The Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump is a smart-looking, pocket-friendly design that will get you out of a flat situation. As with all pumps of this size, it provides a workout to get to a rideable pressure, but you at least get a secure valve/hose connection – as long as those valves are threaded; if you have smooth valves you'll need to swap them or look elsewhere – try our guide to the best cycling mini pumps.

Small pumps like these do require a lot of effort when it comes to inflating your tyres, but you need to kind of weigh that up against how often you are going to use it. After all, tyre technology has come on in leaps and bounds over recent years and while punctures are obviously still a thing, I wouldn't say they are as prevalent as they once were.

What I'm basically saying is that I focus on going as small as possible in terms of pump size rather than how much air volume it can chuck out. At just 155mm the AirMach fits easily in a rear jersey pocket, or frame/handlebar bag. Or you can use the included mounting bracket that fits under your bottle cage.

It's only 78g, too (not including the bracket, 98g with), so it's not exactly heavy to lug around with you.

Performance-wise the AirMach has a volume per stroke of 32.21cc, which in the real world means around 50psi in the 25mm tyres I run after 150 strokes, and around 85psi after 250 strokes. That sounds a lot, but it's not excessive and easily achievable at the side of the road without your arms turning into soft noodley things.

Muc-Off claims a max of 110psi is achievable, but the short body length and minimal grip on offer mean it's not going to be a pleasurable experience. I confess I didn't try, and most people aren't running their tyres at that pressure anyway.

Both Schrader and Presta valves are catered for by way of a reversible head on the end of the extendable hose, and they screw onto the corresponding valve for security. Some Presta valves aren't threaded, so if you are running those you'll either need to replace them or get yourself an adaptor.

In terms of overall quality, the AirMach impresses. The main sections are CNC machined 6063 grade aluminum alloy before being anodised in black and Muc-Off's signature pink for the end caps. It feels solidly put together, with minimal flex or wobbliness when at full extension in use, and thanks to the materials used you shouldn't have any issues with corrosion if it gets left inside a saddle bag for months at a time.

Price-wise, its £30 rrp puts it in line with similar offerings reviewed recently, such as the Zefal Gravel at £33.99 that Ali thought punched above its weight and the Topeak Roadie 2Stage at £36.99, which impressed me with its efficiency.

Lezyne's Pocket Drive mini pump, which has very similar specs to the Muc-Off apart from a claimed ability to pump your tyres up to a heady 160psi, is a little cheaper at £29. Hollis thought it was a good option for the money.

Conclusion

Overall, the AirMach is a good-looking pump that works well and doesn't break the bank.

Verdict

Smart-looking inflator that is solid and secure in use

