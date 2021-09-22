The Pro Falcon Performance Saddle is designed for riders and racers who maintain an aggressive position. It's well made and the PU upper is grippy, easy to clean and durable. It isn't the lightest saddle out there because of the stainless steel Inox rails, but the price reflects this.
Back in 2018, we tested the previous iteration of the Falcon saddle and it impressed with its low weight and value. The new Performance model retains a flat profile but has gained some mass, weighing bang on the claimed 223g in this 142mm size; this is by no means heavy, but there are plenty of lighter saddles on the market – though they often have carbon rails and hence cost more.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
The Falcon is the most aggressive saddle in the Pro line-up, designed for 'flexible riders who have a stable position', and is available in two sizes: 132mm or 142mm.
I tend to ride in quite an aggressive position and found that although the padding is firm, the Falcon is perfectly fine for longer training rides as well as short crits.
If you're looking for a saddle for riding to the shops then this isn't likely to be the one; in a more upright position (I tried it on my more relaxed gravel bike as well) I found myself shuffling about trying to get comfy, whereas when hunched over in the drops I quickly found where I wanted to perch and remained there.
As always, though, saddle choice is very personal and what works for some people doesn't work for others – what I find comfortable might, to you, feel like sitting on a bed of nails, or what is uncomfortable for me might make you feel like you’re floating on a cushion of air.
The PU cover not only prevents any unwanted slippage but is also easy to clean, and it's showing no signs of wear after 2,000km which bodes well for its durability.
Unlike other saddles in the Pro range, the Falcon is only available with the 'anatomic recess' which is designed to relieve pressure on the perineum region. When riding with a big drop between saddle and bar, the hips are rotated forward, increasing pressure on soft tissue areas, which is why many saddles designed for racing are now so short. The Falcon isn't a short saddle so relies on this central cutout to relieve pressure in this area.
The Pro logos are understated, and the full black look means it'll match nearly any bike. However, the black paint on the rails can wear over time, revealing the silver underneath, though this is only a problem if you're moving it about a lot or swapping it between bikes, like I was.
The rails are generously marked to help with setting up the saddle, and the packaging also acts as a template for fore-aft positioning which is a clever and genuinely useful touch.
> How to fit and set up your saddle
On the underside, you'll find two screws that can be used with a host of Pro and compatible accessories such as saddlebags, lights, and GoPros. The base of the saddle is made of a carbon-reinforced polymer and provides a stiff platform; there is a little flex for helping to damp vibrations on rougher roads, but it's not the most forgiving.
At £89.99 the Falcon Performance seems fairly priced considering the current market, and is slightly cheaper than the Pro Turnix (£99.99) which uses similar materials but has a less aggressive shape.
If carbon rails are a must, Pro also makes the Falcon in a Team version, which drops a few grams but will set you back £179.99.
I recently tested the lighter Orro X Repente saddle which is 180g, but that is more expensive at £149.99 and doesn't have the useful mounting points on the underside.
It is possible to get a saddle of a similar shape for less – the Fabric Line Race Shallow, for example, is £74.99 but it also carries a small weight penalty (243g).
> Buyer’s Guide: 31 of the best saddles
Overall, the Falcon Performance is a durable saddle that feels excellently made and has useful mounts on the underside. The flat profile means it's best suited for riders with an aggressive position, and though it is towards the premium end of saddles with steel, manganese or titanium rails, it seems fair considering its weight, and appears built to last.
Verdict
Quality saddle for aggressive riding positions
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Pro Falcon Performance Saddle
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Pro says, "The PRO Falcon Performance Saddle is a saddle designed for flexible riders who have a stable position on the saddle and features a carbon reinforced base, set on stainless steel rails.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Pro lists these highlights:
Designed for flexible riders who have a stable position on the saddle
Anatomic recess to relieve pressure
Lightweight carbon base and rails [NB The rails are Inox, stainless steel, not carbon]
Durable PU cover
Compatible with PRO Saddle Accessories
Base: Reinforced Carbon
Padding: lightweight EVA
Rails: Stainless Steel Rails
Widths: 132 and 142mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Impressive build quality.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Quite stiff; the carbon-reinforced base is quite unyielding and doesn't flex much, and it's in its element for fast road riding.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Not bad for the money, but there are lighter.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Saddle comfort is very personal, but this has all the right ingredients to keep the riders it's designed for happy.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Seems built to last, but it's near the premium end of the scale for an alloy-railed (I'm talking steel, manganese or titanium) saddle.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed well – comfortable on long and short rides and no signs of premature wear.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Many positions on the saddle because of its length and width.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'd probably go for a lighter option.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As mentioned in the review, just under £100 seems to be the going rate for an alloy-railed saddle with carbon-reinforced base. It's slightly cheaper than the similar but less aggressive Pro Turnix saddle, and is lighter than cheaper saddles, such as the Fabric Race Shallow.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: well made and high quality. The flat profile provides multiple positions while the cutout reduces pressure in the perineum region. I found it comfortable on long and short rides, it's priced about right for its weight, and the PU upper feels durable and has no signs of wear after 2,000km.
Age: 23 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
I have no idea but maybe there might be someone here who could offer to help them out? Even with all the hard-left types here there must be one or...
Archway?!
Totally agree with your thoughts on this. You could also take it further by looking at how inappropriate women's bicycles are for daily utility...
Inspector Kevin, you talk a lot of sense. Do you fancy moving to Surrey?! Or maybe getting yourself promoted to a senior police job involved in...
If you don't want to get involved in the debate why post something so vague?...
I think you are reading too much into it, the photos used relating to ride on the Goodwood site were obviously "library/stock" photos because the...
Makes sense - as with so many cycling matters, all about perception I guess!!
Swearing so absolutely offends little piggy, the video will be immediately stamped 'no action'.
That's the Cardiff Blues/ Cardiff RFC (Rugby), they are right in the city centre....
It shouldn't be as fine as that Simon. Difficult to judge by the angle of the pic but for me, the 2mm hidden trim screw is right out against the...