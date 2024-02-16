Support road.cc

review
Pumps & CO2 inflators
Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump2023 Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump.jpg

Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump

7
by Stu Kerton
Fri, Feb 16, 2024 09:45
0
£30.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Smart-looking inflator that is solid and secure in use
Well made & finished
Rubber cap keeps mud and water out
Small size fits in jersey pocket
Won't work on smooth valves
Weight: 
98g
Contact: 
muc-off.com
The Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump is a smart-looking, pocket-friendly design that will get you out of a flat situation. As with all pumps of this size, it provides a workout to get to a rideable pressure, but you at least get a secure valve/hose connection – as long as those valves are threaded; if you have smooth valves you'll need to swap them or look elsewhere – try our guide to the best cycling mini pumps.

Small pumps like these do require a lot of effort when it comes to inflating your tyres, but you need to kind of weigh that up against how often you are going to use it. After all, tyre technology has come on in leaps and bounds over recent years and while punctures are obviously still a thing, I wouldn't say they are as prevalent as they once were.

What I'm basically saying is that I focus on going as small as possible in terms of pump size rather than how much air volume it can chuck out. At just 155mm the AirMach fits easily in a rear jersey pocket, or frame/handlebar bag. Or you can use the included mounting bracket that fits under your bottle cage.

2023 Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump - with bracket.jpg

It's only 78g, too (not including the bracket, 98g with), so it's not exactly heavy to lug around with you.

Performance-wise the AirMach has a volume per stroke of 32.21cc, which in the real world means around 50psi in the 25mm tyres I run after 150 strokes, and around 85psi after 250 strokes. That sounds a lot, but it's not excessive and easily achievable at the side of the road without your arms turning into soft noodley things.

> How to choose the best bike tyre pressure

Muc-Off claims a max of 110psi is achievable, but the short body length and minimal grip on offer mean it's not going to be a pleasurable experience. I confess I didn't try, and most people aren't running their tyres at that pressure anyway.

2023 Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump - hose.jpg

Both Schrader and Presta valves are catered for by way of a reversible head on the end of the extendable hose, and they screw onto the corresponding valve for security. Some Presta valves aren't threaded, so if you are running those you'll either need to replace them or get yourself an adaptor.

2023 Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump - valve adaptor.jpg

In terms of overall quality, the AirMach impresses. The main sections are CNC machined 6063 grade aluminum alloy before being anodised in black and Muc-Off's signature pink for the end caps. It feels solidly put together, with minimal flex or wobbliness when at full extension in use, and thanks to the materials used you shouldn't have any issues with corrosion if it gets left inside a saddle bag for months at a time.

Price-wise, its £30 rrp puts it in line with similar offerings reviewed recently, such as the Zefal Gravel at £33.99 that Ali thought punched above its weight and the Topeak Roadie 2Stage at £36.99, which impressed me with its efficiency.

Lezyne's Pocket Drive mini pump, which has very similar specs to the Muc-Off apart from a claimed ability to pump your tyres up to a heady 160psi, is a little cheaper at £29. Hollis thought it was a good option for the money.

Conclusion

Overall, the AirMach is a good-looking pump that works well and doesn't break the bank.

Verdict

Smart-looking inflator that is solid and secure in use

Stu Kerton

As part of the tech team here at F-At Digital, senior product reviewer Stu spends the majority of his time writing in-depth reviews for road.cc, off-road.cc and ebiketips using the knowledge gained from testing over 1,500 pieces of kit (plus 100's of bikes) since starting out as a freelancer back in 2009. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 170,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him, he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. With a background in design and engineering, he has an obsession with how things are developed and manufactured, has a borderline fetish for handbuilt metal frames and finds a rim braked road bike very aesthetically pleasing!

