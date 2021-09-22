The Pro Falcon Performance Saddle is designed for riders and racers who maintain an aggressive position. It's well made and the PU upper is grippy, easy to clean and durable. It isn't the lightest saddle out there because of the stainless steel Inox rails, but the price reflects this.

Back in 2018, we tested the previous iteration of the Falcon saddle and it impressed with its low weight and value. The new Performance model retains a flat profile but has gained some mass, weighing bang on the claimed 223g in this 142mm size; this is by no means heavy, but there are plenty of lighter saddles on the market – though they often have carbon rails and hence cost more.

The Falcon is the most aggressive saddle in the Pro line-up, designed for 'flexible riders who have a stable position', and is available in two sizes: 132mm or 142mm.

I tend to ride in quite an aggressive position and found that although the padding is firm, the Falcon is perfectly fine for longer training rides as well as short crits.

If you're looking for a saddle for riding to the shops then this isn't likely to be the one; in a more upright position (I tried it on my more relaxed gravel bike as well) I found myself shuffling about trying to get comfy, whereas when hunched over in the drops I quickly found where I wanted to perch and remained there.

As always, though, saddle choice is very personal and what works for some people doesn't work for others – what I find comfortable might, to you, feel like sitting on a bed of nails, or what is uncomfortable for me might make you feel like you’re floating on a cushion of air.

The PU cover not only prevents any unwanted slippage but is also easy to clean, and it's showing no signs of wear after 2,000km which bodes well for its durability.

Unlike other saddles in the Pro range, the Falcon is only available with the 'anatomic recess' which is designed to relieve pressure on the perineum region. When riding with a big drop between saddle and bar, the hips are rotated forward, increasing pressure on soft tissue areas, which is why many saddles designed for racing are now so short. The Falcon isn't a short saddle so relies on this central cutout to relieve pressure in this area.

The Pro logos are understated, and the full black look means it'll match nearly any bike. However, the black paint on the rails can wear over time, revealing the silver underneath, though this is only a problem if you're moving it about a lot or swapping it between bikes, like I was.

The rails are generously marked to help with setting up the saddle, and the packaging also acts as a template for fore-aft positioning which is a clever and genuinely useful touch.

On the underside, you'll find two screws that can be used with a host of Pro and compatible accessories such as saddlebags, lights, and GoPros. The base of the saddle is made of a carbon-reinforced polymer and provides a stiff platform; there is a little flex for helping to damp vibrations on rougher roads, but it's not the most forgiving.

At £89.99 the Falcon Performance seems fairly priced considering the current market, and is slightly cheaper than the Pro Turnix (£99.99) which uses similar materials but has a less aggressive shape.

If carbon rails are a must, Pro also makes the Falcon in a Team version, which drops a few grams but will set you back £179.99.

I recently tested the lighter Orro X Repente saddle which is 180g, but that is more expensive at £149.99 and doesn't have the useful mounting points on the underside.

It is possible to get a saddle of a similar shape for less – the Fabric Line Race Shallow, for example, is £74.99 but it also carries a small weight penalty (243g).

Overall, the Falcon Performance is a durable saddle that feels excellently made and has useful mounts on the underside. The flat profile means it's best suited for riders with an aggressive position, and though it is towards the premium end of saddles with steel, manganese or titanium rails, it seems fair considering its weight, and appears built to last.

Verdict

Quality saddle for aggressive riding positions

