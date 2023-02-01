The Prime Tool Roll is a convenient way to carry a basic tool kit and to keep it organised while you work, but more attachment options would be nice.
> Buy now: Prime Tool Roll for £12.99 from Wiggle
When you unroll it, you find three pockets in the Prime Tool Roll – one larger and two smaller. The big pocket's large enough for an inner tube or two, while the smaller ones will take a multi-tool, tyre levers and the like.
Props for Prime for not falling into the 'black cat in a coal cellar' trap. The interior is lined with silver-grey fabric so you can actually see your stuff, and the outer fabric is water resistant. There are no zips or other sealed closures, though, so water gets in eventually, although I found it took a couple of hours in wet conditions to get the contents a bit damp. Don't carry sensitive electronics in there and you'll be fine.
The Prime Tool Roll comfortably carried a multi-tool, inner tube, small screwdriver, chain tool, tyre levers, spoke key, patch kit, and a couple of chain quick links. There's room for a CO2 cartridge too.
> Cycling emergency essentials: the 10 things you should take with you on every ride
You then close the flap, pull the elasticated band around it and use the outer strap and buckle to attach it to your bike – I found it fit best under the saddle.
To use your tools you take the Tool Roll completely off the bike and fold it out, and this is where a tool roll shines over carrying tools in a seat pack. For a start, everything has a place so it's easy to work in an organised manner. Plus, as long as you've packed it sensibly, the roll keeps your spare tubes away from pointy things like screwdrivers that might damage them. That organising power is worth the price of entry.
It's a pity Wiggle CRC hasn't come up with more mounting options. The strap and buckle design makes hanging it from your saddle rails pretty much compulsory, and you have to take it off to use it. If you could strap it to, say, the seatpost or other frame tube it'd be a more practical proposition.
Value
There's been a bit of a resurgence of tool rolls in the last few years thanks to the 'be prepared' philosophy of the gravel scene, and many of them beat the Prime Tool Roll on value (at least at rrp – it's currently £12.99, which makes it a bit of a bargain).
For £21.99, check out the Lezyne Roll Caddy (which Stu tested back in 2015, when it was just £15.99), or £32.99 gets you the Topeak Burrito Wrap, which offers more attachment options than the Prime Tool Roll (read George's review from 2020 for more).
> 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike
At just £15 the Altura Tool Roll – another one tested by Stu, last year – is a bit of a bargain and looks good in waxed cotton.
Alternatively, if you want to carry a tool roll in a large seatpack or like that, you'll find lots of small tool rolls on eBay and Amazon from as little as £4.
Conclusions
As long as you can live with only being able to mount it under your saddle, the Prime Tool Roll is a good package but only at the current discounted price. For £30 there are better options.
Who should buy the Prime Tool Roll?
If you like your tools well organised – there's a proper boy scout air about tool rolls – and don't mind using the space under your seat for something other than a bag, this is a good piece of kit.
Verdict
Practical tool organisation at a good price if you grab it while it's still discounted
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Prime Tool Roll
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's an organiser for your tools. Or as Wiggle puts it:
"The Prime Tool Roll is a perfect solution for riders who want to keep their tools stored neatly and safely. Whether you're travelling to your next event or simply wanting to keep everything in one place in your home workshop.
This tool roll is made from a multi-layer reinforced nylon material that's designed for maximum strength, while also being water-resistant. A perfect choice for storing your essential bike tools, this model is easy to use and provides quick and simple tool access when you need it. Coming complete with a high-quality WJ buckle that clips together, its secure and effective design makes finding and transporting your tools as easy as possible."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Wiggle lists:
Material: Multi-layer reinforced water-resistant Nylon / Polyester fabric
Buckle: High-quality WJ buckle
Length: 225mm
Width: 330mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Tidily stitched from water-resistant ripstop nylon.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It does the job of holding your tools well, but I'd like it to be able to hold my tools in more places on the bike.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
If we were scoring on actual price rather than rrp this would be higher – for its current £12.99 it's a bargain. But then we'd have to compare it with other discounted prices (though none of those mentioned are as heavily discounted).
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. Not really much more you can say about a tool holder – it either works or it doesn't!
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Keeping tools organised and to hand; silver-grey lining.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Only being able to mount it under the saddle.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Lezyne Roll Caddy is £21.99, or £32.99 gets you the Topeak Burrito Wrap, which offers more attachment options than the Prime Tool Roll. At just £15 the Altura Tool Roll is a bit of a bargain and looks good in waxed cotton.
They're all better value than the Prime Tool Roll at rrp, but you can currently get the Prime roll for just £12.99. (You can also find those alternatives for less than rrp, too.)
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Only at the discounted price.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, for £12.99.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good tool roll, as long as you can live with its limitations when it comes to mounting points. There's nothing amazingly great or terrible about it, but it does the job.
Age: 56 Height: 5ft 11in Weight: 100kg
I usually ride: Scapin Style My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, mtb,
If reprimanded by a cyclist for breaking a rule you must:...
Yeah, this website is a pretty horrible experience without an adblocker.
The absolute obscenity is that having pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to begin this specimen is still entitled to a minimum 10%...
As an American, I can only apologize that my country is home to so many self-involved and self-important dickheads like Reiner and Brewer. I've...
No surprises that it's an Audi A3, it had to be that or a BMW 1 series....
It wasn't a crash; it was an assault. Calling this a crash is like describing someone getting pushed down the stairs as a "slip.'' Words matters....
I like a belted Galloway! The mint humbug of bovines. Presumably used because of their markings to avoid friendly fire incidents?
I think we've had enough silliness here. Move along!
It's not cherry picking....
I'm an off-road drop-bar rider, none of this applies to me! 😁