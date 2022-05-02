Support road.cc

review
Puncture kits
Momum Gum Tubeless Tyre Sealant

Momum Gum Tubeless Tyre Sealant

8
by Stu Kerton
Mon, May 02, 2022 09:45
£11.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Fast-sealing product that copes with the majority of punctures on both road and gravel tyres
Works quickly
Copes with higher road pressures
Cheaper alternatives out there
Weight: 
234g
Contact: 
oneridecycling.co.uk
The Momum Gum Tubeless Tyre Sealant works quickly at sealing punctures whether they're in high-pressure road tires or big, softer large volume ones. It plugs holes from small thorn pricks up to larger slices, and looks to be long lasting too.

Momum's Gum sealant uses fast-reacting microfibres, apparently, and I found it to work well both on my road bike and gravel bike setups. Some sealants don't cope that well with road pressures – blocking holes at, say, 50psi, but blowing out once you get above that. I had no such issues with Gum, and found the seal remained in place up to around 80psi.

On smaller holes created by bits of glass, thorns and the like it reacts quickly and with very little pressure loss, often not requiring me to even stop the bike to top the air up.

I didn't pick up anything bigger than that during the test, though, so playing with a sharp knife in the garden I created differing sized cuts in a gravel tyre. Between 2mm and 4mm long I still found Gum sealed relatively quickly, and didn't drop a huge amount of pressure.

With cuts bigger than that it took a little longer, but it could still cope with around 5-6mm without too much hassle.

Gum is available in three sizes: this 200ml bottle (which comes with a valve key), or in 1L and 5L bottles. The 200ml version is enough to do two gravel tyres (80-100ml per tyre) and around three road tyres at 50-70ml each.

I've had it in various tyres for about five weeks now, which is not a huge amount of time, but it has shown no sign of drying out at all. The temperatures haven't exactly been that high yet though.

Value

Priced at £11.99 (£60/litre), this 200ml bottle works out a fair bit cheaper than something like Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle sealant. At £9.99 for a 140ml pouch, that's £71/litre.

CST's Tubeless Tyre Sealant worked well even if it didn't quite meet the manufacturer's claims of big-hole sealing, but that's cheaper at £10 for 250ml, or £40/litre.

Overall

This sealant is decently priced, and I was impressed with its performance on both the trail and the road.

Verdict

Fast-sealing product that copes with the majority of punctures on both road and gravel tyres

road.cc test report

Make and model: Momum Gum Tubeless Tyre Sealant

Size tested: 200ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Momum says, "GUM is our way of understanding what a sealant should be. It stands out for its high sealing capacity and active life inside tyres. Another of its most notable features is its ability to seal punctures and small tears quickly thanks to the use of fast-reacting microfibres. GUM sealant is backed by the experience of more than 15 years manufacturing a product as technical as this."

It works well on punctures and small tears that aren't big enough to require a plug. Longevity looks good too.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Quick sealing thanks to its fast-reacting microfibres.

Long active durability inside the tire.

Suitable for road and MTB.

Compatible for both tubes and tubeless tires with removable valve core.

Available in 3 sizes (200ml, 1 liter and 5 liters).

The 200ml format includes a valve core removal tool.

Directions for use:

Shake the bottle well before application.

Direct inside the bottom of the tyre or directly through the valve positiomed at the bottom with the core removed.

Road: 50-70ml per tyre, Gravel: 80-100ml per tyre, MTB: 130-150ml per tyre. Less sealant can be used but this does impact longevity.

Set tyre onto rim or reinstall valve core

Pump up tyre to desired pressure and spin to spread the sealant

Get out and ride! (No, serioulsy! This will help ensure the bead is firmly locked in place and the sealant has created a secure seal)

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Does a great job at sealing holes and small tears quickly.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Works quickly, even on high pressure tyres.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Some cheaper alternatives perform just as well.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It kind of soaks up the middle ground, being cheaper than something like the Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle, but more expensive than the CST sealant.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Dependable sealant that works well with both high and low pressure setups against the usual puncture-causing culprits.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

