Pure Velo Halterneck Cycling Jersey

Like its Racerback sibling, which I've also been testing, Pure Velo's Women's Halterneck Cycling Jersey is a pleasant summer top for casual riding on the hottest days. It's not going to be seen second wheel in the local chain gang, but it's good to see garments for a new generation of female cyclists who might not want to don traditional cycling gear, and there's lots to like.

Okay, when I opened the Halterneck package I raised both eyebrows and muttered a few words under my breath. I've never really been one to pick out noticeably feminine clothing for use on or off the bike, and this was taking things to the extreme. If the Racerback jersey took me out of my comfort zone, this was going to seriously challenge me.

What I am comfortable with is acknowledging that there is a market for this kind of kit. The Halterneck Jersey could well find its way into someone's holiday suitcase for a tourist day trip on an e-bike, or be pulled out of the wardrobe for a spin to meet friends in the park or at a local café.

As with the Racerback, I tested a medium. If you've read that review, you'll know that I fall exactly between small and medium on the Pure Velo size chart (and it's Tass in the photos again).

The jersey fits perfectly around the torso, with none of the seams digging in or pinching at any point. It has a good length – there's no risk of lower back exposure – and the silicone tape on the elasticated base and upper back does a great job of holding the jersey in place. It's super-secure, even with loaded pockets. I never felt irritated by the upper back one either, which sits directly on the skin.

Although the halterneck straps didn't rub – they are soft and stretchy – I was aware of them pulling around my neck. It certainly takes some getting used to if you don't normally wear this kind of design.

As with the Racerback, I had issues with the built-in bra. It relies on contoured, elasticated fabrics rather than the sewn-in cropped top of the Racerback, but for me there was still not enough support (though I'd say there is marginally more support here than with the Racerback). I am used to a very supportive sports top when riding. Some women may not have an issue with lighter support, and if I'd sized down I might have experienced a little more – something to consider if you are between two sizes.

Another gripe for me is the neckline. Fastening up the halter compresses the neckline, creating a bit of a gape. Again, some women might not mind this, but I felt exposed, both to the eye and to the bug world. I did most of the testing on a hybrid, so a more upright position than my road bike, but I think the top could do with some improvement here.

The fabrics are soft against the skin and as breathable as a mid-range cycling jersey. I never sensed that I was overheating, though the sheer volume of exposed skin helps with body temperature regulation.

Just as with the Racerback, the Halterneck boasts fabrics that not only protect from UV but also resist stubborn sun lotion stains. My tan lines confirm that it all works, and the trim is still bright white, even after sitting on skin drenched in carotene sun lotion.

Three easily accessible pockets are generous enough to hold essentials – snacks, phone, spares – and there are some rather fancy reflective tabs either side of them.

The overall design is slightly less 'dotty' than the Racerback, which might be a positive for some.

Pure Velo is realistic about the reception of the Halterneck: 'Whether this fully supported halterneck cycling jersey appeals to everyone or not, you are seeing this here first and that is something we are very proud of.' If appeal is the first barrier, it's possible that the price tag could be the second. With an RRP of £125 this is a very expensive investment; even at its current sale price of £87.50 it's still eye-wateringly expensive.

I can't make any direct halterneck comparisons, but I'd say that Pure Velo's own Racerback offers slightly better value than this at £80 rrp (currently £68).

Overall, the Halterneck Jersey is a decent attempt to cater for women wanting to feel comfortable and feminine on the bike. Its price tag, support level and gaping neck line might not appeal to some though.

Verdict

Feminine and comfortable but the built-in bra and neckline won't be to everyone's liking, nor will the price

