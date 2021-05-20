ETC Warm Up Full Zip Tights Black

The ETC Warm Up Full Zip Tights live up to their name well – great for warming up before an event or just as an extra layer you can add or remove without faffing with taking your shoes or overshoes off first. They are well made, comfortable and well priced against the competition too.

Primarily, the ETCs are designed for warming up or warming down at events like races or sportives. With a zip that runs down the full length of each leg, they can be whipped off in a matter of seconds, like you're in The Full Monty, without the need to remove your shoes first. Ideal if the warm-up area is on wet mud or grass.

Getting them on is a bit more of a challenge, at least the first time anyway, as you try to work out which section of fabric lines up with another. Once you've done it a couple of times it gets easier to master.

There is plenty of stretch in the fabric, which allows you to keep the zip away from your skin as you pull it up or down.

The fleece-backed fabric is very warm and soft against the skin. It also has plenty of stretch for wearing them on the bike, should you want to ride to an event or warm up on the turbo trainer. I tested the ETC Zip Off Leg Warmers recently and found that because of a lack of flex in the zip area they were uncomfortable to wear when actually pedalling. That isn't true of these tights, as the whole lot flexes and moves together. I noticed no discomfort even when riding 20-odd miles in them.

Depending on the brand, I wear primarily a medium but also sometimes a large in bib tights. I found the ETCs to be a good fit in large; I could get away with a medium but as they are going to be going over a pair of bib shorts I liked the little bit of extra room.

Once on, I did find them long in the leg, with quite a bit of rucked-up fabric at the bottom. It's not a massive deal as it's not like these are performance tights where aerodynamics is key.

The ETCs are really quite versatile. Not only are they useful for warming up, I found them handy to stuff in my frame bags on the gravel bike, just in case I stopped to make a brew trailside. They'd be ideal for bikepacking if you wanted something warm to chuck on when not on the bike, while keeping bulk down for travelling.

Priced at £42, they offer good value for money too. Lusso's Full Monty Warm Up Thermal Tights are currently £64.99, for instance, although Liam was very impressed with the Outeredge Full Zip Warm Up Tights when he tested them back in 2015, and they are still available now for around £36.99. But Santini's similar offerings are £85.

For the money, the ETCs are also very well made. All the stitching is neat and well finished and the zips run smoothly in both directions.

Overall, they're top quality, really easy to use and very versatile.

Verdict

A simple solution to keeping warm pre-event – and when stopping for a brew mid-ride

