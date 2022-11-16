Support road.cc

review
Arm & leg warmers
Tights & longs
Nopinz Pro-1 Warm Up Leggings Men’s2021 Nopinz Pro-1 Warm up leggings Mens.jpg

Nopinz Pro-1 Warm Up Leggings Men’s

8
by Liam Cahill
Wed, Nov 16, 2022 15:45
0
£64.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Cosy and protective, these are great at their job
Warm and cosy
Water-resistant material
Quick to put on and whip off
Fit around the knee is a little baggy
Weight: 
242g
Contact: 
nopinz.com
The Nopinz Pro-1 Warm Up Leggings are very good for keeping yourself warm prior to the start of a road, circuit or cyclocross race or time trial. The fleecy material is very soft and the leggings are easy to remove in a hurry. Some water resistance is great in adverse conditions, but I'd have liked a closer fit around the knee.

Warm-up leggings, or zip-off tights as they're also called, are a great way to keep your legs warm before you start a bike or running race. The Nopinz Pro-1s have served me very well for my cyclocross races.

Pulling the Pro-1 leggings on, I was impressed by the soft, cosy feel of the brushed fabric. It does a great job of keeping your legs warm, even in really cold conditions.

2021 Nopinz Pro-1 Warm up leggings Mens - back.jpg

The outer surface of the leggings is also well designed with a good deal of water resistance; you should stay dry as you roll over to the start line, even with plenty of spray coming off the front wheel.

> How to get into racing — 3 steps from sportives to real competition

You may well be wondering why someone wouldn't just wear a set of leg warmers to the start line. Well, the beauty of these leggings is that they're much quicker to remove thanks to full-length zips that run on the outside of each leg, from the ankle to the waist. You can be very busy not paying attention to the race commissaire (guilty!), and still get them and your jacket off in a panic when they call 30 seconds until the start.

2021 Nopinz Pro-1 Warm up leggings Mens - side zip.jpg
2021 Nopinz Pro-1 Warm up leggings Mens - ankle zip undone.jpg

My only issue with the Pro-1s comes at the knee. Here, the fit is a little bit baggy, which feels odd when riding. But you're unlikely to be riding far in these – just to the start line – so it's only a minor grumble.

Everywhere else, the fit is perfect, with loads of length above the hips for protection of the lower back.

2021 Nopinz Pro-1 Warm up leggings Mens - back detail.jpg

At £64.99 they are quite a bit more expensive than the very good ETC versions, which Stu tested last year and cost £42, but you can spend more: Santini's offerings are £85.

Conclusion

While the price might be a bit higher than the ETCs (now seemingly only available in smaller sizes – XXXS here), I really like the extra bit of water repellency that you get with the Nopinz Pro-1s. They're great for warming up prior to a race, and despite the minor fit issue, I'd be happy to recommend them.

Verdict

Cosy and protective, these are great at their job

road.cc test report

Make and model: Nopinz Pro-1 Warm Up Leggings Men's

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

From Nopinz:

"While you're waiting for your start, these leggings will keep you dry and warm. The full zip on each leg means you can easily remove them from over your race suit and shoes. You'll stay warm and be 100% race-ready in seconds."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Nopinz lists these key features:

Roubaix Acqua zero fabric.

Full zipper up each leg for fast removal.

Elasticated top hem with silicone gripper.

Cover-stitched hems.

Pre-dyed fabric with heat applied reflective graphics.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed at 30. Line dried.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Kept me cosy while spinning the legs and waiting at the start line of races. Then easy to whip off.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The extra bit of protection from the rain is really nice. It just keeps that cosy feeling for a little longer.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The slightly baggy fit around the knee.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

More expensive than the ETC version at £42, but cheaper than Santini's (£85).

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Very cosy, these leggings protect against the cold and rain well before being quick to whip off.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 27  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

