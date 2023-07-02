The Passport Tool Keg is a neat little solution for carrying your essentials noise-free. It isn't that different to others on the market, so really it just comes down to price, and it does well there, to be fair.

> Buy now: Passport Tool Keg for £4 from Passport

It's a simple idea, like many others out there – basically, a 300ml (also available as a 750ml) water bottle with a lid but no spout, designed to carry your spares or essentials rather than a drink.

Inside you'll find a neat little neoprene bag that'll stop your stuff from rattling around, and the bottle provides a good fit in a whole range of cages. The lid is a simple screw-on affair, which stays in place without issue.

The overall quality is good. You get a smoked translucent bottle with Passport's logo printed on the outside. This does scratch quite quickly as you slide it in and out of the bottle cage, though, so it doesn't stay looking box fresh for long.

> Cycling emergency essentials: the 10 things you should take with you on every ride

The neoprene bag has a handle to make removing it from the bottle easy even with gloves on. It'll hold an inner tube and a few tools or tyre levers, or will easily swallow a handful of gels and energy bars if you're out for a long ride.

Cost-wise, at £7.99 it's six quid less than the similar Topeak Escape Pod, up to £13.99 since I tested it in 2020, although a neat touch of the Topeak is that it has a section of foam under the lid to make sure nothing rattles at all.

The slightly larger Vel Storage Can 450ml doesn't come with a neoprene bag, but it does have a foam liner and costs just £5 – and is currently available for £2.50.

It's worth noting that the Tool Keg is reduced to £4 on Passport's website at the moment. Overall, it's simple and effective, and currently a bit of a bargain.

Verdict

A neat, light solution to carrying your stuff, at a decent price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website