy panel at the front to give a relaxed fit. It's all very gentle on the tummy and there was no pinching while riding or evidence of 'cutting-in' post-ride. I did find myself yanking the shorts up fairly regularly though – they are the opposite extreme of what I am used to in terms of waist height and compression.

I like a decent bit of length in my shorts and I was initially happy when I first pulled them on, but the lack of compression or grippers at the leg ends means they can ride up. Because the fabric is so soft, I didn't actually notice this until I looked down and caught sight of significantly more exposed flesh than there had been at the start of the ride. It's not uncomfortable.

Claire, the brains behind Pure Velo, certainly didn't cut corners in the chamois selection process – you can read about it here. It's a Paris HP from Elastic Interface and its minimal profile belies the comfort if offers. I never experienced chafing, hotspots or overheating during rides of up to about three hours. Thereafter, I would find myself shifting around in the saddle as it felt like it was losing its cushioning a little.

The shorts are breathable too: in the recent hot temperatures I didn't feel myself becoming overly sweaty, and any moisture evaporates very quickly.

The fabric's qualities don't end with comfort and breathability either – it also protects from UV and is sun lotion/oil-resistant.

Price-wise, these shorts certainly aren't a cheap option – their rrp of £80 (currently on sale for £68) puts them at a tenner more than Fierlan's High Waisted shorts at £70, which Lara reviewed back in 2015, while Altura's Firestorms are £20 cheaper at £59.99.

However, they aren't the most expensive out there: Gore's C5 shorts are £89.99; I've done many a tour in these, and they offer a similarly comfy fit to the Pure Velos, but with a little more compression to hold the legs in place and, for me anyway, a more comfortable pad for longer rides. More expensive still, Rapha's Classic Shorts come in two leg lengths and are £130.

Overall, Pure Velo's shorts are a good example of design and manufacture with a more feminine focus, for those not wanting to be squeezed by skintight, performance gear, whether new to cycling or not. Arguably, they're a bit pricey for entry-level and recreational riding, but you want to be comfortable whether counting the seconds or not.

Verdict

Comfort and femininity with a decent, minimal bulk pad, but the legs can slide up and they're not cheap

