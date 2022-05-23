Support road.cc

review
Arm & leg warmers
Pactimo Alpine Thermal RT Knee Warmers

Pactimo Alpine Thermal RT Knee Warmers

6
by Iwein Dekoninck
Mon, May 23, 2022 09:45
0
£53.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Great, compressive fit with a small pack size and weight, but very expensive for what they are
Warm for their size
Comfortable, compressive fabric
Reflective detailing
Not as long as some
Expensive
Weight: 
78g
Contact: 
www.pactimo.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Pactimo's Alpine Thermal RT Knee Warmers work well in changing temperatures and the fit is good, though it's worth noting they're a little shorter than many. They've worked well for me during the test period and prove a good match for the arm warmers, but I do think they are expensive for what they are.

These are made from a high-stretch fabric called ThermaGuard, with a seam on either side. ThermaGuard is apparently a 'high-performance winter-weight technical fabric that... [fastforward some blah] ...ultra-soft with a slight interior loft, this... [fastforward again] ...is ideal for athletic wear in 40-70°F conditions.' That's 4.5° to 21°C, if you prefer.

It has a mid-level compressive feel to it, which for me complements the feel of a decent set of bib shorts nicely.

> Buy now:Alpine Thermal RT Knee Warmers from Pactimo for £38

There are silicone grippers at both ends. At the bottom it's a 10mm strip that goes all the way around, while at the top it's a 20mm wide band of big-ish silicone dots inside an inch wide elastic strap.

There is no silicone on the outside at the thigh opening, but it seems it's not needed as I haven't noticed any slipping-down issues (one of the most annoying habits of any warmers). Their shaping means they're sided, with a small 'L' and 'R' tag inside to tell you which is which.

There is a reflective logo on the back of the calf as well as a band of reflective material all the way around.

2022 Pactimo Alpine RT Thermal Knee Warmers - reflective.jpg

They are at their best on days with temperatures from single digits and into the twenties and beyond, but for me they're not quite warm enough for that first early hour when it's really quite cold – for me they come into their own from about seven degrees upwards. I do find myself typically wearing a bit more than most, though, so you may find they work into the low singles.

2022 Pactimo Alpine RT Thermal Knee Warmers - top cuff gripper.jpg

Either way, the trade-off is that they do pack down nice and small in a jersey pocket - think the size of one of those silly, kid-size bananas (the size for kids, not the size of kids. That would be weird).

The fit

The fit of these is slightly shorter than some other knee warmers I've tried. The Castelli Nanoflexes for example comfortably go down to about mid-calf, so with mid-length socks pretty much all of your leg is covered. These, meanwhile, tend to sit above the calf muscle. In the picture on the model they sit a little lower than they do on my legs; my calf is more pronounced and, if I position them as in the picture, they end up bunched up higher anyway.

2022 Pactimo Alpine RT Thermal Knee Warmers 2.jpg

Instead I found these worked a little higher at around mid-thigh, where they don't ride up at the knee end and give plenty of overlap with whatever shorts you're wearing.

Sizing

Pactimo's sizing chart is sparse; they simply recommend buying knee warmers in the same size as your shorts or bib tights. As I've reviewed a number of items in Pactimo's legwear range – including the Summit Stratos, Storm Thermal and Alpine Thermal bibs – I know their size medium works for me. So that's what I'm reviewing here.

> 20 of the best arm & leg warmers for 2021

The result works well and the fit is as expected. However, it wouldn't hurt to have a little more detail in a sizing chart; a thigh/calf circumference range and an overall length would be quite helpful, especially as these are not the cheapest things.

Value

Pactimo's Alpine RT Thermal Knee Warmers are expensive at £53. Castelli's Pro Seamless Knee Warmers cost considerably less at £30, while even the Assos Spring Fall Knee Warmers Evo are only £40.

Okay, you can spend more, such as on the Rapha Pro Team knee warmers at £60, but then they have extra features – they're windproof and waterproof on the front, which the Pactimos aren't.

Decent basic knee warmers are quite easy to find for much less; Van Rysel's Cool Weather Cycling Leg Warmers (note they're actually knee warmers) are £14.99, and they are water resistant to boot.

Overall

These work really well on those long rides with a cold start (or end) and a warm middle. They are comfortable and have a nice compressive feel, and while they sit a bit higher on the calf than other knee warmers I've tried, that does mean less material and easy packing.

Bottom line, however, is that they're very expensive for what they are, and there's plenty of equally good competition that will cost you less.

Verdict

Great, compressive fit with a small pack size and weight, but very expensive for what they are

road.cc test report

Make and model: Pactimo Alpine Thermal RT Knee Warmers

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Pactimo says: "Knee warmers are ideal for cyclists who like to adapt to changing temperatures and weather conditions during their ride. They easily pack into a jersey pocket and can be taken off or put on in a matter of seconds. These warmers also include reflective fabric panels for added safety in low-light conditions.

"Leveraging a high-stretch fabric, we simplified construction to a single seam for reduced chafe points without compromising fit. An all-new bottom cuff design is made from fabric featuring Reflective Technology, providing visibility from all angles."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Pactimo says:

ThermaGuard fabric-slight interior loft, breathable, wicking and lightweight

Reflective Technology for added safety

Interior ultra-soft silicone gripper at thigh and calf opening

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

These are very expensive. There are plenty of knee warmers from other brands that do the same (or more) for less money.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

They still look just fine after plenty of normal washes at 40 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

I've enjoyed wearing these on all-day rides with changing temperatures. They are lovely to wear, pack down small and have a nice compressive feel.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The compressive feel, small pack size and low weight.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

These are very expensive; see the review for a detailed comparison with some of what's available.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No, they are too expensive for me

Would you recommend the product to a friend? I would probably recommend cheaper alternatives

Use this box to explain your overall score

These knee warmers do what they should do really well. They are a little short and there's no sizing chart to make this clear before you buy, but otherwise they're very good. They're very expensive compared to the competition, though, and at full price they're just not competitive.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 1.78m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: All of them!  My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift

Pactimo Alpine Thermal RT Knee Warmers 2022
Pactimo Alpine Thermal RT Knee Warmers
Pactimo 2022
Pactimo

