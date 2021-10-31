Support road.cc

review
Shorts & 3/4s
Proviz Classic Men's Overshorts

Proviz Classic Men's Overshorts

7
by Stu Kerton
Sun, Oct 31, 2021 09:45
0
£44.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Good quality, low weight overshorts with good breathability and movement – as long as you like blue
Decent price
Good water resistant
Hardwearing
No waist adjustment
Blue only
Weight: 
112g
Contact: 
www.provizsports.com
These Classic Men's Overshorts from reflective-clothing specialists Proviz are incredibly durable, considering the lightweight nature of the material and their very impressive water resistance. A choice of colours would be a bonus though, especially if you can't tie into the blue theme with your existing kit.

These lightweight overshorts, as you can no doubt tell, are designed to be worn over something else – bibshorts, tights or even liner shorts. That's why they're so thin. This means you can get away with wearing them over summer-weight lycra in the summer, or heavyweight Roubaix style tights in the winter.

I've used them mostly for rides with kids or when out on the gravel trails and, due to that slinky fabric, found they don't affect the breathability of the layer below.

With small sections of stretchy lycra mesh on the outside of the legs, they don't affect the flexibility and freedom of movement of your shorts or tights either. It also means they aren't restrictive should you have large thighs. Those mesh sections get four strips of reflective material each to help you stand out in the darkness.

2021 Proviz Classic Men's Overshorts - side detail.jpg

I normally find Proviz's sizing overly generous, but these overshorts are pretty bang-on. They fit well, leaving room for movement without flapping about in the wind (I'm not as scrawny as the pallid chap here).

2021 Proviz Classic Men's Overshorts - back.jpg

There is no adjustment at the waist or any kind of elastication, but should you need to tighten them in a touch there are belt loops. Closure is by way of a zip and popper.

2021 Proviz Classic Men's Overshorts - fly.jpg

Proviz has covered the shorts with a durable water repellent (DWR) coating, which works very well. Light rain and road spray just beads off for ages, and should it get overrun the material is so light it doesn't absorb a whole lot of water anyway, and dries quickly.

Most coatings wash out eventually, but after a couple of months of riding and plenty of washes I haven't noticed a drop off in performance. You can always recoat them anyway.

> 37 of the best pieces of waterproof cycling clothing

Durability looks to be good. As I said, I've mostly been wearing these on the gravel bike and, while I haven't had any spills of late, they have stood up to the constant contact of the saddle and being snagged by brambles and so on.

Value

The price of £44.99 looks reasonable to me. They are well made and should last plenty of miles. A look at our latest baggy shorts buyer's guide shows the Classics are very similar to the £59.99 Alpkit Strada Bikepacking shorts Rachael tested. There is a men's option for the same price, while Proviz does a women's version of these.

Chapeau's Gravel Phantom shorts are also £59.99, but come with waist adjustability as well as the DWR coating. You also get four zipped pockets (the Proviz just has two regular hand pockets), and there's a crash replacement policy should you wreck them in a tumble. They are quite narrow in the leg, though.

Overall

For me, these have become a valuable piece of kit. They're great for that extra layer of protection from the elements, or if it's just a non-lycra day.

Verdict

Good quality, low weight overshorts with good breathability and movement – as long as you like blue

road.cc test report

Make and model: Proviz Classic Men's Overshorts

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Proviz says, "The Classic overshorts are an allrounder that are suited to all surfaces. Country or long open roads and on to the gravel or off road, these will suit all your needs. Slip them over the top of your base-layer and your good to go and you've got that little bit extra comfort and protection.

"The shorts are made from four-way stretch nylon material and also have inserts of lycra material to give you much more flex should you need it so you are not constricted in any way. If you are out late, we've added strategically placed REFLECT360 trim to help you be seen more easily at night."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Relaxed fit

Popper waist closure

Lycra-flex inserts

Belt loops

Material: 100% nylon

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

The sizing isn't as overly generous as some of Proviz's kit, and they tally up well with the size guide.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Countless washes have seen no problems.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They work well with whatever you are wearing underneath, due to their lightweight material and unrestrictive cut.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Impressive water resistance.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No waist adjustment.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are a similar style and spec to the Alpkit shorts mentioned in the review, but a fair bit less. An extra £15 generally gets you much more attention to detail though, such as with the Phantom Gravel shorts from Chapeau.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a good all-round pair of shorts with a good fit and build quality. They lack some of the features of slightly more expensive shorts, like adjustment to the waist, but that is hardly a deal breaker.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments