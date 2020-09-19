Support road.cc

review
Tools - Portable

Muc-Off Rim Stix

8
by mattpage
Sat, Sep 19, 2020 09:45
0
£4.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Strong tyre levers that really suit tighter tyre and rim combinations
Excellent at initial bead hook
Shape follows rim profile when in use
Very strong
Extra friction, particularly on carbon rims
Bulkier and heavier than some
Weight: 
63g
Contact: 
muc-off.com

The Muc-Off Rim Stix are very strong tyre levers that can help get even the most stubborn tyres off the rim, though they are bulkier than some, so might not be ideal for the lightest on-the-road tool sets.

The humble tyre lever is a vital but often overlooked tool. With some tyre and rim combinations the tyre can be extremely hard to remove and fit, especially some road tubeless setups. The shape of the Rim Stix makes even the tightest, most stubborn combinations much easier to remove.

Key to the design is a very slim hooked profile on a fairly wide overall shape. It's easy to fit this under the tyre bead and make that initial pull off the rim.

The Rim Stix are longer than most tyre levers and the extra leverage is useful. They also have a moulded shape on the inside that helps keep the lever in shape, almost matching the shape of the rim. When trying to slide the lever to remove the tyre there does appear to be more friction than with some tyre lever designs, including a personal favourite from Pedro's; this might be because of this shape, or it may simply be down to the material.

2020 Muc Off Rim Stix 2.jpg

When installing tyres, the shape of the lever and the hook make even hard-to-install combinations relatively easy.

The lever has some nice design touches, such as the spoke holder, which is good when you might need to use both levers to unseat a tyre, and also the small cutout which is a valve core remover – a simple but nice touch that might be useful on the road or in the workshop.

Construction feels very solid, with not a hint of bend in the overall design, and even the narrow hook doesn't feel fragile or like it might break.

> Emergency essentials: 10 things you should take on every ride

While the extra length of the lever can aid tyre removal, it does make them a little bulkier than others, especially for more minimal road bike saddlebags. Ultimate weight weenies might also baulk at the 63g weight – Silca's Premio set of two weighs 18g. If, however, you know your tyre/rim combination is tight, the extra space it takes up could be well worth it.

Though they hardly break the bank at £4.99 for a pair, they are not the cheapest option – RaceOne's tyre levers are just £2.99. They cost the same as the Pedro's levers, a personal favourite and a tough design to beat, and they are considerably cheaper than those Silca Premios I mentioned above, which are now £17 a pair.

The Rim Stix work well overall at both installing and removing tyres, and are especially good at unhooking really stubborn tubeless road tyres and seem to be strong enough to cope.

Verdict

Strong tyre levers that really suit tighter tyre and rim combinations

road.cc test report

Make and model: Muc-Off Rim Stix

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Muc-Off says: 'Muc-Off Rim Stix are the perfect tool for quick, safe and easy tyre removal with no danger of damaging rims or pinching tubes, even with the hardest to remove tyres!

'Constructed from high-strength materials to be sturdy and grippy making even the toughest of tyre removals painless with no danger of it snapping in two and leaving you stranded in the hills. The tip is engineered with the perfect scoop angle and an added recess underneath ensures fast and faff-free usage.

'Designed from the ground up, these tyre levers work perfectly with all tyre and rim combos - whether you're out in the wilderness or in the workshop!'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Muc-Off lists these details:

Made from super tough and durable POM/Nylon construction for maximum performance.

Engineered scoop lifts tyre bead away from the rim with ease.

Integrated valve core remover and a rear spoke holder, if two levers are needed.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10

Very strong construction. No hint of flex or bend in use.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Good overall performance and initial hook is excellent, but not as easy to push along the rim to remove the tyre as some levers.

Rate the product for durability:
 
10/10

Very strong and no issues, even when installing and removing tight rim/tyre combinations.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10

Not as light as some, if that bothers you... unlikely to be the style of choice for weight weenies.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

Easy to use and good leverage. Overall shape makes it good for installing and removing tyres.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Comparable to many other tyre levers and while they are not the cheapest, they are unlikely to be a false economy.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Good overall design that will make some really difficult combinations much easier.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Initial hook to remove the tyre bead is superior to all other tyre levers I have tried.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

A little bulky to take out on the bike for a minimal/light spares setup.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Cheaper than some, such as the now-£17 Silca Tyre Lever Premio Set. Similar to most others, including Pedro's Tyre Levers.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes. No problems and better than most.

Would you consider buying the product? Perhaps. If I knew I had a combination that was extremely difficult, although overall still prefer the Pedro's tyre levers.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Potentially

Use this box to explain your overall score

Very strong design that should stand up to even the most ham-fisted riders and the tightest tyres. Excellent at hooking and initial removal of the tyre bead.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 168  Weight: 62

I usually ride:   My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb,

