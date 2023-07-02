The Passport Tool Keg is a neat little solution for carrying your essentials noise-free. It isn't that different to others on the market, so really it just comes down to price, and it does well there, to be fair.
It's a simple idea, like many others out there – basically, a 300ml (also available as a 750ml) water bottle with a lid but no spout, designed to carry your spares or essentials rather than a drink.
Inside you'll find a neat little neoprene bag that'll stop your stuff from rattling around, and the bottle provides a good fit in a whole range of cages. The lid is a simple screw-on affair, which stays in place without issue.
The overall quality is good. You get a smoked translucent bottle with Passport's logo printed on the outside. This does scratch quite quickly as you slide it in and out of the bottle cage, though, so it doesn't stay looking box fresh for long.
The neoprene bag has a handle to make removing it from the bottle easy even with gloves on. It'll hold an inner tube and a few tools or tyre levers, or will easily swallow a handful of gels and energy bars if you're out for a long ride.
Cost-wise, at £7.99 it's six quid less than the similar Topeak Escape Pod, up to £13.99 since I tested it in 2020, although a neat touch of the Topeak is that it has a section of foam under the lid to make sure nothing rattles at all.
The slightly larger Vel Storage Can 450ml doesn't come with a neoprene bag, but it does have a foam liner and costs just £5 – and is currently available for £2.50.
It's worth noting that the Tool Keg is reduced to £4 on Passport's website at the moment. Overall, it's simple and effective, and currently a bit of a bargain.
Verdict
A neat, light solution to carrying your stuff, at a decent price
Make and model: Passport Tool Keg
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Passport says, "Perfect for carrying tools etc. Inc Neoprene tool wrap"
It's a simple solution to carry your spares.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Passport lists:
Smoke colour with stealth graphics
Material: Polypropylene (BPA-free)
Large filling opening – easy to clean
Neoprene sleeve to stop tools rattling inside
Available in two sizes
Fits most standard bottle cages
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It carries a decent amount of kit without rattles.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Neoprene bag stops rattling.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The logo scratches quite quickly.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than a very similar design from Topeak, although the Vel I mention is very cheap. The Tool Keg is currently on sale on Passport's website for £4.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Tool Keg is decent quality and fits any bottle cage without rattling about, for a decent price too.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
