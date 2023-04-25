Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Tyres
Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR2023 Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR tyres Fitted 2.jpg

Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR

8
by Stu Kerton
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 09:45
8
£89.95

VERDICT:

8
10
Very impressive performance blended with durability, but oh so expensive
Very good grip
Rolling resistance feels minimal
Works with hookless rims
How much?!
Weight: 
299g
Contact: 
conti-tyres.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

A tyre for all seasons, that's the thinking behind the new Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR. The AS – All Season – is a more robust version of the company’s performance range of tyres for use year-round. It offers great grip and impressive rolling resistance, and seems very durable. It'll cost you, though.

For other (cheaper) options, check out our guide to the best road bike tyres.

Many bike brands spec Continental's Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres on their high-end models, and with good reason – they are very good indeed in terms of performance.

With this AS model Continental has aimed to keep as much of the 5000 S’s performance as possible, but with the durability of its Grand Prix 4 Season.

2023 Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR tyres Fitted 3.jpg

Conti has tweaked its Black Chilli compound to increase grip in wet conditions and has gone for a thicker tread for longevity and durability. Beefed-up sidewalls also add to that.

Over the last month of wet roads and thorns from hedgecutting, the AS TRs have stood up well, covering hundreds of miles without showing any signs of cuts or damage. That could just be luck, but they have certainly given me confidence while out riding on the back lanes while I've been waiting for spring to arrive.

Performance-wise, the AS TRs feel great. They are carrying a few grams over the S TR, but only about 50g in total, so not enough to change the feel when it comes to acceleration or rolling resistance.

2023 Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR tyres Fitted 1.jpg

The compound has a sticky feel to it, and gives great grip even in the wet and cold, inspiring plenty of confidence in the bends or when travelling quickly through roundabouts.

2023 Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR tyres - 2.jpg

The ride is supple too, even with the boosted sidewall protection; unless you were to run the S and AS tyres side by side, you'd struggle to notice the difference.

In fact, I'd go as far to say that you could race on these tyres during the summer and train on them in the winter.

They’re designed for tubeless setups and are also compatible with hookless rims – something that is becoming more commonplace.

2023 Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR tyres - boxed.jpg

I fitted them to a couple of different rims; they fitted easiest to the narrowest ones, with an inner rim width of 19mm, needing a bit more finger power to get them on the wider wheels.

Once on the rim, setting them up tubeless was very easy, with the bead popping into place with the use of a powerful track pump.

Value

The biggest issue for me, though – and I doubt I'm alone – is the price: £89.95 each!

Panaracer's Agilest TLR tyre was given a 9/10 by Steve in his review – they are not only light and fast, but he also said they are tough enough for winter roads. All that for just £59.99.

And the Corsa N.Ext TLR tyres from Vittoria were also highly rated by Aaron, who said that they were impressively puncture resistant, grippy, and fast rolling. At £69.99 they’re a tenner more than the Panaracers, but that's still a £20 saving over the Contis.

Conclusion

From a performance point of view, there’s little to fault with the Grand Prix 5000 AS TRs. They feel every bit as good as the standard S, but with the added protection to cope with poor road conditions. They’re very expensive, though, and with many other tyres on the market offering similar performance at a much cheaper price, the competition is tough.

Verdict

Very impressive performance blended with durability, but oh so expensive

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR

Size tested: 25-622

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

The Grand Prix 5000 AS TR tyres are designed to offer the performance of the 5000 S TR, with the durability of Grand Prix 4 Season.

I found them to be an impressive balance of the two.

Conti UK says: "A welcome addition to the Grand Prix 5000 family - a tubeless-ready All-Season (AS) model. Choose the GP5000AS for maximum protection in all-weather conditions, complimenting our already established GP4Season as a tubeless alternative."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Conti:

Improve sidewall protection compared to Grand Prix 5000 S TR

Improved durability over Grand Prix 5000 S TR

Rubber compound formulated for wet weather riding

Hookless ready profile

Tyre Technology: BlackChilli II Compound, Vetran Tyre Breaker, Active Comfort Technology, Tubeless Ready

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great performance and durability.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great grip and performance.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It is one of the most expensive tyres on the market.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Possibly, if they were on offer.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Awesome performance and durability, but they lose half a star for the massive price.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR 2023
Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR
Continental 2023
Continental
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 