The Muc-Off Rim Stix are very strong tyre levers that can help get even the most stubborn tyres off the rim, though they are bulkier than some, so might not be ideal for the lightest on-the-road tool sets.

The humble tyre lever is a vital but often overlooked tool. With some tyre and rim combinations the tyre can be extremely hard to remove and fit, especially some road tubeless setups. The shape of the Rim Stix makes even the tightest, most stubborn combinations much easier to remove.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy these online here

Key to the design is a very slim hooked profile on a fairly wide overall shape. It's easy to fit this under the tyre bead and make that initial pull off the rim.

The Rim Stix are longer than most tyre levers and the extra leverage is useful. They also have a moulded shape on the inside that helps keep the lever in shape, almost matching the shape of the rim. When trying to slide the lever to remove the tyre there does appear to be more friction than with some tyre lever designs, including a personal favourite from Pedro's; this might be because of this shape, or it may simply be down to the material.

When installing tyres, the shape of the lever and the hook make even hard-to-install combinations relatively easy.

The lever has some nice design touches, such as the spoke holder, which is good when you might need to use both levers to unseat a tyre, and also the small cutout which is a valve core remover – a simple but nice touch that might be useful on the road or in the workshop.

Construction feels very solid, with not a hint of bend in the overall design, and even the narrow hook doesn't feel fragile or like it might break.

> Emergency essentials: 10 things you should take on every ride

While the extra length of the lever can aid tyre removal, it does make them a little bulkier than others, especially for more minimal road bike saddlebags. Ultimate weight weenies might also baulk at the 63g weight – Silca's Premio set of two weighs 18g. If, however, you know your tyre/rim combination is tight, the extra space it takes up could be well worth it.

Though they hardly break the bank at £4.99 for a pair, they are not the cheapest option – RaceOne's tyre levers are just £2.99. They cost the same as the Pedro's levers, a personal favourite and a tough design to beat, and they are considerably cheaper than those Silca Premios I mentioned above, which are now £17 a pair.

The Rim Stix work well overall at both installing and removing tyres, and are especially good at unhooking really stubborn tubeless road tyres and seem to be strong enough to cope.

Verdict

Strong tyre levers that really suit tighter tyre and rim combinations

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website