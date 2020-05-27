The Topeak Burrito Wrap is a nicely made storage option for those looking for a little more space and versatility than a seatpack or small saddlebag provides, and don't mind too much about a little moisture getting in.​

Like a traditional tool roll, the Burrito has three internal compartments for your essentials, which are then rolled up and held in place by elastic straps, and the whole thing is secured by a strap that runs around the outside of the pack.

One of the benefits of wraps over saddlebags is that they can be attached to various places on the frame rather than just the seatpost or saddle. For instance, on a couple of rides where I was testing a rear light that I needed to see more clearly, I simply strapped the Burrito to my top tube without any issues. It can be attached anywhere there's space on your frame. I took it on a few rough rides over uneven roads and it stayed in place securely throughout.

Attachment is simple: the wide Velcro strap, stitched at one end to the pack, runs around the rolled-up Burrito and the tube, seatpost or saddle rails – wherever you're choosing to mount it – then threads through a plastic loop and doubles back on itself.

The one slight downside to wraps compared with seatpacks and saddle bags is that they need to be completely removed in order to get anything out. With this Burrito it isn't too much of a pain, as it is much simpler to reattach than some.

The three compartments in the wrap provide enough storage space to carry everything that I needed for a long ride. I could quite easily fit in a spare tube, patches, mini-pump, levers and multi-tool, with plenty of space to spare if I needed anything else.

A single flap covers all three pockets and is held in place with a Velcro tab. This provides some protection from the elements, but a little water and dirt can get in so I wouldn't recommend using it for a phone or any electronics.

Its RRP of £27.99 is reasonable given the quality of construction and the amount of storage it offers, but you can get a similar design from Lezyne for £18. It's also a few quid more than the 76 Projects Piggy Zip Case at £25, which has a similar strap attachment and offers a little more protection, though it doesn't have the same flexibility or capacity. It is a lot cheaper than Silca’s Grande Americano seat roll, though.

Overall, I was impressed with the Burrito. It provides enough storage capacity for everything I need, and more, on a long ride, and can be mounted in a variety of positions on the bike. It isn't as element-proof as some saddlebags, but it keeps out almost everything and I reckon is a hit worth taking.

Verdict

Practical and versatile way to carry your ride essentials

