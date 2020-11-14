Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jackets

Paramo Women's Alize Windproof Jacket

6
by Lara Dunn
Sat, Nov 14, 2020 19:45
0
£95.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Light breathable, packable and protective windshell – but better as an all-rounder than purely for cycling
Very light and packable
Good wind protection
Good for walking and running too
Cut won't suit everyone
No zipped pockets
Weight: 
172g
Contact: 
www.paramo-clothing.com

A light, windproof shell is a useful part of any layering system, and the Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket offers good wind resistance without much of a weight penalty. It packs down small and gives decent protection in a shower, but the hood doesn't work with helmets and the cut just won't suit everyone.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

Designed as a multi-activity jacket rather than an out and out cycling one, this incredibly light windproof shell still has cycle-friendly aspects. The fit is long and neat, with a curved tail for good on-bike coverage.

2020 Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket - hem.jpg

The fabric is a soft, supple wind-resistant polyester microfibre, and has a Nikwax durable water-repellent finish to bead water away. There's a roomy, stashable hood with a lightly stiffened peak, and a drawcord for a closer fit at the bottom, and simple elasticated cuffs.

2020 Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket - back.jpg

You get reflective accents scattered here and there for road safety, while the zipped side vents double as pocket access, and the whole jacket packs into an integrated pouch roughly the size of a jersey's central pocket.

2020 Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket - cuff.jpg

The cut of this jacket won't suit everyone. The size medium I tested is good and long in the torso/sleeves and will suit all but the tallest of riders, but while the cut's deliberately generous to allow for layering, it's roomier at the bust than the hips.

More pear-shaped riders might find it doesn't suit so well, while hourglass and athletic figures should be fine.

2020 Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket - riding.jpg

Wind resistance is excellent, and water resistance is impressive too, protecting really well against heavy showers despite not being a dedicated waterproof. It's ideal for taking along as a layer for descents, rest stops and when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

2020 Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket - chest.jpg

The fabric is nicely breathable, creating no issue with sweat build-up, and the zipped vents are effective too – if a bit fiddly with gloves on. The main zip, by contrast, is easy to use single-handed and pretty glove friendly.

2020 Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket - hood.jpg

Paramo says the hood is 'helmet friendly,' but I disagree. It just does not fit well over a bike helmet – it pulls on it uncomfortably – and doesn't fit well well underneath either, while affecting visibility either way.

2020 Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket - hood back.jpg

The Alize also suffers a little for a lack of zipped pockets, relying instead on access to your own pockets via the vents, and perhaps on the empty stuff pouch.

2020 Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket - small pocket.jpg

It's probably not the best value jacket as a dedicated cycling windproof, with options such as the Pearl Izumi Zephrr Barrier Jacket offering a dedicated cycling cut-specific cut, a rear zipped pocket and 100% recycled fabric at just a few pounds more (£99.99).

That said, Paramo does offer a recycling programme for all its products.

2020 Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket - pocket zip.jpg

The bike specific Altura Airstream Windproof Jacket is significantly cheaper at £49.99 and somewhat surprisingly even the Rapha Women's Commuter Lightweight Jacket is less at £80.

> 12 of the best windproof cycling jackets — packable outer layers to keep out the chill

However, if you're after a lightweight packable windproof for a variety of outdoor activities including – but not limited to – cycling, the Paramo makes for pretty good value. This is, of course, if the cut suits you.

Verdict

Light breathable, packable and protective windshell – but better as an all-rounder than purely for cycling

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Paramo Women's Alize Windproof Jacket

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Paramo says: "The Alize Windproof offers packable protection for runners, cyclists and walkers."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

100% polyester microfibre (fully recyclable via Paramo)

Internal stuff pocket

Zipped side vents accessing internal pouch pockets

Reflective accents

Adjustable hem drawcord

YKK front zip

Adjustable roll-away hood with softly stiffened peak

Durable water repellent treatment

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Very well made from good quality fabrics.

Rate the jacket for performance:
 
7/10

Performs very well as a windproof, water-repellent shell.

Rate the jacket for durability:
 
8/10

Good quality fabrics that wash well and can be treated to maintain water repellency.

Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
7/10

Protective in fairly prolonged, heavy showers, but water repellent rather than waterproof.

Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
8/10

Really breathable.

Rate the jacket for fit:
 
5/10

Quite long in the body, but roomier at the bust than at the hips. Best suited to an athletic or slightly hourglass shapes.

Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
5/10

Slightly generous, but allows easy layering.

Rate the jacket for weight:
 
9/10

Very light.

Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
7/10

Comfortable thanks to breathability, windproofing and the soft, supple fabric.

Rate the jacket for value:
 
5/10

Better as a multi-activity jacket than bought purely for cycling.

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washes very well, super easy to look after.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well. A zipped pocket would be handy though.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

Very light and packable, good wind protection, can be used for walking and running too.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

Cut won't suit everyone, no zipped pockets.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's probably not the best value jacket as a dedicated cycling windproof, with options such as the Pearl Izumi Zephirr Barrier Jacket offering a dedicated cycling cut-specific cut, a rear zipped pocket and 100% recycled fabric at just a few pounds more (£99.99). That said, Paramo does offer a recycling programme for all its products.

The bike specific Altura Airstream Windproof Jacket is significantly cheaper at £49.99 and somewhat surprisingly even the Rapha Women's Commuter Lightweight Jacket comes in cheaper at £80.

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes

Would you consider buying the jacket? Probably, but more for walking and running than cycling

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes, definitely one who is generally into the outdoors

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a well-made, high quality jacket that breathes well and gives good levels of protection from wind and rain. If it had a zipped pocket it could score higher, and it's odd the hood is referred to as "helmet-friendly" when it just isn't. It's above average, though, especially for all-round use, and a six.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Paramo Women's Alize Windproof Jacket 2020
Paramo Women's Alize Windproof Jacket
Paramo 2020
Paramo
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments