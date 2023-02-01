The Prime Tool Roll is a convenient way to carry a basic tool kit and to keep it organised while you work, but more attachment options would be nice.

When you unroll it, you find three pockets in the Prime Tool Roll – one larger and two smaller. The big pocket's large enough for an inner tube or two, while the smaller ones will take a multi-tool, tyre levers and the like.

Props for Prime for not falling into the 'black cat in a coal cellar' trap. The interior is lined with silver-grey fabric so you can actually see your stuff, and the outer fabric is water resistant. There are no zips or other sealed closures, though, so water gets in eventually, although I found it took a couple of hours in wet conditions to get the contents a bit damp. Don't carry sensitive electronics in there and you'll be fine.

The Prime Tool Roll comfortably carried a multi-tool, inner tube, small screwdriver, chain tool, tyre levers, spoke key, patch kit, and a couple of chain quick links. There's room for a CO2 cartridge too.

You then close the flap, pull the elasticated band around it and use the outer strap and buckle to attach it to your bike – I found it fit best under the saddle.

To use your tools you take the Tool Roll completely off the bike and fold it out, and this is where a tool roll shines over carrying tools in a seat pack. For a start, everything has a place so it's easy to work in an organised manner. Plus, as long as you've packed it sensibly, the roll keeps your spare tubes away from pointy things like screwdrivers that might damage them. That organising power is worth the price of entry.

It's a pity Wiggle CRC hasn't come up with more mounting options. The strap and buckle design makes hanging it from your saddle rails pretty much compulsory, and you have to take it off to use it. If you could strap it to, say, the seatpost or other frame tube it'd be a more practical proposition.

Value

There's been a bit of a resurgence of tool rolls in the last few years thanks to the 'be prepared' philosophy of the gravel scene, and many of them beat the Prime Tool Roll on value (at least at rrp – it's currently £12.99, which makes it a bit of a bargain).

For £21.99, check out the Lezyne Roll Caddy (which Stu tested back in 2015, when it was just £15.99), or £32.99 gets you the Topeak Burrito Wrap, which offers more attachment options than the Prime Tool Roll (read George's review from 2020 for more).

At just £15 the Altura Tool Roll – another one tested by Stu, last year – is a bit of a bargain and looks good in waxed cotton.

Alternatively, if you want to carry a tool roll in a large seatpack or like that, you'll find lots of small tool rolls on eBay and Amazon from as little as £4.

Conclusions

As long as you can live with only being able to mount it under your saddle, the Prime Tool Roll is a good package but only at the current discounted price. For £30 there are better options.

Who should buy the Prime Tool Roll?

If you like your tools well organised – there's a proper boy scout air about tool rolls – and don't mind using the space under your seat for something other than a bag, this is a good piece of kit.

Verdict

Practical tool organisation at a good price if you grab it while it's still discounted

