The Nikwax Cycling Kit stuffs full-size bottles of some of Nikwax's most popular products for the protection and care of performance fabrics into a handy 10L drybag. It all works very well, and even the drybag is useful, though it's not much cheaper than buying each bottle separately.

The kit comprises a 300ml bottle of Tech-Wash, TX.Direct Wash-In and Basefresh, plus a 125ml bottle of Glove Proof Sponge-On. As you can see from the links we've reviewed the first three separately before, and while this bundle isn't much cheaper than standalone bottles, it does include the drybag with its detachable strap.

Techno

Nikwax Tech-Wash is super easy to use for improving tired winter garments that have become less breathable and effective. It cleans well, lifts minor marks and revitalises water repellent fabrics, all in a normal machine wash.

I found it great for wind jackets and gilets, making them work really well again without resorting to full-on re-proofing.

TX.Direct Wash-In refreshes the water repellent treatment itself. This is aimed more at full-on waterproof jackets and the like, and pairs well with Tech Wash to clean, improve breathability and see water beading off again rather than soaking in.

It worked wonders in making my favourite waterproof actually waterproof again, without blocking anything and making it clammy and wet inside.

Base

Basefresh is perhaps the most useful, or most used, as it removes the nasty niffs jerseys and base layers that have seen too much action tend to acquire. It's galling to have to retire an expensive jersey due to its persistent aroma, but it's a common problem with synthetics (and even merino and other natural fibres, if to a lesser degree).

Basefresh doesn't actually clean and goes in normal wash as an extra, where it does really well scouring odours, restoring breathability and boosting wicking and drying speeds.

> What's best for cycling, synthetic or merino base layers?

It's easily used as a fabric conditioner, and does a great job of perking up flagging jerseys and base layers. My favourite jersey feels almost like new again, and works better than it has in ages. Note that it still looks just as tired, though!

Fresh

The Glove Proof is quite an eye-opener, and not just because it isn't gloveproof (I found gloves in it... boomchish). It's relatively easy to apply with a sponge-top applicator that delivers just enough to be manageable without soaking everything too quickly.

I tried it on both softshell fabric gloves and more 'towny' leather types, and it did a good job on both. The softshell gloves were starting to soak up rain rather than shedding it, but after the treatment (and line-drying) they were once again water repellent.

The leather gloves had only basic initial water repellency, but were improved enough to be a lot more useable and practical than before. It's one of those products where you find yourself actively looking for things to use it on...

> 29 of the best pieces of waterproof cycling clothing

Lastly, the 10L roll-top drybag works as a small cycling tote with its shoulder strap, and it's tough enough to be useful, too.

Value

At £19.99, the Nikwax Cycling Kit looks more expensive than the Grangers Activewear Care Kit at £15.75, but that only includes two products and the bag is mesh. A 275ml standalone bottle of their Odour Eliminator, for instance, is £9.50.

The Nikwax looks good against other specialist care products, too, such as the Crankalicious Aqua Merino Apparel Wash or its Soapy Kit Wash at £10 for 500ml each.

Overall

This kit is an absolute bargain. It will restore several jerseys or base layers to their former pleasant-smelling glory, revitalise a few jackets to being waterproof and breathable again and treat three or four pairs of gloves. They won't look any better, but they'll work better, and for far less than the cost of new stuff.

Verdict

Good selection of products that genuinely revitalise tired riding kit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website