The Topeak Burrito Wrap is a nicely made storage option for those looking for a little more space and versatility than a seatpack or small saddlebag provides, and don't mind too much about a little moisture getting in.
Like a traditional tool roll, the Burrito has three internal compartments for your essentials, which are then rolled up and held in place by elastic straps, and the whole thing is secured by a strap that runs around the outside of the pack.
> Find your nearest dealer here
One of the benefits of wraps over saddlebags is that they can be attached to various places on the frame rather than just the seatpost or saddle. For instance, on a couple of rides where I was testing a rear light that I needed to see more clearly, I simply strapped the Burrito to my top tube without any issues. It can be attached anywhere there's space on your frame. I took it on a few rough rides over uneven roads and it stayed in place securely throughout.
Attachment is simple: the wide Velcro strap, stitched at one end to the pack, runs around the rolled-up Burrito and the tube, seatpost or saddle rails – wherever you're choosing to mount it – then threads through a plastic loop and doubles back on itself.
The one slight downside to wraps compared with seatpacks and saddle bags is that they need to be completely removed in order to get anything out. With this Burrito it isn't too much of a pain, as it is much simpler to reattach than some.
The three compartments in the wrap provide enough storage space to carry everything that I needed for a long ride. I could quite easily fit in a spare tube, patches, mini-pump, levers and multi-tool, with plenty of space to spare if I needed anything else.
> Emergency essentials: 10 things to take with you every ride
A single flap covers all three pockets and is held in place with a Velcro tab. This provides some protection from the elements, but a little water and dirt can get in so I wouldn't recommend using it for a phone or any electronics.
Its RRP of £27.99 is reasonable given the quality of construction and the amount of storage it offers, but you can get a similar design from Lezyne for £18. It's also a few quid more than the 76 Projects Piggy Zip Case at £25, which has a similar strap attachment and offers a little more protection, though it doesn't have the same flexibility or capacity. It is a lot cheaper than Silca’s Grande Americano seat roll, though.
> Read more road.cc saddlebag reviews here
Overall, I was impressed with the Burrito. It provides enough storage capacity for everything I need, and more, on a long ride, and can be mounted in a variety of positions on the bike. It isn't as element-proof as some saddlebags, but it keeps out almost everything and I reckon is a hit worth taking.
Verdict
Practical and versatile way to carry your ride essentials
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Topeak Burrito Wrap
Size tested: 15 x 10.5 x 2 cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says, "A compact roll-up with three compartments and internal organizers to keep gear and small items neatly in place."
This is essentially what it does: it keeps everything in place as it should without too much fuss.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Topeak:
COMPARTMENTS: 3
MATERIAL: Polyethylene / Engineering grade polymer. Durable water repellent and stain resistant coating.
COMPATIBILITY: Fits inner tube sizes -26' x 1.75 - 29' x 19/2.35 and 700c. Topeak CO2 inflater, CO2 cartridges, Tire levers
BAG ATTACHMENT: Secure strap
MOUNT: Saddle rails, Underneath top tube
SIZE 15 x 10.5 x 2 cm / 5.9' x 4.1' x 0.8'
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
It is well made with nice thick straps, no zips to break, and high quality Velcro that sticks down even when wet.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Fitted everything in that I needed and attached securely to my bike, whether on the top tube or saddle rails.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The material used is thick and robust with strong straps that would seem likely to last.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well; I could fit in everything that I needed for a long ride, it stayed in place securely, and although it didn't keep everything completely dry it wasn't really enough moisture to be worried about.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The strap – it is a really simple thing, but it gives you the ability to mount it in multiple different ways, so if you don't want it on your saddle it's simple to strap it to your top tube.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really jumps out, but as with all wraps it needs to be completely removed in order to get things out.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Lezyne's Roll Caddy is £18, and it's £3 more than the 76 Projects Piggy Zip Case, but that doesn't have the same flexibility or capacity.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a practical and versatile way to carry your ride essentials. It would be good if it was a bit more weatherproof, but in reality the amount of water and mud that gets in is minimal and unlikely to do any damage.
Age: 32 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
1) will I really experience a lot of difference in power transfer and delivery?...
It does depend on how much you weigh, how powerful you are, and what sort of riding you will do. I wouldn't want a 20 spoke rear wheel for myself,...
I'm feeling quite stubborn about the green and yellow tops I own. Maybe I'll wear them, but Not for this reason, Mr Magoo....
Spray GT85 over the SPD pedal face, both sides. Stops it for a month or two.
Just buy a bike and put it where you intend to keep it. If I care home and there was a new handbag/shoes/bike/laptop/nintendo she bought herself on...
They are a pain in the rear, a load of multi tools wont come with one, same with torque wrench bits, and if you get a cheap tool they are more...
In response to dumb statements like "Cyclists should have numberplates / insurance / be tested like drivers"...
That's a great tip, thanks....
"Thank you for getting in touch. Rod Liddle’s remark was not intended to be taken seriously. We’re sorry he’s caused offence."...