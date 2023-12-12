Pas Normal Studios Men’s Essential Thermal Knickers

The Pas Normal Studios Essential Thermal Knickers are super smart, very well made and high-performing three-quarter-length bib shorts that will stretch your wallet beyond the price of most full-length leggings. The technical specifications are excellent and they look great, but getting a pair is definitely an investment.

For more options, check out our guide to the best 3/4 length cycling shorts.

A three-quarter length isn't for everyone, but if you are keen to have more breeze around the ankles, less weight and more freedom than a full set permits, the Essential Knickers provide excellent insulation, and the articulated fit really does contribute to a supremely comfortable ride. They're even available in four colours – black, navy, dark olive and dark celeste (light green).

> Buy now: Pas Normal Studios Essential Thermal Knickers for £220 from PNS

The first thing to mention is how comfortable these are to wear. The 'articulated knee' might sound like a bionic replacement, but it's actually a set of four interlocking panels brought together with extremely soft but sturdy stitching. Because of this, the knee moves within soft fabric and never brushes against any stitches. When you hold the knickers up, there is a clear bend in the fabric to adjust to the curvature of the leg.

The chamois, according to PNS, has four layers, and this made for excellent pressure-point padding. On rides of up to 75km, and even on the trainer when I was seated for long stretches, I didn't feel any discomfort.

The extension of the fabric over the knee, as you'd expect, keeps the joint warm without any of the fuss of a removable layer. The wind protection is good but there is no specific windblocking panelling here.

The core thermal properties are particularly impressive and did a good job of keeping me warm even when walking around off the bike.

I wore these on rides down to the low single digits and they kept me warm throughout. PNS rates the insulation as 5/5, though it also rates its Deep Winter bibs as 5/5, which go down to -10°C.

The shortened length of the legs means you are always subjected to more cooling breeze than you would be in ordinary leggings. Perhaps that increases the likelihood that the knickers will feel breathable, but either way, I was never concerned about the heat of my thighs during testing, even when I was doing efforts on pretty pleasant autumn days. Enough warmth does seem to escape to keep the legs happy.

The Essential Knickers use SuperRoubaix fabric supplied by MITI in Italy. This company is part of the Bluesign agreement that encourages environmental transparency and accountability, so PNS gets some points for sustainability.

The material is fleecy and soft to the touch, and the durable water repellent (DWR) treatment does work for light showers. It took around 30 minutes of persistent rain before I felt the fabric really soaking up precipitation. Thankfully I didn't get to test the anti-abrasive claim, but hopefully that should improve durability and resistance to icy tumbles.

I was a little bit miffed by the sizing. PNS's model wears a size M and is 193cm tall; I'm 188cm, but perhaps I have a particularly long body as these were a little on the snug side (though the very stretchy straps helped). I haven't found sizing to be an issue with other brands, so if you are between sizes I would err on the side of the larger for PNS bibs.

Value

Excellent as these knickers are, £230 is a big investment. That makes them only £30 cheaper than leading thermal leggings from premium brands like MAAP with its Team Evo Thermal bib tights that Jamie tested last year.

I was impressed by the performance, as the knickers did not fall down, as it were, in any department really. Perhaps the windproofing could be improved but that would have a knock-on effect on the stretchy flexibility of the material and the low weight. Clearly, Pas Normal Studios is at the more 'boutique' end of the cycling apparel spectrum, so you are certainly paying for the branding and the looks, but to give the company its due there are good environmental credentials here and they are incredibly comfy.

Since 3/4s are something of a niche product, there isn't a glut of comparable items, especially at this price point.

Though we haven't reviewed them, the Le Col Hors Categorie 3/4 Bib Tights are £220 and have a similar specification. Made from hydrophobic fabric, they have better reflective detailing than the PNS knickers and incorporate some lighter fabric for breathability behind the knees. Plus you can pick them up for significantly less in the sales.

Castelli – and mainland Europe in general – is more keen on the knicker, offering two different types. Its Tutto Nano Bib Knicker costs £150 and is more of an all-season all-rounder than the PNS knickers, with Castelli only recommending them down to 9°C. Thanks to the Nano Flex 3G material, Castelli claims they are good in all conditions, with water resistance, insulation and breathability.

The dhb Aeron FTL Roubaix 3/4 Bib tights are far cheaper at just £90 and feature in our buyer's guide. They feature fleecing for cold temperatures, 'Flashing Light Technology' for super-high visibility, and share the Bluesign tag of the Pas Normal Studios knickers.

Conclusion

While undeniably pricey, these PNS knickers offer excellent performance to keep you warm and pretty dry during the shoulder months of autumn and spring, even into winter.

Verdict

If you're into thermal 3/4s then they don't get too much better than this – nor pricier

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website