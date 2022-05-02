The Momum Gum Tubeless Tyre Sealant works quickly at sealing punctures whether they're in high-pressure road tires or big, softer large volume ones. It plugs holes from small thorn pricks up to larger slices, and looks to be long lasting too.

Momum's Gum sealant uses fast-reacting microfibres, apparently, and I found it to work well both on my road bike and gravel bike setups. Some sealants don't cope that well with road pressures – blocking holes at, say, 50psi, but blowing out once you get above that. I had no such issues with Gum, and found the seal remained in place up to around 80psi.

On smaller holes created by bits of glass, thorns and the like it reacts quickly and with very little pressure loss, often not requiring me to even stop the bike to top the air up.

I didn't pick up anything bigger than that during the test, though, so playing with a sharp knife in the garden I created differing sized cuts in a gravel tyre. Between 2mm and 4mm long I still found Gum sealed relatively quickly, and didn't drop a huge amount of pressure.

With cuts bigger than that it took a little longer, but it could still cope with around 5-6mm without too much hassle.

Gum is available in three sizes: this 200ml bottle (which comes with a valve key), or in 1L and 5L bottles. The 200ml version is enough to do two gravel tyres (80-100ml per tyre) and around three road tyres at 50-70ml each.

I've had it in various tyres for about five weeks now, which is not a huge amount of time, but it has shown no sign of drying out at all. The temperatures haven't exactly been that high yet though.

Value

Priced at £11.99 (£60/litre), this 200ml bottle works out a fair bit cheaper than something like Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle sealant. At £9.99 for a 140ml pouch, that's £71/litre.

CST's Tubeless Tyre Sealant worked well even if it didn't quite meet the manufacturer's claims of big-hole sealing, but that's cheaper at £10 for 250ml, or £40/litre.

Overall

This sealant is decently priced, and I was impressed with its performance on both the trail and the road.

Verdict

Fast-sealing product that copes with the majority of punctures on both road and gravel tyres

