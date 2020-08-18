Pure Velo Racerback Cycling Jersey

Pure Velo's Racerback Jersey is perfect for hot, sunny days in the saddle. While the design and level of support won't suit everyone, it ticks lots of boxes where comfort and practicality are concerned.

To say I was reluctant to pull this on initially would be an understatement; a racerback cycling jersey? It's a triathlete thing, no? However, the roadie in me was cast aside and, swallowing my pride, I discovered it really wasn't a bad choice in the recent heatwave. There's a lot to be said for a jersey like this when the mercury nears 30 and you want a relaxing ride.

I am seeing more and more women on bikes, and many of them are opting for racerback or sleeveless tops. It's no longer a style that is primarily associated with triathletes.

Pure Velo's Racerback is a decent jersey that will appeal to all sorts of cyclists wanting to stay cool and comfortable on the bike. It doesn't have to be confined to summer miles either – it would look at home in a spin class.

I sit exactly between a small and a medium on the Pure Velo size chart, and tested a medium which offered a snug fit without being compressive. (It's not me in the photos, that's Tass who sits more towards large.)

The tail is a decent length, with silicone gripper holding it securely in place, and the fabric is soft against the skin – I never suffered with seams digging in anywhere.

The neck line is well designed too, I had no bagging or gapping here, even when leaning over on the road bike. You are protected from the zip by a thick strip of fabric.

The built-in bra didn't offer the support I am used to, which perhaps would have been addressed if I'd sized down. Some women who are used to plenty of support from a sports bra are likely going to want to wear something in addition to the built-in bra. There is no cup structure or shaping to it, it's simply a cropped top sewn into the jersey at the neck and arms, with a free floating, wide chest band. Naturally, if you do opt for extra support, you'll need to use a racerback bra if you want it to be hidden under the jersey.

Needless to say, I wasn't down on the drops putting in any high speed efforts while testing the Racerback. I tested it on some leisurely rides on both road and mountain bikes – nothing extreme or intense – and it was refreshing to have airflow around the shoulders and upper arms, particularly in the recent hot temperatures. In short, the body's own cooling system works better when the skin is exposed. I never noticed my torso getting too hot, or the jersey becoming overly sweaty, even when it was 30 degrees.

The rear pockets are roomy, certainly enough for a smartphone, snacks and spares. I even crammed in a lightweight short sleeve jersey just in case the sun became too intense.

A racerback naturally has the advantage of increased tanning, if that's your thing. I plastered myself with carotene sun lotion and was impressed that it didn't stain the white trim, as it does most white fabrics, validating Pure Velo's 'suntan lotion resistant' claim. My racerback tan lines also support PV's claim of the material's UV protection.

The design, with lateral panels, is flattering, though the polka dots won't be for everyone. The jersey is only available in one design and colourway, and matches the Short Leg shorts I also tested. The overall finish is tidy and it has washed well, showing no signs of wear.

One black mark though is the price. At £80 rrp (currently on sale for £68), it makes quite a dent in your wallet, especially for a top that can't really be pulled on for every ride (at least in the UK).

If you are considering going sleeveless, La Passione has something close to a racerback for £45 (rrp £58) and if you aren't quite on board with the racerback, sleeveless options are available for less too – for example Van Rysel's £34.99 jersey at Decathlon, or another option from La Passione for £53 (£66 rrp).

You don't get the built-in 'bra' with those, though. Castelli's Solare Jersey, which also has a built-in bra and a full frontal zip, is also £80.

This is our first review of a racerback jersey, so I can't really make accurate comparisons on performance, but I'd say that with a top like this it's more about fit, comfort and support anyway. Here, I'd suggest you opt for the smaller if you are between two sizes.

Overall, I think Pure Velo's Racerback has lots of positives – it'll keep you suitably cool and comfortable in hot weather, and help you avoid upper arm tan lines – though the degree of support won't be right for everyone, and there are cheaper options that are similar, if not fully racerback.

Verdict

Comfortable and cool on the hottest of days, but pretty pricey and the support level of the built-in bra won't suit everyone

