review
Cleaning products
Nikwax Cycling Kit

Nikwax Cycling Kit

8
by Lara Dunn
Sun, Nov 01, 2020 15:45
1
£19.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Good selection of products that genuinely revitalise tired riding kit
Easy to use
Effective
Roll-top drybag is useful
Weight: 
12,510g
Contact: 
www.nikwax.de

The Nikwax Cycling Kit stuffs full-size bottles of some of Nikwax's most popular products for the protection and care of performance fabrics into a handy 10L drybag. It all works very well, and even the drybag is useful, though it's not much cheaper than buying each bottle separately.

The kit comprises a 300ml bottle of Tech-Wash, TX.Direct Wash-In and Basefresh, plus a 125ml bottle of Glove Proof Sponge-On. As you can see from the links we've reviewed the first three separately before, and while this bundle isn't much cheaper than standalone bottles, it does include the drybag with its detachable strap.

Techno

Nikwax Tech-Wash is super easy to use for improving tired winter garments that have become less breathable and effective. It cleans well, lifts minor marks and revitalises water repellent fabrics, all in a normal machine wash.

I found it great for wind jackets and gilets, making them work really well again without resorting to full-on re-proofing.

TX.Direct Wash-In refreshes the water repellent treatment itself. This is aimed more at full-on waterproof jackets and the like, and pairs well with Tech Wash to clean, improve breathability and see water beading off again rather than soaking in.

It worked wonders in making my favourite waterproof actually waterproof again, without blocking anything and making it clammy and wet inside.

Base

Basefresh is perhaps the most useful, or most used, as it removes the nasty niffs jerseys and base layers that have seen too much action tend to acquire. It's galling to have to retire an expensive jersey due to its persistent aroma, but it's a common problem with synthetics (and even merino and other natural fibres, if to a lesser degree).

Basefresh doesn't actually clean and goes in normal wash as an extra, where it does really well scouring odours, restoring breathability and boosting wicking and drying speeds.

> What's best for cycling, synthetic or merino base layers?

It's easily used as a fabric conditioner, and does a great job of perking up flagging jerseys and base layers. My favourite jersey feels almost like new again, and works better than it has in ages. Note that it still looks just as tired, though!

Fresh

The Glove Proof is quite an eye-opener, and not just because it isn't gloveproof (I found gloves in it... boomchish). It's relatively easy to apply with a sponge-top applicator that delivers just enough to be manageable without soaking everything too quickly.

I tried it on both softshell fabric gloves and more 'towny' leather types, and it did a good job on both. The softshell gloves were starting to soak up rain rather than shedding it, but after the treatment (and line-drying) they were once again water repellent.

The leather gloves had only basic initial water repellency, but were improved enough to be a lot more useable and practical than before. It's one of those products where you find yourself actively looking for things to use it on...

> 29 of the best pieces of waterproof cycling clothing

Lastly, the 10L roll-top drybag works as a small cycling tote with its shoulder strap, and it's tough enough to be useful, too.

Value

At £19.99, the Nikwax Cycling Kit looks more expensive than the Grangers Activewear Care Kit at £15.75, but that only includes two products and the bag is mesh. A 275ml standalone bottle of their Odour Eliminator, for instance, is £9.50.

The Nikwax looks good against other specialist care products, too, such as the Crankalicious Aqua Merino Apparel Wash or its Soapy Kit Wash at £10 for 500ml each.

Overall

This kit is an absolute bargain. It will restore several jerseys or base layers to their former pleasant-smelling glory, revitalise a few jackets to being waterproof and breathable again and treat three or four pairs of gloves. They won't look any better, but they'll work better, and for far less than the cost of new stuff.

Verdict

Good selection of products that genuinely revitalise tired riding kit

road.cc test report

Make and model: Nikwax Cycling Kit

Size tested: N/A

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Nikwax says: "Contains essential products for keep your cycling gear clean, dry and comfortable whatever the weather."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Includes Tech-Wash 300ml, BaseWash 300ml, TX Direct Wash-In 300ml, Glove Proof 125ml

Comes in a 10 litre roll-top dry bag with strap

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Dispensers and bottles do their jobs well.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Each of the products is effective and easy to use.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Each bottle holds enough to treat several garments.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

You don't save much over buying the individual bottles, but you do get a roll-top dry bag as an extra, and the price is good – especially compared to new kit.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great – easy to use and effective.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Simple, effective, comes in its own roll-top dry bag

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £19.99, the Nikwax Cycling Kit looks more expensive than the Grangers Activewear Care Kit at £15.75, but that only includes two products and the bag is mesh. A 275ml standalone bottle of their Odour Eliminator, for instance, is £9.50. It looks good against other specialist care products, too, such as the Crankalicious Aqua Merino Apparel Wash or its Soapy Kit Wash at £10 for 500ml.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are easy to use and effective products, and can give a new lease of life to ageing kit for far less than the cost of replacement. If the bundle saved you more over the separates it could be a nine, but as it is it's a good eight.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

