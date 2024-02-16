The Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump is a smart-looking, pocket-friendly design that will get you out of a flat situation. As with all pumps of this size, it provides a workout to get to a rideable pressure, but you at least get a secure valve/hose connection – as long as those valves are threaded; if you have smooth valves you'll need to swap them or look elsewhere – try our guide to the best cycling mini pumps.
Small pumps like these do require a lot of effort when it comes to inflating your tyres, but you need to kind of weigh that up against how often you are going to use it. After all, tyre technology has come on in leaps and bounds over recent years and while punctures are obviously still a thing, I wouldn't say they are as prevalent as they once were.
What I'm basically saying is that I focus on going as small as possible in terms of pump size rather than how much air volume it can chuck out. At just 155mm the AirMach fits easily in a rear jersey pocket, or frame/handlebar bag. Or you can use the included mounting bracket that fits under your bottle cage.
It's only 78g, too (not including the bracket, 98g with), so it's not exactly heavy to lug around with you.
Performance-wise the AirMach has a volume per stroke of 32.21cc, which in the real world means around 50psi in the 25mm tyres I run after 150 strokes, and around 85psi after 250 strokes. That sounds a lot, but it's not excessive and easily achievable at the side of the road without your arms turning into soft noodley things.
> How to choose the best bike tyre pressure
Muc-Off claims a max of 110psi is achievable, but the short body length and minimal grip on offer mean it's not going to be a pleasurable experience. I confess I didn't try, and most people aren't running their tyres at that pressure anyway.
Both Schrader and Presta valves are catered for by way of a reversible head on the end of the extendable hose, and they screw onto the corresponding valve for security. Some Presta valves aren't threaded, so if you are running those you'll either need to replace them or get yourself an adaptor.
In terms of overall quality, the AirMach impresses. The main sections are CNC machined 6063 grade aluminum alloy before being anodised in black and Muc-Off's signature pink for the end caps. It feels solidly put together, with minimal flex or wobbliness when at full extension in use, and thanks to the materials used you shouldn't have any issues with corrosion if it gets left inside a saddle bag for months at a time.
Price-wise, its £30 rrp puts it in line with similar offerings reviewed recently, such as the Zefal Gravel at £33.99 that Ali thought punched above its weight and the Topeak Roadie 2Stage at £36.99, which impressed me with its efficiency.
Lezyne's Pocket Drive mini pump, which has very similar specs to the Muc-Off apart from a claimed ability to pump your tyres up to a heady 160psi, is a little cheaper at £29. Hollis thought it was a good option for the money.
Conclusion
Overall, the AirMach is a good-looking pump that works well and doesn't break the bank.
Verdict
Smart-looking inflator that is solid and secure in use
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says, "Small in size but mighty in performance, our AirMach Mini Pump is the ultimate pocket-sized partner, to get you back on the road or trail in seconds!
Equipped with a durable machined aluminium barrel and precision-crafted piston, it can quickly and efficiently inflate tyres in no time, and the CNC machined reversible screw on valve head is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves.
Whether you're out for a leisurely ride, hitting the bike park, smashing Strava segments or commuting to work, the AirMach Mini is essential to ensuring you can ride uninterrupted."
It's a well-made pump that can achieve decent pressures.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Muc-Off lists these details:
Compact design Durable 6063 Aluminium construction
Pull out flexible hose
Reversible CNC machined valve head is compatible with Presta & Shrader valves
Max pressure: 110 PSI
Length: 155.4mm
Diameter: 24.5mm
Volume per stroke: 32.21 CC
Includes mounting holster, fits underneath bottle cage
Fully recyclable card packaging
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Fits securely on threaded valves and feels solid in use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Finished to a good quality.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
As with any pump this size, it takes a lot of strokes to get to a rideable pressure.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's on a par with similar pumps, as mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good all-round pump that does what you ask it to, at similar money to many others on the market.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
I know this isn't a car, a house or from a local newspaper but I thought that it was relevant to this thread. It's interesting the difference in...
My ebike manufacturer recommends against charging outside of the house or garage....
The most recent bike I bought wasn't carbon fibre, aluminium or steel, it was titanium....
Hey Dan, bike racing hasn't been away, unless CX is nothing to do with bikes
Yes, the bottom photo sums it up. Plainly brand new surface, looks to be continuous level for cyclists, and they've painted all the markings in...
Yup. I bought some Bont Vaypors years ago, shortly after they first came out. They were fantastic shoes, and I really, really wanted them to work,...
The gate goes directly to an ancient railway bridge with a six foot width limit, including mirrors. Most drivers are using the entrance illegally.
Norfolk man challenges parking fine over puddle in car park https://www.greatyarmouthmercury.co.uk/news/24121523.norfolk-man-challen...
Have had a set of Parcours Grimpeur wheels for a few years now and have found them light, robust and fairly painless to fit tubless tyres on. Being...
Yep, let's not dig up the verge, people need them to park their cars.