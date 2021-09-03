The PRO Turnix Performance Saddle has an anatomic cutout, a carbon-reinforced base and stainless steel rails, and is usefully light. It offers a firm ride that's great for putting the power down through the pedals, but it's maybe too firm for gravel or dirt. The quality is impressive for the price, though, and it and looks very smart to boot.

Pro says this is designed for moderately flexible riders who prefer a balanced pressure distribution, and this particular version (there are six) marries a lightweight carbon-reinforced base to stainless steel rails and a durable-feeling (and easy to clean) polyurethane cover. I tested the 142mm width (you can also get 132, 142 and 152mm).

The Turnix is very nicely constructed, with neat details such as the PRO logos and a dimpled section on one side. The underside is even more impressive, with very tidy lugs for the rails – they almost look like a set of aerofoils from behind. There are also a two bolt holes for securely attaching quite a range of accessories – think GoPros, race numbers and saddle bags.

The Turnix is a fair bit stiffer than I expected. Despite the cutout, the base is quite unyielding and really doesn't flex much, and I felt none of the slightly springy feel I usually do with stainless steel rails.

The main comfort comes from the small amount of cushioning in the PU cover, and the cutout. It works though, or at least it does for me – I didn't suffer any numbness or soreness during the two month test period, which included some 100km+ rides in very hot July weather.

The PRO Turnix is really in its element during fast road riding; you can really lever against that stiff base while sticking as much power through the cranks as you can muster. As it's fairly long at 275mm you can also get very far forward, right on the rivet for head down sprints. Here it becomes slightly squashier, too. I appreciated this, as some saddles can dig at the front as the cushioning thins out.

It's easy to slide fore and aft, too, as there's none of the sticky feeling some saddles have that can almost anchor you to the spot.

Reposition to the back, on the rounded and raised tail, and again the stiffness helps – it's good for recruiting glute muscles for those long hill climbs. I found the Turnix slightly more comfortable tilted forward by a few degrees to lift that rear end up slightly.

The stiffness does mean it's best suited to road use, though. On a gravel bike I found it too jarring when hitting the bumps. And while we're on minor niggles, a small amount of black paint scuffed off when adjusting this in the clamp; perhaps it would have been better to keep them unpainted.

Value

At just under £100, the Turnix is about market rate for a carbon reinforced saddle with stainless rails, and the quality is impressive. In fact, it's arguably better-finished than the more expensive (£129.99) Fizik Antares R3 Open, which also has a carbon-reinforced base but aluminium rails, plus dimensions that are almost identical to the millimetre. The Turnix is also lighter than the 227g Antares R3.

Personally I have an Antares, and I have to say, the Pro Turnix is the more nicely-made saddle, in my opinion.

The Astute Star Lite VT also features a cutout and a similar raised rear end (and a more squashy front end for getting down in the drops), and though it has carbon rails it's still heavier than the Turnix at 220g. It's also considerably more money at £179.99.

If you're looking to spend less, the Selle San Marco Mantra Dynamic is similar (if not carbon reinforced) and sits on steel rails, and is just a few grams heavier at 217g. It's around £15 lighter on the wallet at £84.99.

Overall

It goes without saying (although I still have to say it...) that saddle fit is subjective, but with six Turnix models PRO is doing its best to appeal to everyone – assuming you're after a long, stiff saddle in the first place, of course. I found this version suited me extremely well, and liked the firm base that's ideal for fast road riding, sprints and high cadence power-spinning up hills. The high quality and low weight are impressive, too.

Verdict

Long, stiff-based and great for fast road riding, yet usefully comfortable too

