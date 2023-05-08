Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR (Made in Italy)

This is the latest version of the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR, a tyre that Pirelli claims is a massive 24% smoother than its predecessor while also reducing the risk of punctures. Those are some big claims, and while difficult to prove away from the lab, they certainly feel impressive out on the open road. The only problem is that the performance isn't the only thing that has risen by a large percentage, the price has also been inflated by quite a degree...

I last reviewed the P Zero Race TLR in 2020 and was impressed – and I clearly wasn't the only one. The amount of brands that send in their high-end race bikes fitted with these tyres shows their wide-ranging appeal alongside the likes of the Continental GP5000 and Schwalbe's One.

That 24% increase in smoothness has been recorded in-house by Pirelli testing the old and the new versions in a 28mm size. I've also been running them both side by side – not a perfectly scientific test as the old tyre is 26mm, the new one 28mm, but I've tried to balance the pressures to make it as accurate as possible. And I'd definitely say the latest version is more comfortable on dimpled, broken sections of tarmac – and that's really saying something, as I was very impressed with the previous model.

That's because the biggest change to these new P Zeros is in the casing, creating a very supple tyre that can roll through the rough sections even at the higher tyre pressures I prefer.

Early tubeless tyres didn't have a lot of feel to them when compared to something like an open tubular with a high thread count of around 300 TPI (threads per inch). Take a look at Jamie's review of the Challenge Criterium RS Handmade TR tyres if you want to know more about this.

But tubeless tyres have improved over the years, with many now giving a ride quality similar to that of standard clinchers, especially at higher price points. These Pirellis take it to the next level though, exceeding their comparatively modest 120 TPI count.

Pirelli calls the casing SpeedCORE and, for the moment at least, Pirelli is only using it on this Race TLR tyre.

Pirelli says that it's a unique design, which adds an aramid layer within the tyre's rubber, giving a more supple feel than the more common separate bead-to-bead aramid layer. You then get the nylon casing layers for added puncture protection.

I can't vouch for the effectiveness of SpeedCORE against punctures, as I tend to suffer very few punctures and, true to form, I suffered none during the review period.

Greater suppleness from a tyre also makes for greater speed, as the tyre spends more time in contact with the ground on rough road surfaces. We're not talking night and day differences here, but it's a subtle improvement over the earlier tyre, and one that's definitely beneficial if you like a lot of feedback from the road.

Pirelli has stuck with the SmartEVO rubber compound, which I feel is a good thing. It's not as tacky to the touch as some tyres, but out on the road the grip is very good in both wet and dry riding conditions.

Their rolling resistance feels low, which in the real world makes them both fast and responsive.

The TLR logo highlights the fact these are tubeless, and I found them simple to set them up. The sidewalls don't leak sealant when they're first inflated, and once I'd done a quick five-mile loop to make sure everything was seated correctly and to fling the sealant around, they required little in the way of pressure top-ups.

Value

So, it's all good news then, is it? Well, apart from the elephant in the room that is the price. These cost £78.99 each, which equates to £157.98 a pair, which is how most of us would use them...

But their performance is awesome, and close enough to justify buying over the £90 Challenge Criteriums I mentioned earlier.

The Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR tyres that I reviewed, the newest version of its GP5000s, are even more expensive at £89.95, so the price of the Pirellis isn't out of kilter with some of their competitors.

Aaron was massively impressed with the Vittoria Corsa N.Ext TLR tyres that he described as durable and fast-rolling, and they're a little cheaper at £69.99 each.

Steve liked the Panaracer Agilest TLR road tyres which are light and fast – plus tough enough for winter roads. In a 28mm size they are about 60g lighter than the Pirellis too, 245g vs 305g, and they cost just £59.99.

Conclusion

From a performance point of view Pirelli's P Zero Race tyres are awesome – fast, grippy and with a beautiful ride quality. They've a high price tag though, and there are less expensive alternatives out there that offer very similar performances.

Verdict

Excellent ride quality, suppleness and grip – but these Pirellis are pretty pricey

