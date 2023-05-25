The Fizik Vento Argo R3 Adaptive saddle uses a 3D-printed upper and a short nose design to bring comfort and stability to riders who like an aggressive riding position. The price is high and the weight won't win any records, but the R3 stacks up well against its direct competition.

Believe it or not, the R3 is the cheapest in the Vento Argo Adaptive range, slotting in behind the carbon-railed R1 and the recently released range-topping Vento Argo 00 Adaptive (look out for Stu's review of that). All of the saddles are available in 140 and 150mm widths and feature the same 3D-printed upper with what Fizik calls 'zonal cushioning' for improved comfort and stability.

Fizik's naming strategy might sound like a jumble of Italian words but actually makes a lot of sense when you know what each means.

Vento refers to the series, in this case racing; all the saddles in this series are tailored to an aggressive position.

Argo refers to the shape; it's a short-nose saddle designed to encourage stability and relieve pressure on soft tissue, which Fizik says increases power output and allows riders to become more aerodynamic.

This R3 version comes with kium alloy rails, which contribute towards a £40 saving compared with the R1 but are accompanied by a 34g weight penalty. The 140mm size has a claimed weight of 224g and the 150mm width 230g; we found these to be pretty accurate, with the 140mm test saddle weighing just a few grams more at 229g on our Scales of Truth.

If weight is your number one criterion then this saddle isn't going to be the one for you. The Giant Fleet SLR that Liam tested in 2020 is just one example of a much cheaper short-nosed saddle (£129.99) that also weighs a lot less (184g).

Obviously, that 3D printed upper needs to be taken into account when comparing prices and weights, and against other 3D printed saddles the Fizik is competitive.

The Specialized Power Pro with Mirror that Stu tested last year is arguably the Fizik's closest competitor, and that's slightly heavier at 254g and more expensive at £290.

There are lighter 3D saddles out there, though, nearly all of them with carbon rails. Stu tested the Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow recently, for example, which weighs an impressive 177g – but then it does have an rrp of £409.99!

This isn't the first saddle from Fizik that I've used with a 3D printed 'digital-padding' upper – I tested the longer-nosed Antares Versus Evo a few years ago. If you can stomach the cost of this technology then it does seem like an excellent application for 3D printing as it allows manufacturers to tailor the density of different zones of the saddle, which in my opinion brings genuine performance gains with very few drawbacks (other than the price).

The negatives of having a 'woven' upper are often cited as being the durability and the inability to clean it. I've had the R3 Adaptive fitted to my training bike for the best part of a year now and have clocked up around 14,000km on it. I am yet to see any meaningful signs of wear, and it's surprisingly ungrubby. Rest assured, if it gets dirty then a squirt of your favourite detergent and a 30-second spray with a hosepipe will leave it looking clean again.

Fizik says the new Argo Adaptive is suited to those who are looking for long-lasting comfort on a versatile saddle that provides both stability and balance.

Saddle comfort is subjective, but on the road I found the short nose great for harder efforts but with plenty of comfort for endurance rides as well. The shape is definitely tuned towards those with bikes with a low front end, and encourages you to stay put in one position rather than shift about. The textured surface of the saddle provides ample friction to prevent slippage as you ride along even in my shiniest of shorts.

Conclusion

Overall, the Vento Argo R3 Adaptive is certainly expensive but most saddles of this ilk are. Compared with the other Adaptive saddles in the Fizik range, as well as main competitors such as the Specialized Power Pro with Mirror, the R3 Adaptive offers excellent comfort, quality and, dare I say, pretty good value for money.

That said, if you're perfectly happy with your non-3D printed saddle then there are plenty of lighter and cheaper options out there.

Verdict

Comfortable short-nosed saddle boasting all the benefits of 3D printing

