Paramo Women's Alize Windproof Jacket

A light, windproof shell is a useful part of any layering system, and the Paramo Alize Windproof Jacket offers good wind resistance without much of a weight penalty. It packs down small and gives decent protection in a shower, but the hood doesn't work with helmets and the cut just won't suit everyone.

Designed as a multi-activity jacket rather than an out and out cycling one, this incredibly light windproof shell still has cycle-friendly aspects. The fit is long and neat, with a curved tail for good on-bike coverage.

The fabric is a soft, supple wind-resistant polyester microfibre, and has a Nikwax durable water-repellent finish to bead water away. There's a roomy, stashable hood with a lightly stiffened peak, and a drawcord for a closer fit at the bottom, and simple elasticated cuffs.

You get reflective accents scattered here and there for road safety, while the zipped side vents double as pocket access, and the whole jacket packs into an integrated pouch roughly the size of a jersey's central pocket.

The cut of this jacket won't suit everyone. The size medium I tested is good and long in the torso/sleeves and will suit all but the tallest of riders, but while the cut's deliberately generous to allow for layering, it's roomier at the bust than the hips.

More pear-shaped riders might find it doesn't suit so well, while hourglass and athletic figures should be fine.

Wind resistance is excellent, and water resistance is impressive too, protecting really well against heavy showers despite not being a dedicated waterproof. It's ideal for taking along as a layer for descents, rest stops and when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

The fabric is nicely breathable, creating no issue with sweat build-up, and the zipped vents are effective too – if a bit fiddly with gloves on. The main zip, by contrast, is easy to use single-handed and pretty glove friendly.

Paramo says the hood is 'helmet friendly,' but I disagree. It just does not fit well over a bike helmet – it pulls on it uncomfortably – and doesn't fit well well underneath either, while affecting visibility either way.

The Alize also suffers a little for a lack of zipped pockets, relying instead on access to your own pockets via the vents, and perhaps on the empty stuff pouch.

It's probably not the best value jacket as a dedicated cycling windproof, with options such as the Pearl Izumi Zephrr Barrier Jacket offering a dedicated cycling cut-specific cut, a rear zipped pocket and 100% recycled fabric at just a few pounds more (£99.99).

That said, Paramo does offer a recycling programme for all its products.

The bike specific Altura Airstream Windproof Jacket is significantly cheaper at £49.99 and somewhat surprisingly even the Rapha Women's Commuter Lightweight Jacket is less at £80.

However, if you're after a lightweight packable windproof for a variety of outdoor activities including – but not limited to – cycling, the Paramo makes for pretty good value. This is, of course, if the cut suits you.

Verdict

Light breathable, packable and protective windshell – but better as an all-rounder than purely for cycling

