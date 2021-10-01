Support road.cc

Socks
MAAP Emblem Sock

MAAP Emblem Sock

8
by George Hill
Fri, Oct 01, 2021 19:45
0
£17.20

VERDICT:

8
10
Fantastic socks for hot days, but they come at a high price
Comfortable
Very good for hot weather riding
Understated design
Expensive
Weight: 
41g
Contact: 
maap.cc
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The MAAP Emblem Socks are comfortable, breathable, and good looking things to have on your feet when it's hot. They're expensive, though.

First off the main body of the sock is highly perforated, like mesh. This allows impressive breathability, and is great for keeping your feet cool in the hottest conditions. In well-ventilated shoes you can actively feel a breeze on the top of your feet.

In addition to being good at wicking away sweat, the Meryl Skinlife antibacterial yarns mean they don't start to smell after a long and sweaty ride. They also have a padded heel and toe to alleviate pressure on those points when riding.

At the top MAAP has used a Jacquard mesh cuff, which keeps the socks in place effectively.

At €20 (around £17.20 at the time of writing), there is no doubt these are expensive; in fact, looking through our recent reviews there are few basic summer socks that cost more. Yes, the 7mesh Word Socks are £18, but those are designed for a wider range of temperatures whilst the MAAPs are very much summer only.

Overall I was really impressed by these socks in terms of their breathability, comfort, and hot weather performance. However, this impressive performance comes at a high price.

Verdict

Fantastic socks for hot days, but they come at a high price

road.cc test report

Make and model: MAAP Emblem Sock

Size tested: XL

Tell us what the product is for

MAAP says: "Treat your feet when temperatures rise with the Emblem Sock. Designed with moisture-wicking Meryl® Skinlife antibacterial yarns to keep things fresh during warm weather conditions."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Designed for summer conditions

Jacquard mesh cuff

Lightweight construction

Heel and toe padding

Moisture-wicking material

Made in Italy

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made, with a light material holding together well with strong stitching.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Kept my feet cool and comfortable during even the hottest rides.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

As with any summer sock. I wouldn't expect these to last forever, but they are definitely more sturdy than most others I've tried.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

No.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Good breathability and wicking, plus soft fabric.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

These are very good, but also the most expensive summer sock I've seen on the site.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Very easy.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, they are comfortable and breathable, keeping my feet cool during hot rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The breathability is really impressive –you can feel the breeze if you're wearing well-ventilated shoes.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price – they are expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The closest are the 7mesh Work Socks at £18, but these are designed for a wider range of temperatures – the MAAPs are very much summer socks.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are great socks for hot summer riding; they're comfortable, breathable, and can be worn for hours without any irritation. The only thing going against them is the price.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

MAAP Emblem Sock 2021
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

Latest Comments