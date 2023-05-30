The 3D-printed Fizik Vento Argo 00 Adaptive performance saddle has a wide and relatively flat shape, providing comfort on long rides where you find yourself seated for many miles at a time. Like many 3D-printed saddles, though, it isn't cheap, and the benefits don't necessarily include a huge weight saving – you can certainly get lighter saddles for less.
There are a number of 3D-printed saddles on the market, and I've reviewed a fair few of them. I've got on well with them, too. I like the way the cushioning can be controlled by the lattice design in various sections, and the breathable nature of having all those holes running through the upper construction.
The Vento Argo is slightly different to the others I've tried, though. It doesn't have as thick an upper as the Selle Italia SLR 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow, or the Specialized Power Pro with Mirror, so it's not quite so plush.
I'd say the Fizik is better aimed at those who ride hard and fast and put a lot of their weight on the pedals rather than on the saddle itself.
Fizik says the 00 Adaptive is the lightest option in the Argo range, 'with a lower profile 3D-printed padding combined with an incredibly stiff high-module, full-carbon shell and rails'. It's 39g lighter than the kium-railed R3 that Jamie's been testing (according to the road.cc Scales of Truth), but costs £140 more.
To achieve the desired comfort and support there are zonal differences in the upper mesh. The side and nose sections are firmer than the central two, which means vibration from the road is damped a touch for your more delicate areas while the side sections give resistance to your pedalling action, stopping any power from being wasted.
Comfort is boosted by way of some flex in the carbon fibre shell, and the carbon rails, and the shell has a cutout to reduce pressure in the centre.
The Argo 00 Adaptive is available in two widths, 140mm or (on test) 150mm, with both being 265mm in length.
Compared with a lot of saddles it's quite a flat shape. Personally, I prefer something with a few more curves in its profile as I tend not to move about much, but if you do you should get on well with the Fizik. Not that I'm saying I didn't – I carried out plenty of rides of up to five hours without any comfort issues and I didn't find a single hot-spot, nor did it cause any numbness.
But as we always say in a saddle review, comfort is subjective – what I find comfortable might, to you, feel like sitting on a bed of nails, or what is uncomfortable for me might make you feel like you're floating on a cushion of air.
> Video: How to choose the correct saddle for you and your riding
The Argo 00 Adaptive is a good-looking saddle, and it looks and feels well made too. The join between the upper and the shell is secure all of the way around, and both are hardwearing. The upper doesn't scuff at all when leant against walls, and should stand up well in the event of a minor off.
All of this high-end quality doesn't come cheap, though it's on a par with other expensive options.
The Specialized Power Pro with Mirror I mentioned earlier is £290, and is quite a bit heavier at 254g, but the S-Works version, which Mat tested in 2020, is 193g and £390.
And that Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow costs even more, at £409.99, though it is lighter, too, at 177g.
But as Jamie pointed out in his review of the R3 Adaptive, if you're happy with a non-3D-printed saddle then there are plenty of lighter and cheaper options out there: the Giant Fleet SLR, for example, which Liam tested in 2020, is £129.99 and 184g.
Conclusion
Overall, the Fizik Argo is a very comfortable saddle, especially for those who tend to ride harder. The sections that are more cushioned improve the ride, and the overall quality is excellent. It's a high price, but on a par with other 3D-printed saddles.
Verdict
A firmer ride than most 3D-printed saddles, but well made and very comfortable overall
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Fizik Vento Argo 00 Adaptive
Size tested: Large (265x150mm)
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Fizik says, "Our short-nose performance cycling racing saddle featuring 3D-printed padding for zonal cushioning comfort across the entire surface and full-carbon shell and rails to save weight without sacrificing support."
It's a firm saddle, but that makes it ideal for performance riders who don't want any sag as they pedal hard.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Fizik:
ARGO 00 150 - ADAPTIVE
Adaptive: Carbon® Digital Light Synthesis™ 3D-printing technology, offering seamlessly engineered zonal cushioning
Argo: Versatile short-nose saddle that encourages stability and relieves pressure on sensitive areas
00: A combination of a high-module, full-carbon shell and rails for maximum stiffness and minimal weight
Length: 265 mm
Width: 150 mm
Height at 75 mm width: 43 mm
Length from nose to 75 mm width: 114 mm
Weight: 186 g
Rail: 7x9 mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a firm saddle that gives a great platform for hard riders to get the power out ot the pedals without bouncing around.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Zonal cushioning is clever.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Like other 3D saddles, it's pricey.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's similar to other top end 3D saddles from Specialized and Selle Italia.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a very good saddle, well made from high-end materials, with clever cushioning 'zones' that take out the worst of the road buzz. It's pricey, but no more so than other similar saddles.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
