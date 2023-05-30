The 3D-printed Fizik Vento Argo 00 Adaptive performance saddle has a wide and relatively flat shape, providing comfort on long rides where you find yourself seated for many miles at a time. Like many 3D-printed saddles, though, it isn't cheap, and the benefits don't necessarily include a huge weight saving – you can certainly get lighter saddles for less.

There are a number of 3D-printed saddles on the market, and I've reviewed a fair few of them. I've got on well with them, too. I like the way the cushioning can be controlled by the lattice design in various sections, and the breathable nature of having all those holes running through the upper construction.

The Vento Argo is slightly different to the others I've tried, though. It doesn't have as thick an upper as the Selle Italia SLR 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow, or the Specialized Power Pro with Mirror, so it's not quite so plush.

I'd say the Fizik is better aimed at those who ride hard and fast and put a lot of their weight on the pedals rather than on the saddle itself.

Fizik says the 00 Adaptive is the lightest option in the Argo range, 'with a lower profile 3D-printed padding combined with an incredibly stiff high-module, full-carbon shell and rails'. It's 39g lighter than the kium-railed R3 that Jamie's been testing (according to the road.cc Scales of Truth), but costs £140 more.

To achieve the desired comfort and support there are zonal differences in the upper mesh. The side and nose sections are firmer than the central two, which means vibration from the road is damped a touch for your more delicate areas while the side sections give resistance to your pedalling action, stopping any power from being wasted.

Comfort is boosted by way of some flex in the carbon fibre shell, and the carbon rails, and the shell has a cutout to reduce pressure in the centre.

The Argo 00 Adaptive is available in two widths, 140mm or (on test) 150mm, with both being 265mm in length.

Compared with a lot of saddles it's quite a flat shape. Personally, I prefer something with a few more curves in its profile as I tend not to move about much, but if you do you should get on well with the Fizik. Not that I'm saying I didn't – I carried out plenty of rides of up to five hours without any comfort issues and I didn't find a single hot-spot, nor did it cause any numbness.

But as we always say in a saddle review, comfort is subjective – what I find comfortable might, to you, feel like sitting on a bed of nails, or what is uncomfortable for me might make you feel like you're floating on a cushion of air.

The Argo 00 Adaptive is a good-looking saddle, and it looks and feels well made too. The join between the upper and the shell is secure all of the way around, and both are hardwearing. The upper doesn't scuff at all when leant against walls, and should stand up well in the event of a minor off.

All of this high-end quality doesn't come cheap, though it's on a par with other expensive options.

The Specialized Power Pro with Mirror I mentioned earlier is £290, and is quite a bit heavier at 254g, but the S-Works version, which Mat tested in 2020, is 193g and £390.

And that Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow costs even more, at £409.99, though it is lighter, too, at 177g.

But as Jamie pointed out in his review of the R3 Adaptive, if you're happy with a non-3D-printed saddle then there are plenty of lighter and cheaper options out there: the Giant Fleet SLR, for example, which Liam tested in 2020, is £129.99 and 184g.

Conclusion

Overall, the Fizik Argo is a very comfortable saddle, especially for those who tend to ride harder. The sections that are more cushioned improve the ride, and the overall quality is excellent. It's a high price, but on a par with other 3D-printed saddles.

Verdict

A firmer ride than most 3D-printed saddles, but well made and very comfortable overall

