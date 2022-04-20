The Altura Tool Roll is big enough to get carry your essentials and works well whether it's fitted to your saddle or stuffed in a rear pocket. The fabric does a good job of keeping the weather out too, and it's cheap compared with the opposition.

The Tool Roll is made from the same 12oz waxed cotton used for Altura's Heritage range of bags, which is hardwearing and impressively water resistant – ideal for something that is likely to be sat taking a load of spray from your rear tyre.

Inside you'll find four pockets of varying sizes which I filled with a CO2 canister and head, a pack of patches, 700C x 25mm inner tube and a tyre lever. Each pocket is deep enough to keep things secure when riding over rough terrain, helped by the upper flap of material which, when the pack is rolled up, creates a kind of cover across the top, stopping things falling out or getting wet in all but the heaviest of rain.

The fabric, when new at least, isn't the most supple and I did find it a bit tricky getting some of the taller items in and out underneath that flap. It does add security though, and the material is softening the more I use it.

To fit the Tool Roll below your saddle there's a lengthy Velcro strap that you feed through the rails before pulling tight. It stayed perfectly in place when using it on my gravel bike.

If you haven't got anything bulky inside, the Tool Roll can slot easily into a jersey pocket, and barely takes up any room in a frame bag or rucksack.

> Emergency essentials: the 10 things you should take with you on every ride

Quality-wise, it's well made with tough stitching throughout, and the waxed cotton is very durable.

One downside to a tool roll over a saddle bag is that you have to remove it from the bike every time you want to get something out of it, but on the upside, I really like having a tool set that I can roll out on the ground next to the bike – especially important when off-road or in the dark where having a roll means you can keep your tools easily in sight.

> Seatpacks v pockets: what's the best way to carry stuff on a ride?

At £15 the Tool Roll is competitive when compared with similar designs – the Topeak Burrito, for example, which George tested in 2020, is now £32.99, and Lezyne's dependable Roll Caddy, which I've been using since testing it in 2015, has gone up to £22. It does come with a zipped valuables pocket, though.

Overall, the Tool Roll is great for holding your tools securely and protected from the weather, and it's very well made for the money.

Verdict

Well-made tool pack that'll carry your essentials while keeping them dry and secure

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website