The PRO Griffon Performance Saddle has been revamped and is said to suit less flexible riders who like to move around on the saddle a fair bit. With firm, supportive padding it's a pretty comfortable place to be, and it's a decent weight for the price too.
The Griffon Performance is constructed like so: lightweight EVA padding is wrapped in a PU cover, sat on a carbon-reinforced nylon base, and finished with INOX (stainless steel) rails.
The result is a good-looking saddle. The shape and design look bang up to date, which makes it look more expensive than its £89.99 price tag.
As I said up top, the Griffon range is designed for less flexible riders, so I tested it mostly on my gravel bike, as I tend to sit a little more upright on that.
I found the shape very comfortable even after plenty of hours, and the curved rear section gave me something to push against when climbing. To state the obvious, saddle comfort is very subjective as everyone is slightly different, so I can only give you my impressions. But then, you knew that...
I wouldn't say the Griffon is limited to inflexible riders exactly, as I carried on riding like normal, getting in the drops on flat sections or when descending with no issues.
There is quite a large cut-out for reducing pressure, and you could say it works as I suffered no numbness whatsoever, but then again, I don't really suffer on any saddle, to be honest.
PRO has gone for quite a firm padding and I like that, especially as it means it doesn't squish into the central cut-out when your weight is on it, like some saddles do.
The Griffon is available in two widths – the 142mm tested, and 152mm to suit wider sit bones. It'd be great to see a narrower option too, though – around the 135mm or so of many other saddles.
I found the carbon reinforced hull pretty stiff, with just a touch of flex to take the sting out on rough surfaces. On quite a few saddles of this price you are likely to see titanium rails, but PRO has gone with stainless steel and anodised it black.
The 7mm round tubes will fit virtually any seatpost on the market, and the markings allow you to set things up in tiny increments.
At 210g on our scales it's no heavyweight, and the overall construction is very neat and tidy. Its time on the gravel bike saw it involved in a few scrapes, but both the base and the upper brushed them off with no damage.
Up against the Griffon competition-wise is the Fabric Scoop Race, and the Radius version is designed for the same style of riding as the PRO. It uses a similar construction – a nylon base and PU cover – but gets titanium rails and a price tag of just £69.99, which makes it quite the bargain.
Another similar saddle is the Bontrager Verse Elite. The construction is much the same and it comes with a central cut-out. It has more width options though, starting at 135mm and going all the way to 165mm. It's £90.
Overall
The Griffon Performance is a well-specced saddle for the money. There is nothing ground breaking about it – it's a tried and trusted design – but it works well thanks to its shape and the firm, supportive padding.
Verdict
Good blend of cool looks, great build quality and comfort for a decent price
Make and model: PRO Griffon Performance Saddle
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
PRO says, "Designed to provide you with a better sports' bicycle experience the PRO Griffon Performance Saddle has a flat side profile and a rounded rear profile. This ensures that these saddles are ideal for less flexible riders who tend to move around on the saddle more. They feature an inmolded carbon base, set upon INOX stainless steel rails and boast lightweight EVA padding which compliments an anatomical recess to ensure comfort. Available in two sizes – 142- and 152-millimetres wide – the narrowest of which weights 209 grams the Griffon Performance Saddles are also compatible with all PRO Saddle Accessories."
It's a comfortable saddle and the shape works well for those who like to move around a lot.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Designed for less flexible riders who tend to move around on the saddle more
Anatomic recess to relieve pressure
Durable PU cover
Compatible with PRO Saddle Accessories
Base: Carbon reinforced polymer
Padding: Lightweight EVA
Rails: INOX (stainless steel) rails with optimal clearance for easy fixation
Widths: 142 and 152mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a firm and comfortable saddle that suits all kinds of riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Firm padding doesn't compress into the central channel.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'd like the option of a narrower width.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Some saddles (like the Fabric mentioned in the review) are excellent value for money, although the Griffon is priced well against most other saddles with a similar construction.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a solid performance from the PRO in terms of comfort and overall build quality.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
