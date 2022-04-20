The Altura Tool Roll is big enough to get carry your essentials and works well whether it's fitted to your saddle or stuffed in a rear pocket. The fabric does a good job of keeping the weather out too, and it's cheap compared with the opposition.
The Tool Roll is made from the same 12oz waxed cotton used for Altura's Heritage range of bags, which is hardwearing and impressively water resistant – ideal for something that is likely to be sat taking a load of spray from your rear tyre.
Inside you'll find four pockets of varying sizes which I filled with a CO2 canister and head, a pack of patches, 700C x 25mm inner tube and a tyre lever. Each pocket is deep enough to keep things secure when riding over rough terrain, helped by the upper flap of material which, when the pack is rolled up, creates a kind of cover across the top, stopping things falling out or getting wet in all but the heaviest of rain.
The fabric, when new at least, isn't the most supple and I did find it a bit tricky getting some of the taller items in and out underneath that flap. It does add security though, and the material is softening the more I use it.
To fit the Tool Roll below your saddle there's a lengthy Velcro strap that you feed through the rails before pulling tight. It stayed perfectly in place when using it on my gravel bike.
If you haven't got anything bulky inside, the Tool Roll can slot easily into a jersey pocket, and barely takes up any room in a frame bag or rucksack.
Quality-wise, it's well made with tough stitching throughout, and the waxed cotton is very durable.
One downside to a tool roll over a saddle bag is that you have to remove it from the bike every time you want to get something out of it, but on the upside, I really like having a tool set that I can roll out on the ground next to the bike – especially important when off-road or in the dark where having a roll means you can keep your tools easily in sight.
At £15 the Tool Roll is competitive when compared with similar designs – the Topeak Burrito, for example, which George tested in 2020, is now £32.99, and Lezyne's dependable Roll Caddy, which I've been using since testing it in 2015, has gone up to £22. It does come with a zipped valuables pocket, though.
Overall, the Tool Roll is great for holding your tools securely and protected from the weather, and it's very well made for the money.
Verdict
Well-made tool pack that'll carry your essentials while keeping them dry and secure
Make and model: Altura Tool Roll
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Altura says, "The Altura Cycling Tool Roll is a simple on-bike storage solution crafted from the same 12oz waxed cotton with a water-resistant finish as our Heritage range. Reflective detailing makes it easier to find in low light whilst the hook and loop fastening makes it quick and easy to use."
Simple and secure fitment to the bike, with enough space to carry the essentials.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Altura lists:
- 12oz waxed cotton fabric
- Water-resistant finish
- Reflective detailing
- Hyperlon strap
- Hook and loop fastening for quick attach and release
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Decent water resistance and it can carry your basic essentials tool-wise.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Secure fit to the bike.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Stiff fabric can make it a bit tricky to pack.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price compares well. Topeak's Burrito Wrap, which is similar in design and size, is more than double the price at £32.99. Lezyne's Roll Caddy is more expensive than the Altura too, at £22.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Altura Tool Roll isn't the easiest to get stuff in and out of compared with some, but once in there your tools will be held securely and protected from the elements. The quality is good, especially for the price.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
