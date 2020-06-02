Fabric Scoop Race Shallow Saddle 2020

The Fabric Scoop Race Shallow is a well-made, supremely comfortable saddle, with a non-slip surface and shock-absorbing titanium rails, and comes at an excellent price.

The Scoop has been around a fair few years now and has a well-deserved reputation for being a very comfortable saddle for smashing out the miles. This titanium-railed version continues the theme, impressing with its levels of comfort, build quality and value.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Undoing the cable ties from the sheet of cardboard it comes attached to – kudos to Fabric for not wasting resources on packaging – this version has a rather nice looking 'Fabric' logo running the length of the saddle. This isn't just for show, though, as it forms the grippy surface texture of the saddle.

The cover is moulded on top of a harder but flexible base that has just the right amount of give. The cover is bonded in a manner that curves over the top of the harder base, so that at no point do your legs come into contact with it and risk chafing.

Mounting the titanium rails onto my seatpost was no issue, and with 75mm of fore and aft travel marked on the rails, I was able to quickly find my ideal position.

From the first 50 metres riding on the Scoop, I was very taken with it. It felt just right, and this feeling continued for the next month or so and 650 miles of testing.

I found the titanium rails gave a slightly sprung effect, so that any potholes or rough surfaces felt slightly damped. At no point during testing did I feel that it had been a harsh ride.

I also really like the non-slip surface formed by the Fabric logo. When you pick a position, you stay stuck to it – to move backwards and forwards you have to rise up and move, rather than slide. I tested it on some of the really steep climbs around Bath – some over 30% – and found it really good for seated climbing. On descents, or fast cornering too – as long as a small patch of your posterior is on the saddle – you stay in position.

The Shallow in the name denotes the type of riding this version of the Scoop is intended for. In this case it's sportive or endurance type-riding, where most of your time is spent on the hoods, with the odd blast on the drops. As a rider who spends probably 90-95 per cent of my time on the hoods, I found this to be a pretty spot-on description. However, I did try a one-hour flat-out training session entirely on the drops, and it didn't restrict my ability to do that at all. It was still really comfy.

Fabric does a complete range of Scoop saddles at other price points and widths, to suit different riding styles, including designs for racier or more relaxed riding positions.

> How to fit and set up your saddle

I think the thing that impressed me most was that, during the whole time testing it, I didn't really have to think about it much at all – surely the sign of an excellent saddle, one that doesn't give any niggles, or uncomfortable numb feeling during the ride whatsoever.

Maintenance is also super-easy: it's just an easy wipe down to get rid of dirt or mud to get it looking like new again. The base is simple and easy to clean, unlike some saddles that have more complex undercarriages.

It was also easy to mount an Ass Saver or saddle bag to the rails.

> Buyer’s Guide: 21 of the best saddles

Looking at the Scoop's competition, Shaun found the PRO Turnix suitable for long, steady miles, but it is £30 more and has steel rails as opposed to titanium. The PRO is also slightly heavier.

Stu found the Ergon SR Comp saddle had good pressure-reducing features, with rail flex that aided to the comfort, but the finish underneath was not as tidy as the Fabric's, and it's also £20 more.

This makes the Fabric Scoop Race Shallow seem a real bargain in the marketplace, and a quick scan online shows it can be found for just over £60, which is an absolute steal for a titanium-railed saddle offering this level of comfort and quality finish. It is also designed at Fabric's headquarters in Frome, in Somerset, if supporting a UK business is important to you.

Verdict

Offering a very high level of comfort, with a classy finish and non-slip surface, the titanium-railed Scoop is a bargain

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website