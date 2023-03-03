Support road.cc

by Stu Kerton
Fri, Mar 03, 2023 15:45
£9.99

VERDICT:

Has a tendency to stain fabrics if things go wrong, but performance on the 'hole' is good
Effective in a range of temperatures
Seals cuts and holes up to around 4mm
Yellow liquid can stain
Weight: 
35g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
Pirelli Cinturato Sealant will certainly let you know you have a puncture thanks to its vivid yellow colour, but thankfully it'll most probably be sealed before you need to worry about it. Don't get any on your clothes, though, as it won't be washing out in a hurry.

Cinturato Sealant is designed for low pressure, large volume tyres like those found on urban, gravel, and mountain bikes, and just to make sure that you don't add the road version instead, the Cinturato is a striking yellow colour.

I've been using it on my gravel bike for a good few months now, from the final warm throws of autumn into the freezing depths of winter, and even with the temperature dropping down to -5°C some nights in the shed it still remains in the tyre as a liquid rather than a clumpy mess.

> 9 things they don’t tell you about tubeless tyres

During the course of the review period I've picked up quite a few intrusions into the tyres, a lot of them being small thorns and the like, which have been barely noticeable until I removed the tyre before writing this up.

A couple of others have been cuts from the sharp edges of rocks and flint from my local gravel trails. One measured about 3mm in length, right in the middle of the tread, while another was about 4mm long and a bit more of an opening than just a cut, just on the edge of the rubber near the sidewall.

Both sealed themselves out on the trail and I didn't lose a huge amount of pressure from the tyre. Pumping it back up to where I wanted it didn't see the sealant 'blow' back out again, helped no doubt by Pirelli's claim that Cinturato will work between 15psi and 100psi.

Stain potential

One issue, which could be a big one, is that it stains. On the bigger of the two cuts the sealant sprayed out as it was sealing and as I'd carried on riding I ended up with the sealant on the back of my leg and over one of my socks.

The sealant soaked in and there was no rescuing the socks. Thankfully, it did wipe off the bike frame and wheel rim, but it did stain the sidewall of the tyre a bit as well.

Like I say, this might or might not be a big issue, but if it was to spray on some expensive kit then that is going to be annoying. (See Matt's pics in his review of the Scorpion sealant on off.road.cc, link below, for an idea.)

Not in the mix

Rather than list what's in it, Pirelli focuses more on what isn't, which is good if you suffer from allergies. In the Cinturato mix you won't find any ammonia, latex or protein.

Size & price

Cinturato is only available in a 125ml bottle; if you want a bigger serving you'll want to buy the Scorpion sealant as it's the same mix but available in 240ml, 1 litre and 5 litre containers.

Price-wise, it's £9.99 for the 125ml bottle, which will comfortably fill two gravel tyres. That's more expensive than others – CST's Tubeless Sealant (which I tested in 2021) is £10.61 for 200ml, while Momum's Gum sealant is £11.99 for a 200ml bottle. Both of those two offered a similar performance to the Pirelli.

Conclusion

Overall, I've been happy with the results of the Cinturato sealant. It has sealed all of the punctures I have picked up in the last few months of riding and is still working, even after the huge range of temperatures we've had during the testing period. That staining issue could be a problem if you get a big puncture, though.

Verdict

Has a tendency to stain fabrics if things go wrong, but performance on the 'hole' is good

road.cc test report

Make and model: Pirelli Cinturato Sealant

Size tested: 125ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Pirelli says: "Non-aggressive, Ammonia and Latex free sealant for Gravel, MTB and Urban use."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Pirelli:

Designed to protect against flats and air leaks

Ammonia free - won't damage the rim.

Latex free and protein free reduces risk for allergic reaction

Won't leave sticky residue in the tyre

Compatible with a wide range of temperatures (-20°C to 70°C)

Compatible with a wide range of inflating pressures (15PSI to 100PSI)

Compatible with CO2 only for an emergency repair

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

This sealant has a different formula to the P-Zero range of sealants, as it doesn't need to cope with such high tyre pressures.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The yellow colour does show up any holes quickly, and it sealed small cuts and thorn holes quickly and easily.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Does a good job of sealing holes whatever the weather.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It can stain your clothing and sidewalls.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's pricier than most at a tenner for 125ml. Those mentioned in the review give you more sealant for the money.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – apart from consigning a pair of socks to the bin.

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a competent sealant that fixes a range of hole sizes and isn't affected by temperature changes. Watch out for staining, though.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

