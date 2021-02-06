Oakley Sutro Lite

Oakley's Sutro Lite is a semi-rimless version of the existing Sutro design. The wide, colour-enhancing lens covers an extensive field of vision for excellent protection from bright light, wind and flying bits of debris from almost all angles.

With its trendy big and bold lens, the Sutro Lite hides much of your face, but not so much it feels excessive when riding.

> Find your nearest dealer here

None of your peripheral vision is blocked yet the lens eliminates excessive light leaking in from the sides. Head down, you can concentrate on your computer or the wheel in front, while being able to stay aware of the rest of your surroundings.

155mm across and 55mm tall, the high-wrap shield of the Sutro now comes with an unobstructed downward view.

The simplified half-frame still uses Oakley's O Matter – a nylon reinforced plastic – which Dave Arthur praised on the standard Sutro for its low weight and robust construction.

While the frame itself feels durable enough to withstand knocks and clumsy handling, I have had issues with play at the sides of the lens. After some use the lens developed a rattle, even though this is not a removable/replaceable fit.

Sharpness, clarity and distortion-free viewing are all delivered by the Prizm lens. Even on a grey day, peering out through this lens you can't help but be reminded how beautiful the landscape is you're exploring (assuming you're not at the Kebab World traffic lights or similar, that is).

The green of the fields genuinely pops out, thanks to the colour contrasting effect. Racking up winter base miles certainly appears less grim.

Our test pair came with the Prizm Black lens, which has a light transmission rating of just 11 percent. I found this too dark for a typical winter day in Britain, so I'd lean towards either the Prizm Road Jade at 15 percent or the Prizm Road at 20 percent for UK use.

The arms of the Sutro Lite have a slight flex at each end which means they are easy to slip on, but reassuringly they snap back for a secure fit that doesn't pinch. On the inside is a layer of what Oakley calls Unobtainium, which grips well.

The arms are 135mm long and wrap rather far round your head, though, and may interfere with some helmets – alongside Giro's new Helios Spherical helmet they end just a millimetre or so away from the straps. It might be worth trying these in store to see how they play with your helmet.

The Unobtanium silicone rubber can also be found on the nose piece, which juts out so the glasses sit slightly away from your forehead for ventilation. The nosepad is adjustable and rests gently. It doesn't squeeze, and instead stays in place by sticking to your skin.

> 31 of the best cycling sunglasses — protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs

Attacking the sprints and hitting rough sections of road didn't budge these glasses at all. Once on, there's no need to readjust, and sweat and rain make no difference. Rain beads up and falls from the bottom of the lens easily, too, instead of wobbling about in the corner of your vision.

Value

These pared-down Oakleys do not have a pared-down price tag. At £143 the Lites are more expensive than the original Sutro glasses, which come in at £130 and feel sturdier.

The Koo Demos glasses are a stylish alternative at £129, offering a great fit with a crystal clear lens, but they doesn't come with a spare lens either.

At just £54.99 there's the '3 Pack' option for the Madison Stealth glasses, which comes with extra lenses. Liam praised the Stealth for its uninterrupted view and comfortable, secure fit. I can't say they look as cool as the Lites, though...

Overall

The Oakley Sutro Lite is a sleek design and I think I look stealthy, and therefore cool, when riding in them. The coverage is exceptional, they sit comfortably and securely whatever the conditions, and the lens is great.

The lens rattle and potentially overlong arms are less impressive, though, and coupled with the price mean these aren't easy to recommend over the original Oakley Sutro.

Verdict

Exceptional coverage and an unobstructed lens, but the frame could be sturdier

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website