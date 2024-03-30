Prestacycle Prestaratchet Micro with 6 Bits Set and Stand

The Prestacycle Prestaratchet Micro kit with six bits and stand is strong and versatile – it takes any 1/4in bit you've got – but you'll also need strong fingers for getting those bits back out. And a flat and more packable holder would make more sense than the round stand.
This is a strong steel tool with a positive-feeling reversible ratchet, and within the limits of its leverage – it's only 92mm long – it's very useful. It's certainly more comfortable to use than a regular hex key, thanks to the thick end with its little channels for grip.
Prestacycle says this is rated for up to 40Nm of force, and it certainly feels sturdy enough to take it if your hands can.
You need quite strong fingers for swapping bits, though, as once clicked in they're seriously in there, and the bits' short, smooth shapes don't give you much to pull. It needs a serious death grip to unplug one. If your hands are greasy or wet, it's practically impossible.
I quite often resorted to using one of the other bits to poke the installed one out from the back. Prestacycle notes that, 'The patented Ratchet head firmly holds bits in place without a magnet,' but ironically the socket in the handle end does use a magnet, holds the bits perfectly securely, and doesn't require the finger strength of a legless freeclimber to remove them.
Similar micro-ratchets from Lezyne and Wera are far easier to use in this regard.
It's not that easy to pull the bits from the holder either, and there's no way to poke these out as they sit in blind holes. It's best to lever them out sideways like rotten teeth, bending the plastic out of the way. It's tough and flexy plastic, so that causes no issues. At least they're not going to fall out and get lost, I suppose.
Prestacycle calls this part a 'stand', and it certainly works well as one, but why does a small, portable tool need a stand in the first place? I'd much rather see a slim, flat design that minimised bulk in a bag or pocket. This one is unavoidably a chunk whether attached to the tool or not.
It comes with 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex bits, a T25 Torx and a Phillips head screwdriver, which is a decent selection. You can of course add whatever 1/4in bits you need, or easily replace them when they wear (though they're strong and well cut), which is a big advantage of a ratchet handle like this. The downside (over a regular multi-tool) is that small separate parts can be dropped and lost.
Value
At £18, this is well priced – it's much cheaper than the alternatives I mentioned above. The Lezyne Ratchet Kit is £40, for instance (though it includes an extension, has more bits and functions, and comes in a case), and the Wera Zyklop Bicycle Set 9 is £53.99. That has a fine-tooth mechanism, nine bits and is rated up to 65Nm, and also comes in a suitably slim holder.
To sum up, while this is less easy to use, it's also less than half the price.
Overall
The quality here feels good and the price is attractive. An easy way to eject the bits would seriously improve it, however – especially when your hands are wet or dirty – and a slim and packable holder, rather than a round stand, would make more sense. Nevertheless, for the money this is good; micro ratchets like this can be really useful.
Verdict
Strong and well made, but a few small tweaks would make it far easier to use
Make and model: Prestacycle Prestaratchet Micro with 6 Bits Set and Stand
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Prestacycle says: "Pocket Micro Ratchet is a compact, lightweight design perfect for all purposes! The Patented reversible thumb-wheel ratchet head is rated to up-to 40Nm of total force, so this tool can even be used to install and remove Pedals.
"Prestacycle Micro Ratchet is compatible with all tool bit sets from Prestacycle and all standard 1/4in bits. The patented Ratchet head firmly holds bits in place without a magnet. Releasing the bit is simple with a finger-press into the hole on the top. The ratchet offers an easy to use thumb wheel to speed screw installation and removal. The ratchet reverse knob is easily accessible right on top of the tool."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Prestacycle lists:
Micro Ratchet with 1/4in bits set and round bit holder tool stand.
Remove and install all kinds of Bolts and Screws on your Bike and more!
Patented Reversible Ratchet with thumb wheel.
Heavy-duty design withstands up to 40Nm of force.
Uses standard 1/4" Hex bits of all sizes.
Only 3 5/8 inches (92mm) long
Tool weight is only 28 Grams!
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Strong and comfortable in the hand, but the bits are quite hard to swap.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Broad, smooth end makes it comfortable to crank hard.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Cheaper than many rivals.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The ratcheting tool works well, but removing bits is awkward – and so is the plastic holder.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Ratchet works well, tool feels strong, takes any standard bits.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Bits are hard to remove from both tool and holder; and the round holder stows awkwardly.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£18 is pretty cheap for this kind of thing.
Did you enjoy using the product? Sort of.
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? With caveats.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is well made, has a good ratchet and feels tough, but removing bits can be unnecessarily hard. Also the round 'stand' seems an odd choice for an inherently portable tool as it's bulky. As it is it's good, but with a flat bit holder and gentler grasp to make bit-swapping easy, it could easily score higher – especially considering the price.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
