MAAP Emblem Sock

The MAAP Emblem Socks are comfortable, breathable, and good looking things to have on your feet when it's hot. They're expensive, though.

First off the main body of the sock is highly perforated, like mesh. This allows impressive breathability, and is great for keeping your feet cool in the hottest conditions. In well-ventilated shoes you can actively feel a breeze on the top of your feet.

In addition to being good at wicking away sweat, the Meryl Skinlife antibacterial yarns mean they don't start to smell after a long and sweaty ride. They also have a padded heel and toe to alleviate pressure on those points when riding.

At the top MAAP has used a Jacquard mesh cuff, which keeps the socks in place effectively.

At €20 (around £17.20 at the time of writing), there is no doubt these are expensive; in fact, looking through our recent reviews there are few basic summer socks that cost more. Yes, the 7mesh Word Socks are £18, but those are designed for a wider range of temperatures whilst the MAAPs are very much summer only.

Overall I was really impressed by these socks in terms of their breathability, comfort, and hot weather performance. However, this impressive performance comes at a high price.

Verdict

Fantastic socks for hot days, but they come at a high price

